WWE
WWE RAW LEGENDS NIGHT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WWE CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE LINE!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw for the first episode of 2021 as the build to the WWE Royal Rumble continues and the WWE Legends make their presence known. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE RAW RESULTS
JANUARY 4, 2021
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
The show begins with a phone being shown with a Hulkamania phone case as he says that with a ‘H’ phone you can use social media, and he says you can also call, and he hits his classic catchphrase and mentions that it’s legendary night. Odd opening segment.
MIZ TV
We move into the ring with Miz TV as they promote the show, listing off a bunch of the legends who are here tonight with Miz following up with his classic “Cooooorect” line. Ultimately, this leads to them saying the biggest legend of all is The Miz.
He says 2021 is looking good because WWE management has come to its senses as he has the Money in the Bank briefcase back, and they welcome their first guests, The New Day. However, they claim that Miz and Morrison are actually guests on their show, New Day Talks.
The two men mock Miz’s “Cooorect” as Xavier Woods lists things their show will have, which is all done to mock the two men opposite them. Kofi claims Xavier Woods is the Baliff of their talk show and Kofi then brings out some question cards, asking if they have any New Years Resolutions.
Morrison lists off three resolutions as Miz snaps at him for not helping, while Kofi then asks which legend they’d most like to go out to dinner with. Morrison once again answers, which Miz isn’t happy with him again, but things then move on to the cooking portion of the show.
However, Miz snaps massively saying he’s had enough, but as he keeps ranting, Teddy Long makes his way out. I think I can smell a tag team match…
Teddy says with all of his years of experience he has a perfect solution, and he says Miz and Morrison will face… THE UNDERTAKER (Pop!) Adam Pearce comes out and informs Teddy that isn’t going to happen, so instead, Teddy makes it a tag team match, playa!
NEW DAY vs THE MIZ & JOHN MORRISON
New Day start out in control of this match, with a nice double team against John Morrison hitting quick attacks straight after each other to take their opponent down. Morrison eventually responds with a forearm and then a knee strike as The Miz tags in.
He takes out his aggression on Woods but then misses wildly with a big boot which allows Woods to send him back to his corner. Kofi then launches in with a splash as he sends Miz into Woods for a big clothesline on the rebound. Kingston ends up going for Trouble In Paradise but Miz blocks it and tries to launch Kofi into the turnbuckles.
However, he shows his agility, leaps up and bounces back with an elbow as Woods then gets back into the ring, maintaining control. Morrison makes a blind tag but New Day stays in control as Kingston returns with a low dropkick.
Kingston catches Morrison with a dropkick and then hits a monkey flip which leads to him faceplanting. Miz tries to get involved but Woods runs interference, sending him to the outside as Kofi then dives over the top rope to take down both men.
With Morrison back in the ring, Kofi continues to control, but a distraction from Miz allows an opening and John takes advantage with a big kick to the side of Kingston’s head. The Miz then pushes Kofi onto the second ropes, with Morrison following up with a cheap shot.
He then returns to the ring and the heels drop Kofi into their knees, continuing to isolate the former WWE Champion. Kofi finally turns things around with an SOS, and he manages to make the hot tag to Woods, who comes in and drops Morrison with several clotheslines and then a huge kick to the face.
However, with Miz coming in and distracting, Morrison is able to connect with a great strike. Yet Woods responds with a huge forearm as he then tries to take him and Miz out at the same time, yet on the outside, Woods avoids Miz with Kingston leaping off the steel stairs to attack him.
Back in the ring, Xavier Woods continues to dominate, connecting with the Shining Wizard as they secure the win.
Winners: New Day
RANDY ORTON INTERVIEW
Randy Orton is backstage as he’s asked about what was going through his mind last week, and Orton says his voices were saying to drop the match and watch Alexa burn, but he couldn’t do it. Orton says just like everyone who has faced The Fiend, something in him changed, he showed Alexa Bliss compassion and mercy.
Orton says for that he hates himself, but then he realizes he can sculpt his hate and he is now truly capable or everything. Randy asks if she can imagine what he would do if he put that newfound hate to someone else, and now he’s going to go find some legends and remind them why he’s the Legend Killer.
WWE
Charlotte Flair Declares 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Spot
Charlotte Flair, the winner of 2020’s women’s Royal Rumble, has declared her intentions to compete in the this year’s 30-woman bout.
While speaking to Sarah Schreiber in a social media interview prior to Raw, one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions provided her advice to the other competitors.
“Sarah, the advice I’d give to the women is, don’t listen to the critics. Last year I wasn’t a favorite to win and you know what I did? I defied the odds and I won the Royal Rumble in 2020, and that’s why I’m doing to declare myself for the 2021 Royal Rumble, and defy the odds again.”
In addition to competing in and winning last year’s match, Flair also competed in the 2019 Rumble. She made it to the final two before being eliminated by winner Becky Lynch.
Nia Jax is officially the only other woman confirmed thus far, while Shayna Baszler’s name is expected to be added tonight. Flair and Baszler are slated to appear on Raw Talk at 11 p.m. ET.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest Raw news and results.
Editorials
We Ranked: 5 Ways WWE Should Utilize The Legends On WWE Raw
Tonight is WWE Raw Legends Night, and plenty of familiar faces will be coming back to the company, but how should WWE use them? It’s going to be a blockbuster episode of WWE Raw to kickstart 2021 in style, and there will be a real element of nostalgia about the show, with a lot of legends being confirmed for the event.
While not every legend is going to have a significant role to play on the show, some of the talents are going to have a very big part to play in things. WWE has heavily pushed the legends aspect of the show, so there’s no doubt going to be some involvement. But what are the best, and most logical ways the talents could be used?
WWE
Drew McIntyre Names His Breakout Star Of 2020
Current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre recently revealed which member of the roster he believes is WWE’s Breakout Star for 2020.
2020 was certainly a major year for him, which saw Drew win the Royal Rumble and then go on to dominate the main event scene, becoming a two-time WWE Champion in the process. However, when it came to breaking out in 2020, McIntyre chose a member of the Hurt Business during an interview with BT Sport.
“I would probably give the breakout star to MVP. Even though he should’ve been a breakout star in 2005 or whatever, what he’s been able to do – he just came back for a little role here and a little role there, including the VIP Lounge with me that was just a one-off appearance. Everyone knows how good he is – such a great character and such a great talker, and great in the ring as well. Even he thought, ‘I’m at the end of my career,’ but he’s made such an impact and kept getting brought back. Inevitably, what he’s been able to do by taking Bobby Lashley to heights that everyone knew he could get to.”
When it came to his own year, McIntyre reflected proudly on what he claimed to be the greatest year of his career.
“It’s been professionally the greatest year of my career. Of course, it was only appropriate that the best year of my career was also the same time for the world to turn over. It also allowed me to step up and the journey really prepared me to be that guy. The crazy and the crazy experiences equals the guy to lead the company during crazy times. I should say winning the title at WrestleMania is the moment for a number of reasons. Royal Rumble was so cool – there was 40,000 people there and it was so unexpected. It was so fresh and new, and the Brock moment was incredible, but winning it after Edge returned and he got eliminated third to the last and the crowd was so upset.
“They could’ve turned on the Rumble, they could’ve been booing the finish when I was on, but they quickly switched and started cheering just as loud again. That was really cool because they were like, ‘This is our guy.’ That was such a cool feeling having the crowd there. It’s hard not to say that, but at the same time, aside from finally winning the title, just the whole situation of WWE pushing ahead with WrestleMania and the climate of the world at that time and being last and being that feel-good moment for the world as the escape – it’s hard not to say that because it affected so many people positively.” (H/T to 411Mania.com for the transcriptions)
McIntyre will be defending his WWE Championship on the first WWE Raw of 2021 this evening as he goes one on one with Keith Lee.
Ring Of Honor Mutually Agrees To Part Ways With Marty Scurll
Charlotte Flair Declares 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Spot
WWE RAW LEGENDS NIGHT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WWE CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE LINE!
Attendance For Wrestle Kingdom Night One, Updated Match Card For Night Two
We Ranked: 5 Ways WWE Should Utilize The Legends On WWE Raw
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
This Weeks Best Instagram Photos
Amanda Huber Shuts Down Ugly, Unnecessary Controversy Surrounding Her Late Husband’s Death
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
Trending
-
NJPW24 hours ago
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night One Results: Two Classics Headline The Tokyo Dome
-
WWE2 days ago
AJ Styles Discusses The Two Names He Believes Have The Most Potential
-
Editorials10 hours ago
We Ranked: 5 Ways WWE Should Utilize The Legends On WWE Raw
-
WWE1 day ago
Sean Waltman Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Jumping Ship To WCW
-
WWE1 day ago
Evil Uno & Stu Grayson Discuss The Future Of The Dark Order
-
WWE2 days ago
Darren Young Discusses Randy Orton Supporting Him After Coming Out
-
WWE1 day ago
Natalya Debuts New Entrance Music On WWE SmackDown
-
WWE1 day ago
Mick Foley Provides Update On His Condition Amid COVID-19 Isolation