WWE Raw Preview (1/4): Legends Return, WWE Championship On The Line
Tonight is the first WWE Raw of the year and things are kicking off with a bang with a Legends Night episode, dedicated to the stars of the past. However, when it comes to the actual show itself, at the moment, there is only one match actually advertised.
– WWE Championship Match
While there’s only one match advertised, it is certainly a massive one. Drew McIntyre will be putting his WWE Championship on the line on the first show of the year, as he goes one on one with Keith Lee.
– What Did Randy Do?
Last week, WWE Raw went off the air with a major cliffhanger. The show saw Alexa Bliss covered in gasoline as Randy Orton lit a match, with the show going off air. Nobody knows what happened and how things ended, but tonight will likely provide the answers to that, continuing the storyline between the Viper and Bray Wyatt.
– Royal Rumble Build
The show will also continue building towards the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble PPV, with more names for the annual matches being potentially confirmed.
– WWE Legends Night
The big draw for tonight’s show is of course, the legends. Tonight is being branded as ‘Legends Night,’ and there are plenty of major names being advertised for the event ahead of time. The following names are expected to appear in some capacity on the show:
- Alicia Fox
- Beth Phoenix
- Big Show
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Candice Michelle
- Carlito
- Eve Torres
- Hillbilly Jim
- Hulk Hogan
- IRS (Irwin R. Schyster)
- Ivory
- Jacqueline
- Jeff Jarrett
- Jimmy Hart
- Kurt Angle
- Mark Henry
- Melina
- Michael “PS” Hayes
- Mickie James
- Ric Flair
- Sgt. Slaughter
- Tatanka
- Torrie Wilson
Drew McIntyre Names His Breakout Star Of 2020
Current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre recently revealed which member of the roster he believes is WWE’s Breakout Star for 2020.
2020 was certainly a major year for him, which saw Drew win the Royal Rumble and then go on to dominate the main event scene, becoming a two-time WWE Champion in the process. However, when it came to breaking out in 2020, McIntyre chose a member of the Hurt Business during an interview with BT Sport.
“I would probably give the breakout star to MVP. Even though he should’ve been a breakout star in 2005 or whatever, what he’s been able to do – he just came back for a little role here and a little role there, including the VIP Lounge with me that was just a one-off appearance. Everyone knows how good he is – such a great character and such a great talker, and great in the ring as well. Even he thought, ‘I’m at the end of my career,’ but he’s made such an impact and kept getting brought back. Inevitably, what he’s been able to do by taking Bobby Lashley to heights that everyone knew he could get to.”
When it came to his own year, McIntyre reflected proudly on what he claimed to be the greatest year of his career.
“It’s been professionally the greatest year of my career. Of course, it was only appropriate that the best year of my career was also the same time for the world to turn over. It also allowed me to step up and the journey really prepared me to be that guy. The crazy and the crazy experiences equals the guy to lead the company during crazy times. I should say winning the title at WrestleMania is the moment for a number of reasons. Royal Rumble was so cool – there was 40,000 people there and it was so unexpected. It was so fresh and new, and the Brock moment was incredible, but winning it after Edge returned and he got eliminated third to the last and the crowd was so upset.
“They could’ve turned on the Rumble, they could’ve been booing the finish when I was on, but they quickly switched and started cheering just as loud again. That was really cool because they were like, ‘This is our guy.’ That was such a cool feeling having the crowd there. It’s hard not to say that, but at the same time, aside from finally winning the title, just the whole situation of WWE pushing ahead with WrestleMania and the climate of the world at that time and being last and being that feel-good moment for the world as the escape – it’s hard not to say that because it affected so many people positively.” (H/T to 411Mania.com for the transcriptions)
McIntyre will be defending his WWE Championship on the first WWE Raw of 2021 this evening as he goes one on one with Keith Lee.
JTG Reveals That Cryme Tyme Were Once Set To Become WWE Tag Team Champions
JTG recently revealed that Cryme Tyme was once scheduled to win the WWE Tag Team Championships at WWE SummerSlam 2009.
JTG recently spoke with SportsKeeda, where he spoke about the tag team match he and Shad Gaspard had against Jeri-Show at the event. He revealed that they were originally scheduled to win the titles that night, but due to a late change, that plan ended up being altered.
“I believe they were going back and forth if we should win the titles or not. I believe that we were slated to win, and I think it changed when Jericho and Big Show were gonna go into an angle with DX. And DX, right after, won the titles from them. So yeah, we were supposed to win the titles from them. But I think, you know, last minute change, it was like we were gonna work DX after that. After, because I think they were working Cody (Legacy) and I think they were ending it right there. But I think it would have been great to have Cryme Tyme vs DX. That would have been way better!”
JTG then went on to speak about getting to work with both Big Show and Chris Jericho, teasing that he would like to work with the AEW star down the line.
“It was a privilege, it was an honor to be in the ring with the Big Show and Chris Jericho. Hopefully, maybe down the line, I get in the ring with Chris Jericho again.”
Drew McIntyre Sends Keith Lee A Message Ahead Of WWE Raw Legends Night
Drew McIntyre has sent a firm warning to his number one contender, Keith Lee ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw Legends Night.
Drew will be defending his WWE Championship tonight, on the first WWE Raw of the year, where he will go one on one with the former North American and NXT Champion.
The Scottish Psychopath took to social media to praise Keith Lee, stating he respects him. However, Drew also made it clear that he will be walking out remaining the WWE Champion.
I respect you Keith, but this is as close as you’re going to get as long as I’m the WWE champion. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/M22M0RjYqd
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 3, 2021
