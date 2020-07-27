WWE Raw Preview: Asuka vs Sasha Banks, McIntyre Defends In Secret Stipulation, Orton’s Next Target

Advertised for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is…

— RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE LINE! The Horror Show at Extreme Rules saw Sasha Banks leave with the title, but only after a litany of outside interference that saw her bestie Bayley actually don a referee jersey and make the three-count herself. Now “The Boss” will battle Asuka again, in a match where the title can change hands by pinfall, submission, disqualification, count-out, or if anyone interferes.

— MCINTYRE DEFENDS IN SECRET STIPULATION! Drew McIntyre has agreed to give Dolph Ziggler one more opportunity at his WWE Championship. However, the “Scottish Psychopath” has the opportunity to play some mind games, as only he knows the stipulation for their bout on Raw tonight.

— RANDY ORTON TARGETS HIS NEXT VICTIM! “The Viper” will kick off Monday Night Raw this evening, and has vowed to call out his next “victim”. After punting the skull of legends like Edge, Christian and Big Show in recent months, and realigning himself with the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, who is next in Orton’s path on the road to SummerSlam?

Dominick Mysterio will also return to Raw this evening to confront Seth Rollins, after the “Monday Night Messiah” removed lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio’s eyeball at The Horror Show.

Also announced for the show is a triple threat tag team match, pitting Andrade and Angel Garza against The Viking Raiders and the high-flying team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander, with the winners earning a future Raw Tag Team Championship opportunity.

