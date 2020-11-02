Tonight’s WWE Raw has plenty already announced ahead of time as the red brand continues the build towards WWE Survivor Series. But what exactly is in store this evening?

– Guitar-On-A-Pole Match

The rivalry between Jeff Hardy and Elias will continue this evening and it will be settled in a Guitar-On-A-Pole match, where the first wrestler to retrieve the instrument will be able to use it.

– Survivor Series Build

There will be a further build towards WWE Survivor Series on this show, as the red brand looks to dominate and prove it is the number one brand. While not confirmed yet, there could be more qualification matches on this show.

– Tag Team Action

There will be two big non-title tag team matches on WWE Raw this evening. Firstly, the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will face their fellow WWE Survivor Series teammates, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke. As well as that, The New Day will be taking on The Hurt Business.

– Randy Orton’s Challengers

While he might be facing Roman Reigns in a non-title match at WWE Survivor Series, Randy Orton certainly has two targets on his back in the form of The Fiend and Drew McIntyre. The pressure on Orton’s title reign will certainly continue this evening.

– Mustafa Ali Steadies The Ship

After a rocky few weeks for RETRIBUTION, Mustafa Ali has promised that he will be turning the ship for the group this evening.