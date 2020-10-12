WWE Raw Preview (10/12): WWE Draft Continues, NoDQ Match, Battle Royal, More!

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw promises to be one to remember with plenty being advertised ahead of time for the show. Here is what you have to look forward to:

– WWE Draft Night Two

The WWE Draft continues tonight on the red brand as the other half of the WWE Superstars are drafted, revealing the full rosters for both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown moving forwards. The following people are still eligible for drafting:

The following Superstars are eligible to be drafted on tonight’s show: Andrade, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik (of The Viking Raiders), Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay, Lana, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O’Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Elias.

– Ali Speaks

After seemingly revealing himself as the leader of RETRIBUTION last week on WWE Raw, Mustafa Ali has guaranteed he will speak tonight, likely explaining his actions.

– NoDQ Match

Kevin Owens and Aleister Black are set to compete, in what could be the last time for a while as their feud continues to heat up in what will be a NoDQ match.

– Battle Royal

A multi-branded battle royal has also been confirmed for the women of WWE tonight. The winner will receive a future WWE Raw Women’s Championship match against Asuka.

– Seth Rollins Farewell

After being drafted to WWE SmackDown last week, tonight will mark Seth Rollins’ final night on WWE Raw and he is set to give a farewell speech on his departure from the red brand.

As always, ProWrestling.com will have LIVE coverage of the show from 8pm ET.