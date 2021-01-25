WWE Raw Preview (1/25): Women’s Title Match, McIntyre Returns, Riddle Runs The Gauntlet

Tonight’s WWE Raw will be the go-home show for the WWE Royal Rumble, and the company has plenty in store for the show. Unlike usual, WWE actually had plenty announced ahead of time for tonight, so here is what can be expected:

– The WWE Champion Returns

After isolating following a positive COVID-19 test over the past few weeks, the WWE Champion is back tonight! Drew McIntyre will be on WWE Raw, in-person to build up his title match against Goldberg at the WWE Royal Rumble. He is expected to be going face to face with his challenger, Bill Goldberg.

– WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka will be defending her WWE Raw Women’s Championship on the show tonight after she was defeated last week by Alexa Bliss, and it will be Bliss herself who is competing for the title.

– The Queen Competes

Like her tag team partner, Charlotte Flair will also be in action on WWE Raw tonight, as she is set to go one on one with Shayna Baszler tonight.

– Royal Rumble Build

Of course, with this being the final WWE Raw before the WWE Royal Rumble, It is expected that some more hype will be done for the Rumble matches itself, possibly with more entrants being confirmed.

– Gauntlet Match

Riddle is set to run the gauntlet tonight in order to earn a future United States Championship match. However, in order to do so, he must beat the other members of The Hurt Business in a gauntlet match first.