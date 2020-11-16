WWE Raw Preview (11/16): WWE Championship Match, Raw Tag Team Titles Defended, More

Tonight’s WWE Raw is set to be a big one as two title matches take place on what is the go-home show for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series PPV.

– WWE Championship Match

Randy Orton will be defending his WWE Championship for the first time this evening as he goes one on one with former champion, Drew McIntyre. The winner will be going on to face Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series, and of course, the threat of The Miz and his Money in the Bank is very much high heading into this one.

– Raw Tag Team Championship Match

That won’t be the only title match on this show though, as The New Day will be putting their WWE Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against The Hurt Business.MVP’s group will be represented by Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in this one.

– Ricochet & RETRIBUTION

WWE is teasing that the storyline between Ricochet and RETRIBUTION will continue tonight as well, with Mustafa Ali continuing to target his former friend.

– Survivor Series Build

There will also be the final steps towards Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series, with both the men’s and women’s teams looking to get along ahead of their traditional elimination matches this weekend.