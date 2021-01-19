Results
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: ALEXA BLISS FACES ASUKA, RUMBLE BUILD CONTINUES
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw as the build to the WWE Royal Rumble continues and Alexa Bliss returns to in-ring action for the first time since November. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE RAW RESULTS
JANUARY 18, 2021
NJPW
NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results (1/18): Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato vs BUSHI & Shingo Takagi
The Road to The New Beginning tour continued on Monday with the second of eight shows heading into Nagoya on January 30. This was largely the same card as Sunday in the same building, with a few minor tweaks.
Kojima teamed with a different Young Lion but was still unsuccessful against The Empire. The second match featured the same stars with the outcome reversed, and the third match was exactly the same.
Tanahashi & SHO swapped places, as did Shingo & Hiromu in the final two matches to continue their respective programs. Master Wato is 2-0 in main events on this tour so far.
NJPW Road to The New Beginning Results
January 18, 2021
Korakuen Hall
Tokyo, Japan
— Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay def. Satoshi Kojima & Yuya Uemura
— Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & DOUKI & Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Gedo & Jado & Taiji Ishimori)
— CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Bullet Club (Dick Togo & EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi)
— Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) def. Kota Ibushi & SHO & Tomoaki Honma
— Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato def. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi
Results
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Friday Night Smackdown as the build to the WWE Royal Rumble continues! Coverage results by dougEwrestling.
Coverage begins at 8/7C!
WWE SMACKDOWN
JANUARY 15, 2021
We start the show with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman reading through the contract for the match between Reigns & Pierce. Heyman says that the match needs a stipulation that will allow Roman to be him and to also teach Adam Pierce about fear and respect. He tells Roman Roman that he will take the contract back to Pierce and to consider this handled.
IN RING SEGMENT
Before the match, Jey Uso gets on the mic and he says that he and Roman Reigns are the ones calling the shots. They are the head of the table, and not Pierce, Kevin Owens, or anyone from the WWE Universe. But he says that people need to be thanking Roman for everything that’s provided. Hey says that Roman is the one making Smackdown relevant. But as far as himself, Jey is entering himself into the Royal Rumble! He says he is going to win and go to RAW and take out either Drew McIntyre or Oldberg, or whoever it might be, because their bloodline IS the WWE.
Jey turns his attention to Nakamura, who said that he should be thanking Jey and Roman for allowing him to survive. But he needs to know that tonight he is going to own him. Nakamura comes out TO HIS OLD MUSIC and gets in the ring to tell Jey that if Roman is the big dog, Jey must be his little puppy! Jey gets mad and comes after Nakamura, but Nakamura meets him with a kick to the side of the head, and it looks like this match is starting now!
JEY USO vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA
Nakamura goes right after Jey, giving him right hands before locking him into a headlock. Jey pushes him off and then surprises Nakamura with a clothesline. Nakamura back up and tries for a kick, but Jey ducks, but Shinsuke surprises him with another kick! Nakamura starts to drive his knees to the side of Jey then locks in another rear chin lock, bringing Jey to the mat. He tosses Jey into the corner, but then we hear the music of…. Cesaro?
Cesaro makes his way to the ring as Nakamura has complete control of the match. Cesaro heads to commentary, and he says that he is going to enter the Royal Rumble. Jey runs at Nakamura, but Nakamura meets Jey with a kick to the face. He starts to punish him with some more kicks and then sends him off the ropes and hits a running knee. Jey on the ground and Nakamura hits a running knee to the face. Nakamura goes for the cover, but Jey Uso kicks out.
Nakamura starts to set up fo the reverse suplex, but Jey Uso hits Shinsuke with a couple of elbows before hitting a back suplex. Nakamura back up and Jey surprises him with a kick to the midsection and then a vicious neck breaker to Nakamua. He goes for the cover, but Nakamura kicks out. Jey Uso goes up top and tries for the splash, but Shinsuske gets the knees up! He gets up and runs after Jey, but Jey moves out of the way and Nakamura takes the post.
Uso rolls up Nakamura and puts his feet on the rope…..1……2……..3! But wait, the referee notices the feet on the ropes and waves off the count. Jey Uso starts to argue with the ref, which allows Nakamura to get a roll up! Jey Uso rolls through, but just looks up with enough time to see a Kinshasa hitting him in then face, for Nakamura to pick up the victory.
Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura
(continued on next page…)
Results
WWE NXT Results (1/13): Dusty Rhodes Classic Begins, MSK Debuts, LeRae Faces Blackheart
WWE NXT Results
January 13, 2020
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
SHOTZI BLACKHEART vs CANDICE LERAE w/INDI HARTWELL
Candice LeRae starts out with energy and tries to hang up Shotzi Blackheart on the ropes, but she suckers her in and then connects with a sharp kick to the head. Shotzi then heads to the top rope and connects with a crossbody as she then begins twisting the formerly injured arm.
Candice grabs the ropes and then tries to get to the top turnbuckle herself, but Shotzi sweeps Candice’s feet away which leads to LeRae’s head bouncing off the top turnbuckle, putting Shotzi back in the driving seat of this one. Shotzi and Candice both end up on the ring apron, and Blackheart gets the best of it by pulling Candice’s arm into the ring post.
Blackheart then dives off the steel stairs to take out Candice again, but Indi Hartwell then steps in the way. She grabs hold of Blackheart when Candice has gone back into the ring, and while the distraction is taking place, Candice launches herself out of the ring with a dropkick.
The two women then go back and forth with strikes inside the ring, but Shotzi comes out on top and then hits the senton to LeRae while she’s draped on the second rope. The two women head to the ring apron and once again, Shotzi comes out on top with a DDT onto the apron.
Indi then comes to check on her stablemate, but Shotzi takes them both out with a suicide dive, but Candice is able to kick out of the pinfall attempt in the ring. LeRae turns things around with a nice superkick after she avoids Blackheart’s charge in the corner, as she bounces off the turnbuckle.
LeRae then looks for a submission victory, but Blackheart counters and drops LeRae face first into her knee. She then hits a high knee in the corner and DDT’s Candice to the mat immediately afterward. Shotzi goes to the top rope, but Indi Hartwell gets up and tries to attack her.
While Shotzi is able to knock her down, this brief distraction allows Candice to leap up to the top rope and connect with a swinging neck breaker off the top to get the victory.
Winner: Candice LeRae
FINN BALOR SPEAKS
The WWE NXT Champion is here and he’s here to remind us he’s still champion. Finn says he will give Kyle O’Reilly credit, calling him great. But he’s not on his level, as despite stepping up, Kyle got put down and the difference this time is that Kyle is eating through a straw.
Finn then says tells whoever wants to come at him next, they’ve stopped cutting the cloth that he’s cut from. But it appears he may have a challenger, as Pete Dunne (with Burch/Lorcan) arrives. Pete says Finn knows full well what is next.
Pete says he’s been watching his whole career and he knew one day it would come down to them. He says that everyone has Finn down as the poster boy fr European wrestling, but he only has that because he’s not taken that yet. Pete says he isn’t waiting anymore, and he tries to get into the ring, but Finn jumps them first, getting the upper hand on all three of them.
Balor does a great job of attacking all of them until Dunne manages to hang up Balor’s previously injured arm on the top rope. The numbers game then proves too much as they attack Finn until Kyle O’Reilly appears and attempts to help Finn out.
The numbers then prove too much for him as well until Adam Cole and Roderick Strong hit the ring to chase away the heels. Balor then stares down the Undisputed Era and gives a nod of respect before leaving the ring with his title.

