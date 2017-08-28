WWE RAW Results (08/28) – Major Title Change, John Cena Vs. Samoa Joe

Advertised for tonight’s show is Sasha Banks defending the WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss in a rematch from SummerSlam.

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves announce that Booker T is not at the event tonight due to travel problems caused by Hurricane Harvey. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler joins them on commentary for the evening.

The RAW video plays, and they announce that Brock Lesnar will be on the show tonight following the attack by Braun Strowman. Alexa Bliss will also take on Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Championship. Finally, John Cena and Roman Reigns will sign a contract to make their match at WWE No Mercy official.

The Miz and Kurt Angle go back and forth

The Miztourage is in the ring and being loudly booed. The Miz starts speaking, but he’s immediately cut off by WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle’s music. The crowd delightfully chants, “You suck” to the tune of his song. Angle says he thinks he knows what The Miz is going to say. His perception of the status of the Intercontinental Championship has been diminished. There was no title defense at SummerSlam, but there will be one at No Mercy. The Miz cuts him off and defines “respect” according to the dictionary. The Miz says Angle does not understand what respect means. It is a disrespect to him when Angle interrupts him. It is a disrespect to the Intercontinental Championship to not have it defended on a major show. Angle says he will give the title the showcase it deserves. Next week, The Miz will defend the Intercontinental Championship against whoever wins the upcoming over-the-top-rope battle royal. That match is next!

The Big Show’s music hits, and he comes out completely clean shaven. The Hardy Boyz are out next, so they will technically be opponents tonight. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel will be in this match as well. Finally, Finn Bálor joins the list of men competing.

Battle Royal – #1 Contender’s Match

The Big Show vs. Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Bo Dallas vs. Curtis Axel vs. Finn Bálor vs. R-Truth vs. Curt Hawkins vs. Kalisto vs. Goldust vs. Elias vs. Apollo Crews vs. Luke Gallows vs. Karl Anderson vs. Jason Jordan

The bell rings, and Curt Hawkins immediately poses for the crowd. The other 14 competitors lift him up and throw him out of the ring to eliminate him. They then turn around and look at The Big Show. Most of them attack, but Big Show explodes out of the corner. Big Show lays Gallows and Anderson out with a pair of clotheslines before chopping Kalisto down. Dallas and Axel then throw Kalisto over the top rope. Big Show then double clotheslines them. Big Show takes turns chopping the chests of numerous competitors. The Hardy Boyz concentrate on Elias (now being called “Elias Samson”) before throwing him to the corner. Big Show shushes the crowd and chops Elias’s chest twice. Anderson jumps on Big Show’s back, but he’s quickly taken off. Gallows superkicks Big Show, and they try to eliminate him. Bálor joins in with his former Bullet Club members and helps eliminate Big Show. They look at him. Elias then blindsides Bálor. In one of the corner, Jordan tries to eliminate Jeff Hardy, but he manages to hold on. The Miz is at ringside shouting instructions to Axel and Dallas. Bálor dropkicks Elias in the face. Elsewhere in the ring, Dallas eliminates R-Truth. Goldust tries to eliminate Jordan, but he holds on. Goldust stomps away at him. On the other side of the ring, Gallows tries to eliminate Jeff Hardy. Axel and Dallas try to eliminate Bálor, and Elias joins in. Bálor somehow manages to stay in. Action continues in the ring. Goldust nearly eliminates Anderson, but he stays on the apron. Gallows then superkicks Goldust, and Anderson pulls the top rope down to eliminate him. Goldust is out, and the action will continue after the break.

During the commercial break, Elias eliminated Crews. The Hardy Boyz double-team Gallows and connect with a double suplex. They then take Anderson down with a double-team back elbow splash combo. Gallows comes back with an uppercut on Matt and charges, but Matt pulls the top rope down to get him out of the ring. Anderson throws Matt over the top rope, but he holds on. Matt pulls him onto the apron, and they start going back and forth with punches. Matt tries for a Twist of Fate on the apron, but Anderson pushes him off. Anderson charges, but Matt sidesteps him. Anderson hits the ring post, and he’s eliminated. The already eliminated Gallows then pulls Matt off the apron to eliminate him. They double-team Matt at ringside. On the other side of the ring, Jeff Hardy and Bálor nearly have Dallas out, but Miz stops it by punching them. Dallas and Axel double-team Jordan in the corner. On the other side, Elias tries to eliminate Jeff. Bálor starts attacking Axel and dropkicks him down following some kicks. Bálor then attacks Elias in the corner. Elias punches him back and goes to the top rope, but Bálor kicks him. Elias falls over the top rope, but he holds on with his feet dangling above the floor. Elias is still legal. Bálor dropkicks Dallas before hitting Jordan with a Sling Blade.

Bálor and Jeff Hardy then go face-to-face. They circle the ring before Jeff hits an inverted atomic drop followed by a double leg drop to the midsection. Jeff then dropkicks him. Jeff goes for a Twist of Fate, but Bálor counters out and hits a Sling Blade. Bálor then dropkicks Dallas into the corner before dropkicking Jeff into the corner. Bray Wyatt’s video flashes and the lights go out. When they come back on, Bray Wyatt is in the ring, and he eliminates Bálor. The video flashes, and the lights go out again. When they come back on, Wyatt is gone. Jordan hits a hot streak and hits Elias and Jeff with belly-to-belly suplexes. The Miztourage nearly eliminates Jordan, but he fights out and winds up eliminating them both! Jordan follows up by quickly eliminating Elias. Finally, Jeff Hardy comes from behind and eliminates Jordan to win the match!

Winner: Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy will face The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Championship next week on RAW. The Miz does not look happy about this.

A video highlights the confrontation between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman last week on RAW. Strowman easily laid out Lesnar. Brock Lesnar will be on the show later tonight.

Coming up next, Enzo Amore will compete on RAW for the first time as a member of the Cruiserweight Division.

Charly Caruso is backstage with Alexa Bliss, and she asks Bliss about her strategy. Bliss says her strategy is to win, period. How great of a champion is Sasha because she always loses it in her first defense. Banks has never successfully defended the RAW Women’s Championship. History will repeat itself. She’ll win the title and humiliate Banks. She’ll expose “The Legit Boss” for what she really is: a legit loser. Banks says there’s anticipation in the air. The WWE Universe is ready to worship their goddess once again. Bliss hopes Banks had fun playing champion for the week because she’s regaining her throne.

Enzo Amore makes his entrance. Jerry Lawler says he likes him, and Corey Graves says he hasn’t been around the roster that much lately. Enzo goes through his usual shtick before getting in the ring. Enzo gets in the ring and says Big Cass got what he deserved last week for picking on him. A replay is shown of Big Cass going over the top rope last week and tearing his ACL. Enzo says he proved he can compete with lumbering 7-foot giants. Now he’ll prove he can compete on 205 Live. Enzo rambles on about Mayweather vs. McGregor before introducing his opponent: Noam Dar. He’s a guy with two strange names, but he’ll spell out how it really is: S-A-W-F-T.

Cruiserweight Match

Enzo Amore vs. Noam Dar

They circle the ring, and Enzo tries to get the crowd involved. Dar takes him down and outwrestles him before mocking his running man dance. Dar wrenches the arm, but Enzo gets to the rope. They lock up, and Dar wrenches the arm again. Enzo uses the ropes to backflip out, but Dar punches him down. Dar then knees him in the midsection. Dar then mocks Enzo. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is watching backstage. Dar applies an arm bar and rips at the hair for a one count. Dar viciously punches Enzo down in the corner. Enzo turns him around and unloads some right hands. The referee backs Enzo up. Dar then gives him a drop-toe-hold into the turnbuckle. Enzo botches Eat Defeat for the win. The foot completely came off the face before he even hit the mat.



Winner by Pinfall: Enzo Amore

Enzo Amore celebrates his win while Neville continues to watch backstage. Charly Caruso comes up and asks for his reaction to Enzo. Neville says if that weasel is supposed to be competition for him, he’ll be Cruiserweight Champion forever and ever and ever. How you doin’? Neville laughs and walks away.

Brock Lesnar will appear on RAW, next.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman address Braun Strowman

Brock Lesnar’s music hits, and the WWE Universal Champion makes his way to the ring with his advocate, Paul Heyman. They stand in the ring, and the crowd chants, “Suplex City.” Heyman says, “Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and I serve as the advocate for the reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar!” For those that thought they would sing the blues in Memphis over Braun Strowman, he grants them immunity for the mis-assessment of their characters. They’re here to sing the praises of Strowman. Strowman is the most worthy contender for the title in all of WWE. At SummerSlam, it was a historic night for Lesnar and Strowman. Strowman powerslammed Lesnar through two tables that night. Strowman asserted himself, just like he did the very next night on RAW. Strowman came down to the ring and got up in the face of the conqueror. Heyman then shows a video of what happened on RAW last week. Heyman says he doesn’t believe in monsters, but he believes Strowman is one.

Heyman says Strowman is only monster enough to hold up the title if he’s monster enough to take it off Lesnar. Heyman says in four weeks, Strowman gets his opportunity because Lesnar ducks no one. Heyman says Lesnar will be hunting him. Lesnar takes the microphone from Heyman and says, “What he’s trying to say is, ‘Suplex City, bitch.’” They then leave the ring.

Alexa Bliss will challenge Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Championship later tonight. We’ll also see a contract signing between John Cena and Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins makes his entrance with Dean Ambrose. Rollins will face Cesaro, next.

Video Package: John Cena and Roman Reigns from last week on RAW.

Seth Rollins w/ Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro w/ Sheamus

They lock up, and Cesaro applies a side headlock. Rollins whips him off, but Cesaro shoulder blocks him down and taunts him. They lock up again, and Cesaro applies a side headlock. Rollins whips him off, leapfrogs him, and sends him out of the ring with a monkey flip. Cesaro takes a few moments to recover before snapping Rollins off the top rope. Rollins ducks a clothesline and chops the chest before kneeing him in the midsection. Rollins catches him with a snapmare, a running kick, and a standing moonsault for a two count. Rollins chops the chest before punching away at him. The referee backs him up, and Cesaro flapjacks him into the turnbuckle. Cesaro sends him out of the ring and distracts the referee. Sheamus walks up to Rollins, but Dean Ambrose approaches. Rollins punches Cesaro coming off the apron and joins Ambrose in backing up Sheamus. Rollins gets back in the ring and hits the 10 punches on the second rope on Cesaro. Rollins kicks him in the midsection, but Cesaro comes back with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.

We come back from the break to see Rollins get out of the chin lock with a jawbreaker. Cesaro fights back with a military press slam followed by a leg drop for a near fall. Cesaro immediately follows up with a pair of gutwrench suplexes for another near fall. Cesaro hits a trio of short-arm clotheslines for a two count. Cesaro sends him to the corner, but Rollins elbows him back. Cesaro slams him down and goes for a cross-body, but Rollins rolls through and picks up a two count. Rollins then catches him with an enzuigiri. Rollins punches and chops before having a whip reversed. Rollins ducks a clothesline and hits a Sling Blade. Rollins hits a pair running forearms in the corner and goes for a third, but Cesaro puts him on the top rope. Rollins comes right back with a blockbuster. Cesaro uppercuts him and puts him on the top rope. Rollins comes back with a turnbuckle powerbomb. Sheamus tries to attack, but Rollins leaps over him. Ambrose then takes him out. Cesaro then wipes him out with a vicious European Uppercut for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Cesaro

Sheamus and Cesaro celebrate their win at ringside. Sheamus grabs a microphone and says that was a beautiful win. Sheamus says the night isn’t over yet. Before Rollins and Ambrose tuck their tails and run off, he’s facing Ambrose next.

Dean Ambrose vs. Sheamus

The bell rings, and Sheamus quickly attacks. Ambrose soon boots him back and chops away at him in the corner. Sheamus blocks a kick and pushes him back. Sheamus misses a clothesline, and Ambrose clotheslines him over the top rope.

We come back from the break to see Sheamus attempt a superplex, but Ambrose fights him off. Ambrose jumps into an Irish Curse Backbreaker for a two count. Sheamus applies a stretch muffler, but Ambrose sits up on the shoulders and punches. Sheamus counters back with a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Sheamus quickly goes to the Irish Cloverleaf, but Ambrose claws his way to the bottom rope. Ambrose goes to the apron to recover. Sheamus starts the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán, but he stops when the crowd starts counting. Ambrose then takes him out with a desperation tornado DDT.

Ambrose comes back with punches and jabs before taking him down with a diving clothesline. Ambrose runs into a boot, but he comes back with a swinging neckbreaker for a two count. Sheamus tries to fight back and club him on the apron, but Ambrose snaps him off the top rope. Ambrose goes to the top rope, but Sheamus sweeps the feet. Sheamus then hits a rolling senton off the second rope, and the crowd is starting to slightly wake up. Ambrose ducks a Brogue Kick and goes for a Dirty Deeds, but Sheamus knees him back. Ambrose rebounds with a Lunatic Lariat. Cesaro gets on the apron, but Rollins pulls him off. The referee blocks Cesaro from getting in the ring. Rolling uses the distraction to hit a springboard knee on Sheamus. Rollins then immediately hits Cesaro with a suicide dive. Ambrose catches Sheamus with Dirty Deeds for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Dean Ambrose

Emma is talking to Mickie James about trending on Twitter after her match with Nia Jax. Emma goes on and on about hashtags. Mickie James says after their match, if Emma wins she’ll tweet any hashtag she wants. If Mickie wins, Emma has to stop saying she started the Women’s Revolution.

The WWE Superstars bring attention to the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Mickie James vs. Emma

Emma has some new music. They lock up, and Emma soon takes James down. James comes back with a dropkick and a clothesline before kicking her. James takes her down with another dropkick. Emma elbows her in the head, but James connects with a neckbreaker for a two count. James knees her in the face and punches away at her. James hits a weak looking kick and goes for a roll-up, but Emma sits on her shoulders for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Emma

Emma says she started the Women’s Revolution over and over on the microphone.

Coming up next, John Cena and Roman Reigns will sign the contract for No Mercy.

Contract signing for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Kurt Angle is in the ring and says an historic match was announced earlier in the day on WWE.com. For the first time ever, it’ll be Roman Reigns versus John Cena. Tonight, they’ll make it official. Angle then introduces John Cena to the ring. Cena makes his entrance to his usual mixed reaction. Cena says this match sounds WrestleMania-worthy, but they’re going to do it live on the WWE Network. Cena likes Angle’s “swag.” This is the reason he came to Monday Night RAW to face the man who claims he runs this yard. If you don’t believe this, just ask him. Reigns will tell you. Ever since Reigns stepped into the ring, he hasn’t only been the blue chip prospect. He’s the blue chip prospect that was protected from anyone who stepped in his path. Then here’s him. Cena says he doesn’t need protection and gives zero “f’s.” There is no protection from him. That’s why he wants to fight Reigns because he knows Reigns doesn’t want to fight him. Cena then signs the contract.

Roman Reigns’ music hits, and he comes out to overwhelming boos from the crowd. Reigns stands in front of the table for a few moments while the crowd loudly boos him. Reigns then picks up the microphone and asks if Cena really believes he’s afraid to fight him. Cena may not understand this because no one has ever told him this, but he’s not as big of a deal as he thinks he is. This is the fact. Reigns doesn’t care what he’s done or what he plans to do; he’s done something Cena never did: he retired The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Maybe it’s not that he doesn’t want to fight him. Maybe he just doesn’t need to. Cena says Reigns is right. Cena knows he’s a polarizing figure because people want him to change his character and turn heel. With Reigns, it’s different. Maybe no one has told Reigns this, but the crowd goes back and forth on him because they see what he sees: “a cheap ass, corporately created John Cena bootleg.” A “YES” chant breaks out. Reigns isn’t THE guy… he’s just a guy trying to fill shoes he never will. Cena says he’s not The Undertaker. He’s not a battered veteran at the end of his career with a bad hip. This is the fastest and hungriest he’s ever been. The reason Reigns won’t sign the contract because he knows when he does, the Roman Empire is over.

Reigns says Cena is the king of spinning things. It blows his mind that he stands out here and runs his mouth saying they boo him because they want him to be a bad guy. Reigns says they boo Cena because he sucks (Cena says they say that about Angle, but he won a Gold Medal). Reigns seems to have forgotten his line, and Cena capitalizes. Cena says if you want to be “The Big Dog,” you have to learn how to cut a promo. Reigns says Cena is a yes man and a fake bitch. Reigns says he’s a part time fake ass bitch. Reigns says he busts his ass over the weekend so Cena can hang out on The Today Show then jump on a bus and go to a WWE show if they pay him enough. What is Cena really going to do? He’ll try to bury as much young talent as he can because that’s what he does. That’s how he stayed on top of the mountain. Cena is just a backstabbing shark. What irritates Cena about him is he can’t bury him. Reigns says he’s the one guy in WWE that John Cena can’t see. Why would he want to lessen himself to be the next John Cena when he can be the one and only Roman Reigns?

Cena asks if he’s done. Cena says Reigns is a damn fool because he should let people think he’s stupid rather than open his mouth and prove them right. Reigns is using the same pathetic excuses everyone in the past has for not succeeding: they blame him. Cena says it took Reigns five years to cut a halfway decent promo, but he’ll shrink him down to size now. Everyone thinks he’s got a mythical golden shovel and powers to control everything. Cena doesn’t know if he’s blind or stupid. The crowd holds the keys. They always have and always will. Cena has been listening to people blame him for ten years and heard worse from tougher people. Reigns actually believes he’s a shark, but he hasn’t main evented WrestleMania in five years. He opened SummerSlam this year. He was honored to win the United States Championship and use it as a platform to introduce new stars like Kevin Owens and AJ Styles. Reigns took the US Title as a demotion, yet he stands here and blames him. Cena blames Reigns because he’s standing in the ring right now because he can’t do his damn job. When it comes to this yard, Reigns hasn’t learned the golden rule: step up or step aside. A few have stepped up over the years, but no one kept up. Then he finally heard about this guy Roman Reigns who can keep up, but he looks at him and listens. Cena says Reigns should be ashamed he’s part time because he does it better than Reigns could ever do full time. The crowd is really buzzing. Reigns signs the contract and knocks over the table.

Gallows and Anderson’s music then hits, and they come out. They say there isn’t enough room for their egos. Neither of them are “good brothers.” They need to be taught a lesson by a couple of good brothers. They’re going to come down and beat up a couple of nerds. Angle stops them and says everyone wants to fight, so Gallows and Anderson will take on Cena and Reigns right now.

John Cena and Roman Reigns vs. Anderson and Gallows

We join the match in progress. Cena takes Gallows down with a pair of diving shoulder tackles followed by a back suplex powerbomb. Cena hits the 5 Knuckle Shuffle before hitting Anderson with a back suplex powerbomb. Cena shows off to Reigns, and Gallows superkicks him. Gallows punches him before connecting with a suplex. Gallows drops a leg for a two count. Gallows applies a side headlock, but Cena fights out. Gallows quickly clotheslines him. Anderson tags in and drops a knee before applying a chin lock. Cena fights up and goes for an Attitude Adjustment, but Anderson fights out. Anderson connects with a spinebuster for a two count. Gallows tags in and kicks him down before dropping a trio of elbows. Cena avoids a fourth elbow.

Reigns tags in, hits a pair of clotheslines before hitting a leaping clothesline. Gallows runs in and meets the same fate. Reigns clubs away at Anderson in the corner before leaving the ring to hit Gallows with a Drive By Dropkick. Reigns sets up for a Superman Punch, but Gallows grabs the ankle. Reigns hits Gallows and Anderson with a pair of Superman Punches. Cena then gets in the ring and hits Gallows with an AA while Reigns spears Anderson for the win.



Winners by Pinfall: John Cena and Roman Reigns

Cena sarcastically claps for Reigns, and they stare at each other.

Elias will be out in the ring, next.

Elias sings a song to Memphis

Elias is in the ring and mentions that Dusty Rhodes once called him the Elvis of WWE. Elias then starts singing about how The King is gone, but not forgotten. However, the town is still rotten.

Jerry Lawler interrupts him to a big reception and says his voice isn’t bad, but he clearly has trouble relating to his audience. The WWE Universe here in Memphis doesn’t appreciate the lyrics. Lawler wants to bring someone out from Southpaw Regional Wrestling… Pelvis Wesley (Heath Slater). Wesley dances in the ring like Elvis, and Elias shows off his moves. Then Elias attacks him and takes him out.

Coming up next, Sasha Banks defends the RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss.

Renee Young asks The Miz about facing Jeff Hardy with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. The Miz is not happy about this and walks off.

Charly Caruso is backstage with Sasha Banks. She asks how she’ll prevent Alexa Bliss from embarrassing her. Banks says her string of bad luck defending the title comes to an end tonight. She’ll put that child in her place like she did at SummerSlam. Then the WWE Universe will chant, “You tapped out.”

Alexa Bliss makes her entrance. She’ll face Sasha Banks, next.

RAW Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks (c)

The bell rings, and they circle the ring before Bliss rolls her up for a one count. Bliss knees her in the midsection and takes her down by the hair for a two count. Banks tries for a Bank Statement, but Bliss quickly gets away. Banks bounces her off the turnbuckle and stomps away at her. Banks applies an arm bar, but Bliss fights up. Bliss kicks her in the face and tries for a clothesline, but Banks dropkicks her out of the ring. Bliss takes her time before getting back in. Banks clubs the back and slams her off the mat. Bliss elbows her, but Banks sends her into the ropes. Bliss holds on and gets out of the ring. Banks then comes off the apron with flying double knees.

We come back from the break to see Banks trapped in an arm bar. During the commercial break, Bliss drove her into the barricade. Banks fights up and goes for a clothesline, but Bliss whips her down by the hair. Bliss then stands on her and stomps. Bliss chokes her on the ropes and stomps her down for a two count. Bliss applies a bow and arrow stretch. Banks fights up, but Bliss quickly stops her. Finally, Banks sends her face-first into the turnbuckle. Banks hits a pair of clotheslines and a dropkick. Banks hits double knees in the corner and goes for it again, but Bliss moves. Bliss goes to the top rope, and Banks cuts her off. Bliss goes for a cross-body block, but Banks moves and rolls her up for a two count. Banks goes for a sunset flip, but Bliss sits on the shoulders for a near fall. Banks rolls her up for a near fall. Bliss then viciously forearms her before hitting code red for a near fall. Bliss goes for a standing moonsault, but Banks moves and hits a shining wizard for a near fall.

Banks ducks a forearm and powers her to the corner before punching her down. Bliss elbows her back, but Banks viciously kicks her down and hits a running double knee to the face. Banks goes to the top rope, but Bliss cuts her off. Bliss goes for a top rope suplerplex and connects! Bliss takes some time before crawling over to her, and Banks catches her with a Bank Statement. Bliss counters with a roll-up for a two count. Banks tries for the move again, but Bliss runs her throat-first into the top rope. Bliss then spikes her on her head with a snap DDT for the win.

Winner and new RAW Women’s Champion: Alexa Bliss

Nia Jax comes down the ramp smiling and clapping for Alexa Bliss. She raises Bliss’ arm before avalanching Banks in the corner. Jax then puts Bliss on her shoulder. Bliss holds up the title, and then Jax drops her to the mat! Jax picks up the RAW Women’s Championship and holds up up while a “YES” chant picks up. Jax then walks off.

