WWE Raw Results

August 10th, 2020

WWE SUMMERSLAM CONTRACT SIGNING

Samoa Joe kicks us off for WWE Raw tonight, with a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio for their WWE SummerSlam match. Samoa Joe reveals that Dominik will have two contracts to sign tonight, one being for the match and the other being to make him an official WWE Superstar.

Joe admits he has several vulgar words to describe Seth Rollins, but he has been reminded of his professional duties. Commentary then reveals that if Joe gets physical here he will lose his job, stating that he is not medically clear to compete.

Dominik brings out a kendo stick and Seth Rollins tells him he looks like a coward and a scared little boy, and instead Samoa Joe takes the kendo stick. Rollins questions if it’s funny to Joe, but he says it is sad. He says what he should be seeing is Seth ‘Freaking’ Rollins, but instead, he sees a man who got booed a few times and got all caught up in his feelings.

Joe questions what they’d have done to him if Dom didn’t turn up and he questions how a man could give someone who has little training no choice but to settle it in the ring. However, Seth claims he gave both Dom and Rey a choice all the way, but they made the wrong choices, and he warms Samoa Joe the same could happen to him.

Seth points out he had no choice and has been forced into the situation as he tried to be the hero, but he got crapped on. Dominik claims that the greater good Seth fights for is all for himself, but instead, Seth calls him ungrateful as Dom is on the cusp of becoming a WWE Superstar and that’s because of him.

Dominik says it was his dream, but now his dream is to kick his ass at SummerSlam. Rollins says they all know, Dominik wouldn’t last 10 seconds in a regular match with him, but he is going to do Dominik a favor. Seth proposes at SummerSlam, Dominik can bring his kendo stick or any tool so that Dom and his family has no excuse when he ends his career before it begins.

All the contracts are signed and Seth tells Dominik to get the hell out of his ring and to take some notes during his match.

SETH ROLLINS vs HUMBERTO CARRILLO

Humberto Carrillo starts out aggressively hitting a great kick to the face after a springboard, and as Rollins goes to the outside Humberto continues his attack. However, after a few chops, Rollins manages to send Humberto crashing into the barricade.

As Carrillo gets back into the ring he connects well with another kick and then unloads with punches in the corner. Rollins manages to hang up Humberto on the top rope, but Seth is set down to the floor. However, as Humberto gets ready to leap off the top rope, Murphy tries to provide a distraction until he’s attacked by Dominik with a kendo stick.

But this distraction is enough and Rollins avoids the highflying move, following it up with a superkick and then the Stomp.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Straight after the win, Murphy attacks Mysterio on the outside and inside the ring the double team ends up being too much as they beatdown the young wrestler. Rollins then gets the kendo stick and starts unwinding on Dom with several huge shots.

Seth then rags off the shirt of Dom and continues hitting several shots with the welts showing up straight away on Dominik Mysterio. The two men then tie up Dominik on the ropes, leaving him defenceless as Rollins continues his attack with the kendo stick. Seth then gives Rey a wink and leaves Dominik with some huge welts as he is laid out.

