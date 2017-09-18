WWE RAW Results (09/18) – Go Home Show For No Mercy!

Live coverage of WWE RAW will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).

In memory of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, 1944-2017.

“Then. Now. Forever. The WWE video leads us into the show.

The Miz confronts Kurt Angle to start the show

We go right into the arena to hear Kurt Angle’s music. The RAW General Manager makes his way to the ring while the crowd chants, “You suck” to the theme of his music. Angle welcomes the crowd to RAW. We’re only six days away from No Mercy. We have two matches that are WrestleMania-worthy: John Cena versus Roman Reigns, two icons that don’t like each other. Speaking of animosity, Brock Lesnar will put up his Universal Title against Braun Strowman. That’s not all…

The Miz’ music interrupts him. The Miz comes out to the ring along with The Miztourage. Maryse is not there due to her pregnancy. Angle congratulates him on becoming a father. Miz tells him to save it. Miz does not appreciate being overlooked and forgotten again. Every week, he carries the show, but it seems like he’s always an afterthought. Angle is hyping up No Mercy, but he’s doing it without his biggest star. This is the second PPV in a row that the Intercontinental Championship won’t be defended. Angle says he was about to make an announcement that will determine who will fight Miz at No Mercy. Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Elias, and Jason Jordan will fight in a Fatal 4-Way tonight with the winner facing him at No Mercy. Miz says if you want to give the Hardys and a bad guitar player an opportunity, that’s fine, but there are more deserving superstars than Jordan, Angle’s son. Guys like Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas deserve a shot. Jordan has done absolutely nothing. Angle says he’s sick of Miz’ whining and complaining. Hopefully fatherhood will change. Miz says Angle walked away from his responsibilities. Miz will be a better father and a better champion than Angle. Angle missed 28 years of Jordan’s life and is trying to make it up. It doesn’t matter whether Angle is abandoning his duties as RAW GM or walking away from fatherhood: Angle is always a deadbeat.

Jason Jordan’s music hits, and he angrily comes down to the ring. Jordan dares him to say one more thing about Angle so he can knock Miz’ pretty teeth down his throat. Jordan makes a suggestion for Angle to add Axel and Dallas to the match. That way, Miz can’t make excuses when Jordan faces him for the title. Angle says the Fatal 4-Way will now be a 6-Pack Challenge. Miz says more people gives him less of a chance of winning. He’s more incompetent than his father. Jordan tackles him, but The Miztourage quickly grabs him. Jordan escapes and quickly sends them scrambling.

Tonight, we’ll have sit down interviews with Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. We’ll also hear from Roman Reigns with comments on John Cena. Coming up next, we’ll see Nia Jax take on Alexa Bliss.

Jason Jordan is angrily pacing backstage when his father, Kurt Angle, walks up to him. Angle tells him to focus on his opportunity. Jordan says Miz has been talking about Angle for weeks, but he’s not the only one. Jordan hears the whispers. When they see what he does to Miz at No Mercy, those whispers will stop. Angle asks what will happen if it doesn’t. Jordan can’t beat up every superstar that talks about him. Angle asks what he thought would happen when their secret was revealed. Jordan says he doesn’t know and didn’t ask for this. Angle says he didn’t either. Jordan can either step up or go home. They’re going to talk about them. Angle says it takes more strength not to fight back. Jordan has his blood, so he knows what he’s capable of. If he wants to get back at The Miz, he can go to No Mercy and beat him for the Intercontinental Championship.

Non-Title Match

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

The bell rings, and Bliss immediately puts herself through the ropes to keep Jax back. Bliss ducks her and runs across the ring before getting out of the ring. Bliss gets on the apron and gets back in the ring after some stalling. Bliss applies a waistlock, but Jax powers her off. Bliss gets out of the ring once again. Bliss gets in the ring and hides behind the referee. Bliss then goes to blindside her with a slap, but Jax blocks it, wrenches the arm, and lifts her up. Bliss knees her to get away. Bliss tries to run away, but Jax grabs her by the hair. Bliss slaps her back and begins to run up the ramp, but Sasha Banks makes her way to the ring to scare her back. Bliss turns and runs, but she bounces right into Jax.

We come back from the break to see Jax avalanche Bliss in the corner and throw her across the ring. Jax charges her, but Bliss moves. Jax hits the ring post shoulder-first. Bliss quickly takes her down with some kicks and a dropkick. Bliss goes to the top rope and comes off with a cross-body attempt, but Jax catches her and connects with a Samoan Drop for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Nia Jax

Sasha Banks quickly jumps on Jax’ back and punches away at her. Jax quickly powers her off before turning to leave. Jax then turns around to attack some more, but Bayley’s music hits. Bayley makes her way to the ring to a big reception from her hometown crowd. Bayley, Banks, and Bliss then tackle Jax down. Bayley stands tall in the ring with Banks and Bliss. The commentators despite being surprised about Bayley’s return are now talking about her like she’s in this match. Bliss tries to celebrate with Bayley and Banks, but she’s attacked. Bayley then takes her down with a Bayley-To-Belly.

There will be a Six-Pack Challenge to determine who will face The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at No Mercy. Jason Jordan will take on Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Matt and Jeff Hardy, and Elias. We’ll also hear a final message from Roman Reigns. Coming up next, we’ll take a look at the Lesnar/Strowman feud.

Tweets about the passing of the great Bobby “The Brain” Heenan from various WWE Superstars, including Vince McMahon, are shown. This tribute will continue throughout the night.

Video Package: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

There will be a sit down interview with both men later tonight.

Sheamus and Cesaro make their entrance. They’ll face Anderson and Gallows, next.

Sheamus and Cesaro talk about Rollins and Ambrose

Sheamus says everything these days is about nostalgia. There are remakes everywhere. The people love nostalgia to escape their realities and go back to the good old days. He and Cesaro live in the present. They destroy nostalgia acts, just ask The Hardy Boyz. Cesaro says that’s why they love Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. They’re back together and are Tag Team Champions. Nothing can go wrong, right? Something can and will go very wrong when they get their hands on them Sunday at No Mercy. Sheamus says their friendship is a fraud. They’re selfish and using each other for their own selfish needs. The crowd is giving them the “WHAT” treatment. Their thing will work as long as the good times keep rolling. It will stop rolling and their relationship will fade. The truth is Rollins and Ambrose can’t stand each other. Sheamus says their friendship is fragile and when it shatters, they’ll pick up the pieces and take back the Tag Team Championships because they don’t just set the bar… they are The Bar!

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose make their entrance and stand on the stage. Rollins says it looks like Taxi Driver had an ugly child with Braveheart. They are having the time of their lives. No matter what, they are brothers. They get in the ring. Ambrose says brothers fight, but a real brother would never let a brother leave the house dressed like Sheamus and Cesaro.

Anderson and Gallows come out to the ring. They’re arguing over who the better set of brothers are, but Sheamus and Cesaro walked out on them last week. They are not Good Brothers. Rollins and Ambrose also aren’t Good Brothers. They took advantage of their disadvantage. That doesn’t make them Good Brothers… it makes them NERDS! Rollins and Ambrose seem hurt. Rollins says they shouldn’t have said that. Ambrose says, “Nobody calls me a nerd!” A brawl breaks out between the three teams. Michael Cole calls this, “Revenge of the Nerds.” Ambrose and Rollins clear the ring.

Asuka is coming soon.

Non-Title Match

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Rollins and Ambrose vs. Gallows and Anderson

Sheamus starts against Seth Rollins. Sheamus takes him down with a headlock, but Rollins quickly fights up. Sheamus shoulder blocks him down and hits the ropes, but Rollins takes him down with a dropkick. Rollins chops the chest and tags in Dean Ambrose. Ambrose chops Sheamus back to the corner, but Sheamus throws him off. Luke Gallows blind tags in off Ambrose. Gallows kicks and clubs Sheamus before knocking him to the corner. They trade blows in the middle of the ring. Cesaro uppercuts him in the corner and stomps him. Sheamus tags back in, and he punches away at Gallows. Sheamus shoulders him in the corner and hits a knee lift. Sheamus hits the ropes again, but Gallows big boots him back. Gallows punches him before eating a kick from Sheamus. Rollins blind tags in and hits a springboard knee on Sheamus for a two count. Ambrose tags in, and they hit a double-team suplex. Ambrose drops an elbow before Rollins drops a knee. Ambrose picks up a one count. Ambrose chops him, but he has a whip to the corner reversed. Ambrose elbows him back and hits a missile dropkick for a two count. Sheamus punches him before eating a knee. Rollins tags in and dropkicks Sheamus for a two count. Ambrose tags in and elbows Sheamus. Sheamus quickly elbows Ambrose down and tells the crowd to “respect the hawk.” Ambrose quickly snaps him off the top rope and knocks Cesaro down. Cesaro quickly grabs him and hits a Cesaro Swing into the barricade. Cesaro gets him in the ring and applies a chin lock. Ambrose gets out with a jawbreaker, and Karl Anderson blind tags in. Anderson punches away at Ambrose for a two count. Anderson then applies a chin lock. Ambrose fights up, but Anderson takes him down with a spinebuster for a two count. Gallows tags in and hits a delayed vertical suplex followed by a trio of elbow drops. Ambrose avoids a fourth. Anderson tags in, and Ambrose kicks him away.

Rollins and Cesaro tag in, and Rollins takes him down with a Sling Blade before knocking Sheamus off the apron. Rollins hits Cesaro with a blockbuster for a near fall. Rollins goes to the top rope, but Cesaro uppercuts him. Cesaro goes for a gut-wrench superplex, but Rollins fights him off and hits a sunset flip turnbuckle powerbomb. Sheamus breaks up the pin. Sheamus stomps him and tags in. They go for a double-team powerbomb, but Ambrose breaks it up by tackling Cesaro out of the ring. Gallows tags in off Sheamus. Gallows and Anderson double-team to get the advantage and hit Magic Killer, but Ambrose breaks up the pin! Sheamus and Cesaro pull Ambrose out of the ring and send him into the barricade.

We come back from the break to see Cesaro knock Rollins off the apron and into the barricade. Cesaro deadlifts him into the ring and tags in Sheamus. They hit a double-team clothesline for a one count. Cesaro applies a front facelock, but Rollins fights up. Sheamus distracts the referee, so he misses the tag. Sheamus and Cesaro hit a flapjack/neckbreaker combination, but Gallows breaks it up. Rollins makes a comeback over Sheamus and Cesaro culminating with a tornado DDT.

Ambrose and Anderson are in. Ambrose hits a pair of running forearms followed by a clothesline. Gallows comes in, and Ambrose clotheslines him down. Ambrose follows up with a swinging neckbreaker on Anderson. Ambrose forearms him in the corner and puts him on the top rope. Ambrose hits Anderson with a superplex before going back to the top rope. Gallows tries to interfere, but he’s punched away. Ambrose hits Anderson with a flying elbow, but Sheamus breaks it up. Gallows gives Sheamus a back body drop over the top rope. Cesaro then clotheslines Gallows out of the ring. Rollins monkey flips Cesaro out of the ring. Ambrose and Rollins then clothesline Anderson out of the ring. Rollins and Ambrose then hit stereo suicide dives. They get in the ring and do it again! Ambrose gets Anderson in the ring. Sheamus blind tags while Rollins wipes out some opponents. Ambrose hits Anderson with Dirty Deeds. Sheamus knocks Ambrose from the ring and steals the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Sheamus and Cesaro

The Miz is backstage with The Miztourage. Miz says this match tonight is their chance to prove the critics wrong. No amount of favor will pull Jason Jordan from obscurity. Bo Dallas says he used to give inspirational speeches, so shouldn’t this be about them? Dallas says his pedigree is established. Curtis Axel says his father held that title. Axel says when he wins, he won’t take it easy on Miz. Dallas says when he wins, he’ll steal the show with Miz. Miz tells them to take it one step at a time. Tonight, they need to prove Jordan can’t steal their spotlight.

We’ll take a look at the John Cena/Roman Reigns feud, next.

Video Package: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Kurt Angle is talking in his office when Goldust walks in with no face paint. Goldust wants a second chance against Bray Wyatt. He’s not asking as Goldust. He’s asking as the man behind the paint, Dustin Rhodes. They’ve known each other for 20 years. He’s not asking him as his boss; he’s asking as a man, as a friend. Rhodes wants to show he’s not a pawn in his twisted game against Finn Bálor. Angle grants the match. They shake hands. Tonight, Bray Wyatt will never forget the name of… Dustin Rhodes.

Curt Hawkins is in the ring. Normally, he’d be making stars, but he’s come to a difficult decision. He’s closing the star factory. In it’s place, he gives them Curt Hawkins History Machine. They will all bear witness to history when his 114 match losing streak ends. For the first time in a long time, he’s feeling good and is looking good. As for his opponent, he’ll be nothing more than a footnote in history and the answer to a trivia question. The answer to the question of who he beat to end the streak is coming down the aisle.

Apollo Crews somes out to absolutely no reaction alongside Titus O’Neil.

Curt Hawkins vs. Apollo Crews w/ Titus O’Neil

They lock up, and Hawkins applies a hammerlock before going to a side headlock. Crews powers out and applies a side headlock. Crews gets whipped off, but he comes back with a shoulder block. Crews takes him down and goes for a standing moonsault, but Hawkins gets the knees up. Hawkins hits a kick to the head for a near fall. Hawkins punches away at him before kneeing him in the back. Hawkins applies a chin lock, but Crews fights up and hits a jawbreaker. Hawkins quickly comes back with a spinebuster for a near fall. Hawkins screams in frustration. Crews quickly boots him down and goes for his finish, but Hawkins gets out. Hawkins rolls him up with the tights, but Crews kicks out. Crews hits a spinning sit-out powerbomb for the win. The losing streak is now at 115. They even put a graphic up for it.

Winner by Pinfall: Apollo Crews

Coming up next, we’ll have a sit down with Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

Brock Lesnar/Braun Strowman interview

Michael Cole conducts an interview from the commentary table with Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, both shown on satellite from different locations. Paul Heyman says Strowman will be beaten and victimized at No Mercy. Strowman says he’s confident and his actions speak that. Strowman has left Lesnar laying. Not many men have done that. He’s the only one capable of putting Lesnar down for good. Cole says there is truth in that. Heyman cuts of him and says Lesnar respects the fact that Strowman is the most capable challenger to come after the title. Last week, Strowman stood up after a German Suplex. No one has ever stood up after a momentary trip to Suplex City. Strowman says he can survive Suplex City and stomp it to the ground. Heyman says Strowman woke up the beast. It will take more than one suplex. Lesnar understands he’ll have to be taken to Suplex City all night long. Lesnar understands he’ll have to beat him within an inch of his life to fend him off. Strowman says the ball is in his court. He’s the one pulling the strings. Heyman can run his mouth; it won’t change what will happen on Sunday.

Cole says there are a lot of parallels between Lesnar and Strowman. Heyman asks why Cole is asking so many questions of the challenger. Lesnar is the newsmaker. Cole should be asking about the loss, that won’t happen, to Lesnar. Lesnar cuts Heyman off and gets close to the camera. Lesnar thanks Strowman for backing him into this corner and challenging him. That’s when he’s at his best. Lesnar calmly says, “I’ll see you Sunday. Suplex City, bitch.”

We’ll hear from Roman Reigns, next.

Replays are shown from earlier in the night when Bayley made her return. Bayley has been added to the RAW Women’s Championship Match at No Mercy.

Roman Reigns addresses John Cena before No Mercy

Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring. Reigns says John Cena might be the best talker ever, but the thing is he sometimes says stupid shit like trying to say he’s the next John Cena. Does he walk, talk, or even look like Cena? Does he look like a jacked up white guy with a military haircut? If he did, he wouldn’t have a career here. If you don’t believe him, ask Alex Riley about that. Reigns lets his actions speak for him. That’s why when he says something, he means it. When he says John Cena is a fake ass little bitch, it’s because he is. Not only that… John Cena is the biggest hypocrite to set foot in a WWE ring. If you don’t believe him, Cena will tell you himself. Footage is shown from February 2012 when John Cena tore into Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for coming in as a part timer.

Reigns asks if Cena should come out, and they loudly agree. Reigns says they aren’t loud enough because Cena isn’t here. Everything Cena said in 2012 was just talk. That’s why the result at No Mercy will be the same as that WrestleMania, only this time he’ll be beaten by a different Samoan. Reigns says he’ll see Cena on Sunday before sarcastically calling him a movie star.

Later tonight, we’ll see a Six-Pack Challenge to determine who will face The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship at No Mercy.

Renee Young is backstage with The Hardy Boyz. She says only one superstar can win a six-pack challenge. What if it comes down to them? Matt says they’ve been fighting since they got out of the crib. All the stuff they’ve done to opponents, they’ve done to each other first. Jeff says he’ll seize the moment at No Mercy. Matt says he has to make it to No Mercy first. Jeff says, “May the best Hardy win.” Matt laughs and says he will.

Bray Wyatt makes his entrance. He’ll face Goldust/Dustin Rhodes, next.

Asuka is coming soon.

Still photos are shown of The Demon Finn Bálor defeating Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam. Wyatt will face Bálor this Sunday man-to-man.

Bray Wyatt vs. Dustin Rhodes

Last Monday, Wyatt defeated Goldust before wiping off his face paint. Finn Bálor then made the save.

The bell rings, and Rhodes quickly charges Wyatt with punches. Wyatt quickly sends him into the ropes, but Rhodes clotheslines him down. Wyatt leaves the ring to recover. Wyatt punches him coming off the apron and head-butts him. Wyatt puts him on the apron and punches him. Rhodes comes back and sends him into the barricade, which nearly breaks. Rhodes then viciously sends him into the steel steps. Rhodes then leaps off the steps and hits a bulldog on the floor. Rhodes punches away at him before Wyatt pushes him off. Wyatt hits a running head-butt and puts him in the ring. Rhodes comes back with some right hands and puts him spread eagle on the middle rope. Rhodes hits Shattered Dreams! Rhodes hits the ropes, but Wyatt hits him with Sister Abigail out of nowhere for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Bray Wyatt

Finn Bálor appears on the screen. He wants to tell Wyatt the story about a shy little boy that felt different. This boy buried his head in books about monsters while other kids played outside. This boy wanted to be greater than what was given to him. Eventually, this boy became a man. This man found a way to control his rage by channeling the gods and monsters he read about in books. This man created a Demon. Bálor has a very important question. If the Demon is the creation of the man, which one is more dangerous? At No Mercy, Wyatt will find out. Wyatt laughs while Bálor’s music plays.

Enzo Amore is high fiving people backstage. He’ll be out, next.

More tweets in memory of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan are shown. Michael Cole talks about Bobby Heenan being an original commentator on RAW. Booker T says Heenan was the best commentator to ever call his matches.

Video Package: The incredible life and career of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan.

The crowd gives Bobby Heenan a standing ovation.

Enzo Amore comes out to his usual shtick, but the crowd is definitely less excited about him than ever. There’s even a smattering of boos in there. Braun Strowman immediately comes out and slams him down. Strowman drags him down to the ring by one arm and throws him into the ring. Strowman deadlifts him up and chokeslams him down. Strowman then powerslams him down before posing.

Neville’s music hits, and he steers clear of Strowman while he walks to the back. Neville gets in the ring and connects with a Red Arrow. Neville grabs a microphone and screams, “How you doin’?!” Neville will be in action, next.

Replays are shown of what just happened with Braun Strowman demolishing Enzo.

Charly Caruso comes up to Enzo in the trainer’s room. Enzo says he’s not doing too well. He’ll compete against Neville and take his title at No Mercy.

Non-Title Match

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Gran Metalik

Neville starts off with some strikes, but Metalik comes back with a hurricanrana and a missile dropkick. Neville avoids a plancha before sending him into the ropes and kicking him. Neville gets him into the ring and kicks away at him. Neville rips at the mask, and Metalik’s face is exposed. Metalik takes him down and hits a springboard dropkick to get him out of the ring. Metalik then hits an impressive summersault senton. Metalik hits a rope walk splash for a near fall. Neville soon takes him down and applies the Rings of Saturn for the win.

Winner by Submission: Neville

Coming up next, we’ll see the Six-Pack Challenge.

Elias is in the ring with his guitar and asks who wants to walk with him. Elias is disappointed with Silicon Valley. San Jose has something in common with his opponents: they’re all huge disappointments.

Six-Pack Challenge

Elias vs. Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Jason Jordan vs. Bo Dallas vs. Curtis Axel

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be at ringside for this match. The winner of this match will face him at No Mercy for the title.

A big brawl breaks out with all the members of the match. Jeff punches away at Axel in the corner while Matt punches away at Dallas. Jeff then rolls Matt up for a two count.

We come back from the break to see Elias get some offense in. Elias has formed an alliance with The Miztourage, but it’s short lived as he quickly attacks them. Elias clotheslines Axel down before attacking Jordan. Elias puts Jordan on the top rope and chops him. Jordan punches him back, but Elias high jumps to the top rope. The Miztourage quickly knocks him to the floor. Axel and Dallas go for a double-team superplex. The Hardy Boyz stop it and hit a five person Tower of Doom spot. Elias covers Jordan for a two count. Matt punches Elias back. The Hardys work together and hit Poetry in Motion on Elias. Matt rolls Jeff up, but he rolls through. Matt then hits Jeff with a Side Effect, but Dallas breaks it up. Axel and Dallas double-team him before sending him shoulder-first into the ring post. Jordan elbows Dallas and throws Axel out of the ring. Jordan hits Dallas with a belly-to-belly overhead suplex before shouldering him in the corner. Jordan then hits Axel with the same before catching him with rolling northern lights. Dallas breaks up the pin and throws Jordan out of the ring. The Miz grabs Jordan and sends him into the barricade.

Matt hits Dallas with the Twist of Fate in the ring, but Elias breaks it up. Elias rakes the eyes and hits Drift Away, but Jeff breaks up the pin. Jeff hits a jawbreaker on Axel and kicks away at Elias. Jeff takes Elias down and hits a double leg drop to the midsection. Jeff then hits Axel with a modified Twist of Fate. Jeff hits a nasty Swanton Bomb on Axel, but Miz breaks it up. Jeff gets Miz out of the ring. Axel takes Jeff down, and Jordan comes in and hits Axel with a big neckbreaker for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan will be going to No Mercy to take on The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Miz gets in the ring and goes face-to-face with Jordan. Miz goes for a cheap shot, but Jordan hits a pair of belly-to-belly suplexes on him. The Miztourage quickly attacks him and double-teams away at him. Miz then hits Jordan with the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz says after No Mercy, he’ll still be the champ, Kurt Angle will still be a terrible father, and Jordan will still be a bastard. Miz poses with the title to end the show.