WWE RAW RESULTS

July 13th, 2020

MVP’S VIP LOUNGE

WWE kicks things off tonight with MVP’s VIP Lounge as he puts over his guest, who he claims turned Drew McIntyre into the man he is today…Dolph Ziggler. MVP says he respects the fact that Ziggler hasn’t revealed the strategy yet, and Ziggler says he knows how to turn Drew into the same man who was fired.

Ziggler claims to have taught Drew everything he knows, adding that without him Drew wouldn’t have beaten Brock Lesnar. However, while the two men continue to trash talk Drew, the WWE Champion ends up making his way to the ring.

Drew says he has come to the conclusion that Dolph uses people, and while he is a talented in-ring performer, on Sunday he is going to hurt Dolph. McIntyre claims he is going to torture Dolph and make him regret the day that he called him to come and join Raw.

Drew then says he can’t wait until Sunday and McIntyre ends up catching Ziggler with a jab, acting as a warning shot as to what is going to come.

Angel Garza and Andrade are asked about their issues, but Zelina Vega butts in and says that people are ignoring the facts. They have already beaten The Viking Raiders and they toppled the Big Show. She then trash talks Charly Caruso.

Garza and Andrade then talk about how they are going to win tonight, but The Viking Raiders then show up, and they say tonight they’re going to run through their opponents. Ivar ends up taking Garza’s rose and he presents it to Charly Caruso, with the two of them flirting.

THE VIKING RAIDERS vs ANDRADE & ANGEL GARZA

After a dominant start from The Viking Raiders, Angel Garza whips Erik into the corner but Garza avoids this one and fires back with a superkick to bring in Andrade who connects with his double knees while Garza takes down Ivar on the corner. Andrade connects with the Hammerlock DDT and eliminates Ivar.

The two heels then work on Ivar, but after Garza makes a tag the two of them seem to fall out and that allows Ivar to get some shots in. Ivar looks to hit a suicide dive, but Garza makes the save by connecting with a boot as Ivar tries to leave the ring.

The two men then slowly make a fist bump and during that time, Ivar does hit a suicide dive to both men. They then work together in the ring with Andrade saving Garza to take the shot himself. He is able to connect with a dropkick but Ivar responds with a big right hand and then a clothesline.

Andrade tags in but he is hit by a spinning heel kick straight away after Andrade saves Garza again which leaves this match down to a singles match. Garza hits a dropkick straight away and looks to take control as he tries to set the Winged Clipper which he stops.

Ivar then connects with the seated senton and then hits the spin kick again, however, Andrade appears and pops up Garza’s foot on the ropes. Ivar then tries to hit another seated senton, but Garza reverses it into a powerbomb and picks up a huge victory.

Winners: Andrade & Angel Garza

BACKSTAGE SEGMENT

Backstage, Ruby Riott is shown as her issues with The IIconics are brought up, and they turn up behind her. They mock her for being alone and brag about how they’ve both picked up singles victories over Ruby Riott. They claim that their upcoming tag team match will be a handicap as she doesn’t have any friends.

Ruby brings out her partner though which is none other than…BIANCA BELAIR! She’s back! Bianca lets The IIconicsknow what she’s all about and says she’s here to help her girl tonight.

(Results continue on the next page…)