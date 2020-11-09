Tonight’s WWE Raw will see the build for WWE Survivor Series continue as things keep heating up on the red brand. So far, only two segments have been confirmed for the show, but both will likely prove to be of great interest to the WWE Universe.

– A Moment Of Bliss

Alexa Bliss will once again host her popular talk show here Drew McIntyre will be the guest, as he continues to chase the WWE Championship. However, will he get himself caught in the current situation between The Fiend and Randy Orton?

– Last Chance Survivor Series Qualifier

As well as that, there will be a last-chance Survivor Series qualifying match to take the last spot on the men’s elimination team. Matt Riddle will face Jeff Hardy and Elias in a triple threat match.