Tonight will see the latest episode of Monday Night Raw as the build continues to WWE Clash Of Champions with the go-home show for the upcoming PPV. Announced for the event is Keith Lee facing Drew McIntyre, and a number one contender’s triple threat tag team match.

WWE Raw Results

September 21st, 2020

Orlando, FL

RETRIBUTION IS REVEALED

We kick WWE Raw off with a big way as Retribution appears with masks on as commentary confirms they now have official contracts.

The members are: Dominik Dijakovic, Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dio Madden, and a man who is in a full mask which appears to be Shane Thorne.

Mia Yim says to WWE management, if they think the company is safe because they got contracts, they should think again. She claims that WWE is focused on the money and they are done getting stepped on so they can get an imaginary brass ring.

Dominik Dijakovic says they will destroy WWE and building it in their own way. He tells the roster they are the sickness for the infestation of this hell hole. He says that they all do things to collect they paydays like whores. He says Retribution will make them pay for their sins.

But before they can continue, The Hurt Business makes their way out! They hit the ring but Retribution back off. MVP says that when the realness shows up, they aren’t so tough. MVP says if they want an opportunity they have one tonight and Bobby Lashley says they aren’t hiding behind any masks, and they will beat them down and look good while doing it.

However, tons more of the group then appears, outnumbering The Hurt Business and a major brawl breaks down.

BACKSTAGE SEGMENT

Backstage the Mysterio family is shown as Rey says that family is everything and he first made his mark in WWE as a Tag Team Champion. Now he gets to watch his son follow in his footsteps.

#1 CONTENDER’S TAG TEAM MATCH

SETH ROLLINS & MURPHY vs DOMINIK MYSTERIO & HUMBERTO CARRILLO vs ANDRADE & ANGEL GARZA

Angel Garza starts out throwing his pants at Murphy, but he then tags out for Andrade, who just gets out of the ring. Murphy and Humberto Carrillo start with a back and forth exchange with Murphy working on the arm until he gets thrown out of the ring.

Andrade then attacks Carrillo from behind and he and Garza begin to dominate. Murphy then gets back in and the two men work together against Humberto, but Murphy launches Humberto across the ring, only for him to hit a hip toss to Andrade.

Dominik Mysterio then tags in as he launches himself off the top rope to take out Andrade while Carrillo hits a suicide dive on Murphy. Andrade tries to fight back but Mysterio hits a huge sunset bomb onto Andrade, with Garza having to break up the pinfall.

Garza tries to throw him out of the ring but Dominik swings around and kicks him, only for Murphy to launch Garza into him as they both fall out. Andrade then hits the ring and connects with a spinning back elbow until Murphy provides a receipt with a huge knee strike to the face.

Murphy tries to tag Seth Rollins, but he decided to walk away, claiming he has a lot on his mind. With the distraction, Andrade tries to take advantage, hitting another massive elbow as Garza then connects with the Wing Clipper to get the victory.

Winners: Angel Garza & Andrade

