WWE Raw Has Reportedly Been “A Mess” & Paul Heyman Is Taking The Fall

Yesterday WWE made the surprising decision to remove Paul Heyman as WWE Raw’s Executive Director, putting all the creative under one role.

Rather than creative being split between WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, the company will now be having Bruce Prichard oversee the creative departments of both shows, with Heyman now just working as on-screen talent.

Vince McMahon has reportedly been “very upset” with WWE Raw lately, as we reported yesterday (LINK HERE,) and more information has now begun to come out about the situation.

It has been reported by WrestleVotes that WWE Raw has been a mess lately, with the show being constantly changed up to the point of it being on the air. The report noted that Heyman isn’t solely responsible for this problem, but he is the man taking the fall for it, with the report adding that “it couldn’t continue like this.”

It has also been reported today that there are several WWE Superstars on the red brand who are now legitimately concerned about their status with the company and aren’t happy with Heyman being removed from his role.