WWE Raw Preview (2/8): Drew McIntyre Faces Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair & Lacey Evans Face-Off
Tonight’s WWE Raw will see the build towards WWE Elimination Chamber continue, as Drew McIntyre faces a former rival. Here is what has been confirmed for tonight’s show:
– Drew McIntyre in action
The WWE Champion will be in action on WWE Raw this week as he goes one on one with his former foe, Randy Orton one more time.
– Responding to Sheamus
As well as wrestling, Drew McIntyre is expected to respond to Sheamus as well. Last week the Celtic Warrior Brogue Kicked Drew in the head, ending their friendship and now McIntyre will respond.
– Lacey Evans & Charlotte Flair Face-Off
Recent weeks have seen tension rise between Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans and WWE has confirmed that this week, they will face-off to try and sort those. Ric Flair will be appearing, in Lacey’s corner.
Bad Bunny Isn’t The Only Rapper Who Wants To Step Into The WWE Ring
Bow Wow still has it locked down from the east to the west, but with his seventh studio album slated for release later this year, the 33-year-old rapper is looking to be a little less Like Mike and a little more like the Superstars of WWE.
On Monday morning, Bow Wow tweeted that he would be taking a step back from the rap game to focus on his endeavors in television and film. That includes fulfilling what he calls a “lifelong childhood dream” of wrestling for WWE.
You might not think there’s much in the way of a crossover between the worlds of professional wrestling and rap, but it was A$AP Rocky who once famously claimed that “rap is the new wrestling”.
Given that Snoop Dogg is a bonafide member of the WWE Hall of Fame, he might be onto something.
Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny recently performed at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and even flew off the top rope at one point during the show. Rumor has it he’s also currently preparing for an in-ring role at WrestleMania 37.
As for Bow Wow, who 90s kids may forever remember as Lil’ Bow Wow, he also tweeted lucha legend Rey Mysterio about potentially teaming up and going after the tag team championships!
“Before 30” is set for release in summer 2021. It will be Bow Wow’s first studio album since the 2009 release of “New Jack City II”, which I should clarify for wrestling fans is a reference to the early 90s Wesley Snipes vehicle, not the infamous ECW wrestler.
Now i know this might sound crazy… BUT… after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!!
— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021
Arn Anderson Reveals Pitches For Bo Dallas & Bray Wyatt
Arn Anderson has revealed a pitched idea that he had that would have seen Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas involved in a storyline together.
Despite the fact that Bray and Bo are legitimate brothers, WWE has never put them together throughout their careers. It has often left fans confused, with a lot of people suggesting that Bo should’ve been a Wyatt Family member over the years.
However, during the latest ARN podcast on AdFreeShows with Conrad Thompson, Anderson revealed a pitched idea that he had for them both while reviewing WWE Fastlane 2016.
“Let’s just say, and at that time, I pitched a deal where you brought him in with the Wyatts, and you told him who he was. He was Bray Wyatt’s brother, and he was Mike Rotunda’s son, and you know, do a deal where, let’s just say that Mike came down during one of the Wyatts matches in his capacity as a producer was trying to break up a fight that let’s just say, Big Red and Brodie Lee, they dropped Mike and for the first time you had Bray Wyatt, you know, who, other than join in what was going in with the other two Wyatts, he pulled them off and said, ‘Not him, not him.’ Now you’ve found out that he is the son of Mike Rotunda because I don’t think that it was 100 percent everybody knew that.”
Arn Anderson felt that going down this route would have given Bo Dallas a better launching platform on the main roster for fans to connect with him.
“Now you have the Wyatts back off, and Bo introduced like the babyface other brother, who he really is. You put him there with that group, and you’ve got all these monsters with these foot-long beards, and there you’ve got this babyface who is Bray Wyatt’s legitimate brother, and you know, he’s standing over here, and it would just open up different avenues to give the kid a chance to get started and in the mix with top talent. You could have went anywhere with that. Just as an example. I know that’s long-winded, and it was just something that was pitched, but it would have given him a better launching pad than having him run around with a Bolieve sign.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions)
Kofi Kingston Discusses Missing The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble
Kofi Kingston has been a regular feature in WWE Royal Rumble matches in the past decade, but this year saw him miss out on the show.
The New Day member wasn’t able to be part of the match, which has seen him avoid eliminations in some incredibly creative ways in the past due to injury. During the latest, The New Day Podcast: Feel The Power, Kofi spoke about not being involved.
“It was really strange, you know what I mean? I feel like, number one, so a big part of the Royal Rumble is the crowd, right? I don’t know if I said this before but I feel like second only to WrestleMania, people look forward to this – the Royal Rumble with so much excitement and anticipation and to just be in a crowd, and like, count down, and you know the energy is from, like the first match really, all the way to entrant number 30 and beyond to the end of the show. The energy is crazy.
“When you’ve done something literally every year for so long, literally over a decade, I think I was tied with Ziggler for second place for having the most Royal Rumble appearances, and I think he was at like, 12 or something like that? …It was just strange to just sit out. But it was what it was, you know what I mean? …If it was my first one that I missed, I would have been a lot more upset”
Kofi then went on to discuss the pressure that comes with being in the Rumble due to the expectations for him to pull off a major stunt at some point.
“To not have that this year was strange, to not be able to look forward to that. But for me, being completely removed from it, like you said, there are people literally all year everybody’s asking “What you gonna do for the Rumble? You got something planned?” and I’m like “I don’t know, I don’t have anything planned, you know – if it comes, it comes, if not, it doesn’t”, but, yeah it was very strange this year knowing that ahead of time that I wasn’t going to be “in” in, you know? It was just weird was the best way I could describe it.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions)
