WWE Raw Preview (12/14): TLC Go-Home Show, Bray Wyatt Takes A Field Trip, More

Tonight’s WWE Raw will be the go-home show for Sunday’s WWE TLC event, and the company has got a stacked card ahead of the final PPV of the year. Here’s what is in store for tonight’s show:

– Bray Wyatt takes a field trip

This week will see Bray Wyatt leave the Firefly Fun House as he and his puppet friends are going on a field trip to WWE Raw.

– Sheamus fights for his friend

Just days before Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Championship in a TLC match against AJ Styles, Sheamus will attempt to soften up the number one contender for his longtime friend. The Celtic Warrior and AJ go one on one tonight.

– Six-Man tag team action

Jeff Hardy will be teaming up with the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, The New Day to take on three members of The Hurt Business tonight, in six-man tag team action.

– A Nightmare Before TLC

AJ Styles is going to be hosting the first-ever ‘Nightmare Before TLC’ segment, where he will be backed up by both The Miz and John Morrison.