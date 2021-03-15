Tonight is set to be an important episode of WWE Raw, with this show working as the go-home for this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane event. But what can fans expect from the show?

– United States Championship Match

Tonight will see Riddle put his United States Championship on the line as he goes one on one against RETRIBUTION leader, Mustafa Ali.

– WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The US Title isn’t the only one that is going to be on the line on tonight’s WWE Raw though, as The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander) will also be defending their WWE Raw Tag Team Championships against The New Day.

– What’s next for Bobby Lashley?

After defending his WWE Championship last week on WWE Raw against The Miz, Bobby Lashley will be looking ahead to what is next for him on The Road To WrestleMania.

– WWE Fastlane build

Most importantly, tonight will have to provide some serious build to Sunday’s WWE Fastlane event. Currently, there are no matches announced for the PPV from the red brand, so expect that to change tonight.