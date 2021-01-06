WWE Raw Legends Night Garners Over Two Million Viewers

WWE’s Raw Legends Night drew an average 2.128 million viewers and scored a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The January 4th episode marked the first time Raw was without competition from NFL since September. WWE promoted Keith Lee vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and appearances from legends such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and many others.

This is now Raw’s best viewership and ratings since the March 16, 2020, episode when WWE moved to the Performance Center.

The hourly breakdown saw a decrease as the show went on:

Hour 1: 2.197 million viewers

Hour 2: 2.150 million viewers

Hour 3: 2.036 million viewers

