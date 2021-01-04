Tonight is the first WWE Raw of the year and things are kicking off with a bang with a Legends Night episode, dedicated to the stars of the past. However, when it comes to the actual show itself, at the moment, there is only one match actually advertised.

– WWE Championship Match

While there’s only one match advertised, it is certainly a massive one. Drew McIntyre will be putting his WWE Championship on the line on the first show of the year, as he goes one on one with Keith Lee.

– What Did Randy Do?

Last week, WWE Raw went off the air with a major cliffhanger. The show saw Alexa Bliss covered in gasoline as Randy Orton lit a match, with the show going off air. Nobody knows what happened and how things ended, but tonight will likely provide the answers to that, continuing the storyline between the Viper and Bray Wyatt.

– Royal Rumble Build

The show will also continue building towards the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble PPV, with more names for the annual matches being potentially confirmed.

– WWE Legends Night

The big draw for tonight’s show is of course, the legends. Tonight is being branded as ‘Legends Night,’ and there are plenty of major names being advertised for the event ahead of time. The following names are expected to appear in some capacity on the show: