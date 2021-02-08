WWE Raw Preview (2/8): Drew McIntyre Faces Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair & Lacey Evans Face-Off

Bow Wow still has it locked down from the east to the west, but with his seventh studio album slated for release later this year, the 33-year-old rapper is looking to be a little less Like Mike and a little more like the Superstars of WWE.

On Monday morning, Bow Wow tweeted that he would be taking a step back from the rap game to focus on his endeavors in television and film. That includes fulfilling what he calls a “lifelong childhood dream” of wrestling for WWE.

You might not think there’s much in the way of a crossover between the worlds of professional wrestling and rap, but it was A$AP Rocky who once famously claimed that “rap is the new wrestling”.

Given that Snoop Dogg is a bonafide member of the WWE Hall of Fame, he might be onto something.

Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny recently performed at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and even flew off the top rope at one point during the show. Rumor has it he’s also currently preparing for an in-ring role at WrestleMania 37.

As for Bow Wow, who 90s kids may forever remember as Lil’ Bow Wow, he also tweeted lucha legend Rey Mysterio about potentially teaming up and going after the tag team championships!

“Before 30” is set for release in summer 2021. It will be Bow Wow’s first studio album since the 2009 release of “New Jack City II”, which I should clarify for wrestling fans is a reference to the early 90s Wesley Snipes vehicle, not the infamous ECW wrestler.