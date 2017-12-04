WWE RAW RESULTS LIVE IN PROGRESS – JOIN THE CHAT!***

Thanks for joining us for WWE Raw Results. For live results, continue refreshing this page and join the chat below by logging into your Disqus account or simply by logging into your Twitter or Facebook account.

WWE Raw Results

December 4th, 2017

Report By Doug Enriquez For ProWrestling.com

WWE Raw comes to you live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles just one week after Roman Reigns successfully defeated Elias in an open challenge, but was later brutalized by Samoa Joe. How Will Roman Reigns respond to the vicious beating that Joe put on him?

Also, Roman’s Shield brothers, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose look to reclaim their gold when they go up the team of The Bar, WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, Cesaro & Sheamus.

Lastly, at the end of last week’s show, we saw Braun Strowman get his revenge against Kane who just one week prior decimated the Monster Among Men. Braun was able to get his hands on the Big Red Machine and do what Kane did to him, which was crush his throat with a steel chair. Will Kane be seen on Raw this week to retaliate?

IN-RING SEGMENT

We start the show with Olympic Gold Medalist and Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle. As always, the crowd greets Angle with “You Suck” and we’re told that Angle is going to tell us who is going to face off against Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Championship.

Angle says that Roman Reigns is going to go one-on-one with…

As Angle is about to make the announcement, we hear Jason Jordan’s music hits, and the son of Kurt Angle makes his way to the ring. Jason Jordan is met with a chorus of boos, and says that before Kurt says anything else, he wants to tell Kurt that he wants Roman Reigns. Kurt says that Jordan can’t be serious, as his knee is still injured. Jordan says that since he’s been on Raw, he’s held his own with the likes of Roman Reigns, The Miz, John Cena, etc. He says that he is ready to step up against Roman Reigns and he knows that he can beat him. He just needs a chance.

The music of The Big Dog hits, and the Intercontinental Champion makes his way to the ring. Roman tells Kurt that he is a fighting champion, but he is not going to fight his son, Jason Jordan. He wants Samoa Joe. He says that while he is out there, he wants to give Jason Jordan a piece of advice. If he wants an opportunity, don’t go running to his daddy. Step up and take it.

Jason Jordan says that Roman shouldn’t be talking to him about opportunities, and that he has been handed everything because he is the poster boy of what WWE management wants. Roman says he damn sure is on a lot of posters, but it’s not because was handed anything, but it’s because he has grinded for 7 years and has earned it. So once again, he tells Jordan to earn it.

Samoa Joe’s music hits, and he says while he would love to listen to them go at it, he wants to tell Roman that he accepts his challenge. But he is going to give Roman Reigns 5 seconds to withdraw his challenge because they both know that he can’t beat him.

Jason Jordan is back on the mic, and he says that he doesn’t have to talk tough, because unlike Samoa Joe, he actually is tough. Because Jordan doesn’t have to attack people from behind, he issues challenges to people’s faces. Roman tries to talk Jordan down and says “back off son”. Jordan takes offense to that, and delivers an overhead belly to belly to Roman Reigns.

Kurt Angle forces Jason Jordan out of the ring, but Roman gets back on the mic and says that Joe can wait, but that Jason Jordan is going to get his right now. He tells Kurt to make the match and we see an official make his way down to the ring, and this thing is official.

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: JASON JORDAN vs. ROMAN REIGNS(c)

We start the match with Roman Reigns smacking Jason Jordan around the ring, putting Jordan to the mat and delivering stomps and eventually tossing him out of the ring. Reigns shows off his power and Irish whips Jordan into the barricade and then picks him up and Irish whips him into the steel steps.

Back in the ring, Jordan tries to fight back, but Reigns continues imposing his will and clotheslines Jordan out of the ring. Jordan is rocked and leaning up against the apron, and Reigns hits Jordan with a Drive By. Reigns throws Jordan back in the ring for a pin but Jordan kicks out at two! Reigns immediately puts Jordan in a rear chin lock, but Jordan is able to fight out of it and starts to deliver shoulders to Reign’s midsection in the corner. He starts to show off power of his own and picks up Reigns and driving him into the turnbuckles over and over. Jordan is pumped up and goes to hit Roman with another running shoulder in the corner, but Reigns moves out of the way. Jordan stops himself from going into the ringpost, and Reigns charges into Jordan but Jordan moves out of the way himself for Roman to hit the ringpost and ends up out of the ring.

(continued on next page…)