WWE RAW RESULTS

April 20th, 2020

We kickstart WWE Raw with Drew McIntyre who thanks us for joining him, but he then gets down to business. He says he’s not surprised by what happened last week because the title he has paints a huge bullseye on his back because whoever holds it is considered the best of the best.

Drew says he was once told it was lonely to be at the top, but that’s a lie, it’s crowded at the top. Drew then talks to Seth Rollins and says it’s not complex, as he questions whether Rollins deserves an opportunity. He has come to the conclusion that he could make Seth jump through hoops, but Seth is one of the most decorated champions of all time.

Drew says he needs to beat the best, and therefore he challenges Seth Rollins to a WWE Championship match at WWE Money In The Bank. McIntyre then tries to keep the promo going but Zelina Vega and her men (minus Andrade) makes her way out.

She says that they are so sick of Drew’s rah rah speeches, saying he is looking past Angel Garza tonight. As she says that, Andrade makes his way out from behind, attacking Drew from behind, but that doesn’t last long as Drew nails Andrade with a Claymore Kick.

Vega then tries to get Garza or Austin Theory to try and go help him, but they’re too scared to hit the ring and instead Drew just nails him with another Claymore.

WWE MITB QUALIFYING MATCH

ALEISTER BLACK vs AUSTIN THEORY

The two men start out the feeling each other out with plenty of grappling, and it is Austin Theory who gets the best of the early moments, managing to avoid Aleister Black’s classic leg sweep. However, Black continues to keep fighting and while Theory avoids the Black Mass, he then gets caught with a dropkick, sending him to the floor.

Vega then leaves commentary and trash talks Aleister, distracting him as Theory launches his opponent into the barricade. Theory then rolls into the ring and connects with a dropkick immediately, following it up with some ground and pound.

Theory continues his dominance, launching Black into the turnbuckles, but he then catches a boot and a power slam from Black. Austin tries to bust out the ATL, but Black has it scouted and brings it down to the mat with a triangle submission.

However, somehow Austin Theory powers out and drops Black with a massive powerbomb to break things up. Theory once again sends Black crashing into the turnbuckle, but he responds with some great strikes and then a running knee to the face.

Black hits his springboard moonsault to keep the momentum going, but Austin kicks out. Black then misses with another knee strike and gets caught with a big boot from Theory as he then drops Black onto his knee, picking up a near fall.

Once again, Austin looks for the ATL but Black battles out and lands a huge knee to the face, following up with a huge German suplex into a bridge. Theory ducks Black Mass and then connects with a big elbow of his own, but Aleister fires back with Black Mass and secures the win.

Winner: Aleister Black

After the match, Byron Saxton asks Aleister Black his plan, who says he doesn’t know much about being corporate, but he says each floor of the building will be turned into his opponent’s personal hell.

