Tonight will see the latest episode of Monday Night Raw which is the ‘season premiere’ of the red brand following the WWE Draft. So far announced is Braun Strowman facing Keith Lee and a WWE Raw Women’s Championship match between Asuka and Lana.

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

WWE Raw Results

October 19th, 2020

Orlando, FL

THE FIEND ARRIVES

WWE Raw kicks off with Alexa Bliss in the ring who simply says, “He’s here…LET HIM IN.” The Fiend then makes his way out to the ring and stands in the ring holding Alexa’s hand, but then RETRIBUTION arrive! The group surround The Fiend and Bliss, but the lights then go out and they disappear.

However, while The Fiend might be gone, The Hurt Business is here and heading to the ring! They hit the ring and straight away the brawl between them begins, with The Hurt Business cleaning house.

THE HURT BUSINESS vs RETRIBUTION Straight away T-Bar and Bobby Lashley begin brawling with Lashley starting out dominating until T-Bar responds with a huge boot to the face. T-Bar then gets dropped with a flatline and he tags out to welcome in Slapjack who is sent crashing to the mat with a stalling suplex.

Cedric Alexander and MVP then make some quick tags to isolate Slapjack in their corner, launching him into the turnbuckles. Cedric then tags back in and connects with several shots and then a big kick to the face of Slapjack who spills to the ring apron.

Cedric tries to go high risk on the second rope but a distraction allows Slapjack to launch Alexander across the ring. Mustafa Ali then tags in and starts targetting the arm of Cedric who tries to respond by going to the top turnbuckle, but Ali trips him and he goes face-first into it.

Ali follows it up on the outside, launching Cedric into the barricade. All four men then face off on the outside arguing as The Fiend pops up on the titantron, clearly paying attention to this one. When the match returns it is Shelton Benjamin in the ring, connecting with a great knee strike to Mace.

Lashley then hits the ring again and he sends Mace out of the ring as he then fights all of the group and nails a massive Spear to T-Bar who is legal, but Ali breaks it up. Lashley then tries to isolate Ali but T-Bar begins to fight him away only to be put into the Hurt Lock and… on their debut, T-Bar taps out.

Winners: The Hurt Business

After the match, The Fiend pops up on the apron and starts destroying RETRIBUTION on his own. Slapjack eats a Sister Abigail and Mace gets sent into the announce table. Ali tries to run away and T-Bar looks to save him but he also eats a Sister Abigail. It’s a bad night for WWE’s newest faction.