Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results

September 28, 2020

RANDY ORTON’S VICTIMS KICKSTART RAW

Tonight’s WWE Raw is kicking off with a celebration of four major legends, all of which were victims of Randy Orton’s Punt Kick in the past few months. Shawn Michaels, Christian, Big Show, and Ric Flair all played a factor in the ambulance match last night, and they’re all now back once again.

HBK welcomes us to Monday Night Raw and introduces the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. The champion admits this is cool, and says he didn’t expect to see them all last night. He points out he’s known Big Show and Christian for a long time and he grew up travelling the world with them.

He thanks Christian for always going to bat for him and says Big Show always gave him great advice. He then puts over Shawn for being a mentor to him during his time in NXT. He then says he already appreciates the stories of Ric Flair and says he remembers being on the same roster as Ric Flair.

Drew says their disdain for Randy brought them all back together, and in the end, he put him in an ambulance and he’s still WWE Champion. HBK says they came out to collectively thank him for whipping Randy’s ass. Shawn says they all got together and showed up last night and they wanted to get a little revenge last night and they hope that Drew doesn’t mind.

Shawn says if Drew is upset about it, then it was all the Nature Boy’s fault. However, as he tries to continue, Randy Orton pops up on the titantron. He says that this isn’t over until he says it is over. Orton says McIntyre has no idea what hell is, but he will and Orton says he isn’t going to be finished until he’s WWE Champion.

The Viper says he doesn’t need to beg for anything and he will be given a title match because of who he is. Orton says the only reason he is here today to remind Drew and everyone in that ring that there’s a price to be paid when you cross the Legend Killer.

He then gets his bag and is shown leaving the arena. McIntyre says with all the talk about titles and says he is going to put his on the line tonight and he issues an open challenge to anyone in the back he hasn’t faced for the title previously. McIntyre asks someone to please step up.

BACKSTAGE SEGMENT

Zelina Vega is shown in Gorilla Position says she’s just getting started, but tonight she will prove she’s ready for Asuka. However, Zelina says Asuka isn’t ready for her, but Asuka then appears and says she is ready, but she hopes that Zelina is ready to lose one more time.

WWE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

ASUKA (c) vs ZELINA VEGA

Straight away, Zelina Vega takes the fight to Asuka but the champion responds with an armbar and then sends her off. However, yet again Vega targets the arm of Asuka and she manages to lock in a submission to cause problems towards Asuka.

Vega then dumps Asuka out of the ring but as she leaps from the ring apron, Asuka catches her with a sharp kick to the head. Despite that, when the match returns from commercial it is Zelina in charge, hitting a big slap to the champion.

However, that just fires up Asuka and she connects with a knee to the face and then a hip attack and a German suplex. Vega manages to turn things around though with a great submission in the middle of the ring, but Asuka powers out and suplexes Vega instead.

Asuka tries to set up her finish but Vega reverses for a pinfall attempt. BUt, just like last night, the champion swaps it into the Asuka Lock, only for Asuka to break way. Instead, Vega nails a backstabber, but Asuka manages to get her foot on the ropes in time.

Vega then tries to hit a moonsault from the top rope, but Asuka gets her knees up here and then sets up the Asuka Lock to win.

Winne (and still Raw Women’s Champion)r: Asuka

