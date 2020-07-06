WWE RAW RESULTS

A RELEASED SUPERSTAR MAKES HIS RETURN

WWE Raw kicks off with the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre who wants to get down to business, his title match with Dolph Ziggler. He says that he allowed Dolph to pick any stipulation he wants, but he says no matter what happens it will be the same result with him winning.

Drew wants to know what it is, so he calls Dolph Ziggler out straight away. Ziggler says the world came to see the stipulation he chose, but he says the stipulation is a secret. Dolph says it was a mistake on Drew’s behalf to give him this advantage, and he isn’t stupid enough to give it up before the show.

Dolph brags about the fact that his title history is much longer than Drew’s. However, Drew says he hopes that his story inspires others, but he is the man who beat Brock Lesnar and Big Show on the same night. However, Dolph says there are more people that Drew has stabbed in the back and left and he has someone else who he has done that to…

Heath Slater then makes his way out, of course, he was part of WWE’s recent releases earlier this year. Slater says he may have known Drew for over a decade and he remembers how Drew was one of the first people to be called up, but back then he wasn’t actually the Chosen One.

However, now he is, and everyone sees it. However, Heath goes back to April where he was watching Drew take on the Beast, and he admitted he cried about it because he loves Drew. He says Drew should know that because when Drew got released, he called him every day.

Heath then asks where Drew was for him. Heath says the last time they spoke was on The Bump, he says Drew knows his kids, not the 22 that people think he has, but his two actual kids. He’s here fighting for them now and he reminds Drew how he stated he would petition for a match between them.

Heath says he is here for an opportunity and he has to take it, which is why he wants what he deserved, what Drew promised him. Drew says he doesn’t want to fight him but Slater pushes him and slaps him across the face to fire Drew up and he accepts.

DREW MCINTYRE vs HEATH SLATER

Straight away, Dolph Ziggler steps up onto the apron to distract Drew McIntyre, which allows Heath Slater to attack him. However, McIntyre fights him away and as Slater turns around he runs straight into a Claymore Kick and this one is over as quickly as it began.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

After the match, Dolph Ziggler trash talks him and it ends up with the two men brawling in the ring as McIntyre chases Dolph away. After, Heath and Drew hug and show their respect for each other.

THE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY

Bayley and Sasha Banks are out next, with Bayley saying that WWE Raw can officially begin now. Sasha says they are changing the game one show at a time, because they never sleep. Bayley says they make it look so easy, and all the sheep are just trying to come after them.

Bayley says that Nikki Cross can’t take her title at Extreme Rules and Sasha Banks says she will be Two Belts Banks when she defeats Asuka. But this comment brings out the Raw Women’s Champion who says Sasha is not good enough. She then tells Bayley that she’s not ready for Asuka.

Asuka then tries to talk, but Bayley cuts in and claims that Sasha Banks is ready for anybody at any point… but this leads to Asuka bringing back Kairi Sane!

