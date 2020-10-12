Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

WWE Raw Results

October 12th, 2020

Orlando, FL

RANDY ORTON TALKS HELL IN A CELL

Randy Orton kicks off the show, saying it is regardless of where he goes during the WWE Draft, he is going to take the WWE Championship at WWE Hell In A Cell. Orton says the one thing about 2020 is that it has been the year of Drew McIntyre and you cannot dispute that.

Orton says he didn’t learn until a few days ago that when he beat Drew last week, he hadn’t lost via pinfall in almost an entire year. Randy believes that’s a sign of things to come. He then talks directly to Drew, claiming he is going to end his legacy by hitting him with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment.

But before he can finish saying RKO, the champ makes his way out. Drew congratulates Randy on pinning him, saying he would expect nothing less than from the Viper to attack him out of nowhere. However, he says Randy messed up by not kicking him while he was down, as he got back up.

Drew says at WWE Clash Of Champions, what he did was for everyone else Randy has screwed over, but at WWE Hell In A Cell, it will be for him. McIntyre then talks about Randy possibly being drafted and how he promised last week whenever they’re in the same building he would kick the crap out of Orton.

Drew clearly doesn’t want to break a promise as he hits the ring and stars unloading on his number one contender. Orton does manage to fight back though as this spills to the outside, but the WWE Champion then begins bouncing Orton off everything he can see from the barriers to the announce desk. However, Orton ends up being able to slither away.

WWE DRAFT – ROUND ONE

Stephanie McMahon is out as she welcomes us to the final night of the WWE Draft as she brings us the first-round picks for tonight! Here we go:

Raw selects – The Fiend

SmackDown selects – Bayley

Raw selects – Randy Orton

SmackDown selects – The Street Profits

Raw selects – Charlotte Flair

NODQ MATCH

ALEISTER BLACK vs KEVIN OWENS

These two men in getting this one started as they begin brawling outside the ring with Aleister Black connecting with a big boot as he launches Kevin Owens into the LED screen around the ring. However, as they get back into the ring, KO takes down Black and starts reigning down punches onto him.

This one spills to the outside once again as Owens sends Black into the steel steps, but Black responds with several sharp kicks to the chest. Owens responds by launching Black into the barrier as he follows it up with the cannonball.

Owens then brings out a table which he sets up on the outside as Owens aims to powerbomb Black through it. However, Aleister fights back to avoid it at first, and as KO tries to stand on top of the barrier, Black grabs him and throws him onto the announce table as he bounces off awkwardly.

As the match returns from commercial the two men are brawling in the middle of the ring with a chair set up and as Black sweeps the leg, KO goes face-first into the steel. Aleister decides to throw in several chairs, but as he then goes for a knee strike, Owens uses a chair to stop him.

Owens then follows it up with a DDT onto the chair, but Black is able to kick out. Owens then sets up the steel chairs upright in the middle of the ring as he then takes Black to the top rope. However, it is Black who gets the best of the situation, hitting a double knee which sends Owens crashing into his steel setup.

Black tries to set up a table inside the ring, but Owens goes to the outside and forces him out. Aleister aims for Black Mass but KO avoids it as Black kicks the LED ring post, injuring his foot. Back in the ring, Owens nails a Stunner and then powerbombs Black through a table for the win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

