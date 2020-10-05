Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results

October 5, 2020

RANDY ORTON REFLECTS ON ATTACKING THE LEGENDS

The show starts with Randy Orton backstage discussing how he left WWE Clash Of Champions in an ambulance. He says he remembers what happened in that match, as he discusses the involvement of the legends and how he felt nothing but pain and darkness.

However, fast forward 24 hours, Drew McIntyre was celebrating with them all, and just recalling that image makes him sick. Orton says with every action there is an equal and opposite reaction and he felt obligated to treat them to that last week on the form of a reintroduction to the Legend Killer.

Orton reflects on exactly what he did to each man in the pitch black, claiming he whispered “say hi to Edge for me” to Christian. Randy states that he punt kicked Shawn Michaels and he wishes he could have seen Drew’s reaction.

The Viper says the bill hasn’t been paid in full until he is WWE Champion and he makes a clear challenge for a Hell in a Cell match to him. However, Drew McIntyre then barges into the room and starts brawling with Orton until WWE producers and officials appear and pull him away.

ZELINA VEGA, LANA, & NATALYA vs MANDY ROSE, DANA BROOKE, & ASUKA

Dana Brooke starts the match with Natalya taking her down early on several times until Brooke shows her athleticism to bring in Mandy Rose as they hit a double suplex to keep the attack going. Rose nails a dropkick but only gets a near fall and she looks to then tag in Asuka, but Zelina Vega pulls here away.

This distracts Mandy and allows Nattie to take advantage, slamming her down to the mat. However, as Natalya attacks Rose in their corner, Vega decides to tag herself in the match and she keeps up the attack herself. Lana makes her way into the match with a sliding kick to Rose, and she and Natalya work frequent tags.

Natalya continues to work on Mandy but she eventually brings in Asuka who nails Vega with a hip attack on the apron and does the same to Lana inside the ring. She then nails Natalya with a superkick before hitting a sliding knee strike to Lana, which forces Natalya to break up the pinning attempt.

Dana Brooke attacks Natalya as Lana continues to try work against Asuka. However, even though Asuka misses a hip attack, Lana turns around into a huge running knee from Mandy who had made a blind tag as she gets the win for her team.

Winners: Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, & Asuka

After the match, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions make their way back and while Zelina Vega runs away, Natalya and Lana aren’t so lucky. The champions initially look to drive Nayalya through the announce table, but Lana pulls her off and fights Nia. But that doesn’t last long as Jax sends Lana crashing through with a Samoan Drop.

24/7 CHAMPIONSHIP SEGMENT

Backstage, R-Truth is doing a mock WWE Draft with Little Jimmy, saying he wants to put him on a different roster to the Tozawa Ghost. However, he turns around and sees a janitor ready to attack him, which he thinks is Randy Orton after last week.

He avoids the attack from the mop but then runs and trips over a bucket of water with Gulak pinning him to win the title.

Winner (and NEW 24/7 Champion): Drew Gulak

MVP HAS AN OFFER

Backstage, MVP meets Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, and Apollo Crews. He says that he’s been through a number of WWE Drafts, pointing out Crews was on SmackDown doing nothing, but then became a champion on Raw. He says for one night only, he has an opening on The Hurt Business and says they’re on the clock.

Crews and Mustafa Ali seemingly head away, but Ricochet stops and pauses, clearly thinking about the decision.

