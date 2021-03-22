WWE Raw Preview (3/22): Rhea Ripley Debuts, WWE Fastlane Fallout Takes Place

Tonight’s WWE Raw will see all the fallout from WWE Fastlane take place, as well as a major debut in the women’s division. It is set to be an important night for the red brand as the build towards WWE WrestleMania 37 will really heat up.

– WWE Fastlane Fallout

There will no doubt be fallout taking place from WWE Fastlane tonight, where we will see what is next for everyone who competed on the show.

– Rhea Ripley Debuts

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley will be making her long-awaited debut on WWE Raw tonight. It’s unclear if she will be wrestling or just cutting a promo, but The Nightmare will officially be a member of the roster from tonight.

– Bobby Lashley/Drew McIntyre Build

From the red brand, Bobby Lashley facing Drew McIntyre is the big match that is being built for WWE WrestleMania 37, and that build will certainly continue on this show.

– Riddle Needs A New Challenger

After dispatching Mustafa Ali once again at WWE Fastlane, Riddle now needs a new challenger for his United States Championship. But who will step up heading into WrestleMania?

– What’s Next For RETRIBUTION

Speaking of Ali, last night saw his RETRIBUTION faction implode. All of the group walked out on him, with T-Bar and Mace hitting him with High Justice. But with the leader seemingly kicked out, what is next for the rest of the members?