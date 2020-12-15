Results
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw on the road to WWE TLC. This will be the first show at the new ThunderDome at the Tropicana Field and will see Bray Wyatt go on a ‘field trip’ with his puppets. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results
December 14, 2020
THE DIRT SHEET
The show kicks off with the latest instalment of The Dirt Sheet, as Miz presents ‘The Nightmare Before TLC.’ The Miz tells the story as AJ Styles and John Morrison (dressed as Drew McIntyre in a very Scottish way) act things out. The two men go over the top which angers Miz as he wants to finish the story.
It ends with Miz claiming AJ Styles will be WWE Champion at the end of WWE TLC. He also adds that if Drew manages to win, he will be cashing in his Money in the Bank. Eventually, Sheamus makes his way out to finish that car-crash of an opening segment.
Sheamus says while they all run their mouths, he prepares to fight. AJ tells Sheamus that if he’s not going to be part of the solution he will be the problem and Sheamus says he prefers that. AJ backs into the corner and throws a Christmas tree at him, he gets out of the ring, but Sheamus launches a present into AJ’s head. That was bad.
AJ STYLES vs SHEAMUS
After that opening, we are getting down to business as Sheamus starts out in control of this one, planting AJ down to the mat. However, Styles runs out around the outside and when they get back into the ring he manages to attack Sheamus, but he reverses things with a huge Irish whip across the ring.
Once again though, Styles takes Sheamus out of the ring and that leads to him getting caught in the ropes as AJ unloads with chops and kicks. When Sheamus tries to get back in, he responds well by tossing Styles across the ring to showcase his power.
The match spills to the outside again as Sheamus looks to set up a powerbomb on the outside, however, Omos ends up plucking AJ off Sheamus and setting him down. When the match returns from commercial, AJ is in charge and working the leg of Sheamus, weakening the area for a possible Calf Crusher.
Sheamus gets himself out of the submission with a series of elbow attacks, but AJ immediately goes back to the knee. Sheamus manages to get a counter with an Irish curse backbreaker, but that does just as much damage to Sheamus’ knee as AJ’s back.
Sheamus follows up with several clubbing blows and then a fallaway slam. Once again, he uses his injured knee as a weapon, hitting the pump knee, and he immediately falls down. Sheamus actually goes into a cover, but AJ kicks out and then sends Sheamus outside the ring again.
He stares down Omos but when they get back in Sheamus hits his 10 beats of the Bodhran and then leaps off the top rope to take down Styles yet again. AJ reveres and manages to lock in the Calf Crusher, but Sheamus is able to break up the submission by grabbing the ropes.
AJ then looks for the Styles Clash, but Sheamus reverses and connects with White Noise. Sheamus then picks up AJ and climbs to the second rope, but AJ wriggles away and chops at the leg to drop him, quickly following up with a roll-up putting pressure on the injured leg to secure the victory.
Winner: AJ Styles
After the match, AJ talks trash to Sheamus and the Celtic Warrior reaches out to attack him, but Omos stops him and traps his legs within the ropes. Sheamus is left hanging onto the floor as Omos gets AJ a chair as he beats down on Sheamus’ mid-section and injured knee.
NJPW
NJPW Super J-Cup Results: Chris Bey, ACH, Lio Rush & More Clash In One-Night Tournament
NJPW Super J-Cup Results
December 12, 2020
Brought to you by the NJPW of America crew for the very first time, the 2020 Super J-Cup tournament took place this Saturday featuring some of the best junior heavyweight stars from multiple promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor.
Chris Bey def. Clark Connors in 9:36 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. Solid opening match. Bey won with the Art of Finesse. Because this show aired two hours after IMPACT Final Resolution started, this match ended just before Bey challenged Rich Swann for the world title on a different app.
ACH def. TJP in 9:52 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. Tons of counters based around the idea that these two were very familiar with each other. ACH got the win with a 450 splash.
Blake Christian def. Rey Horus in 12:00 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. Big win here for Christian. The win makes sense as he’s had a good spot on NJPW STRONG with the U.S. crew but he was still advertised as the GCW guy and beat a Ring of Honor guy. Tremendous match. Christian likely broke his nose legitimately and bled heavily through the second half of the match. He did some insane stuff including what I can only describe as an inverted Spanish Fly.
El Phantasmo def. Lio Rush in 15:16 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. A few layers to this. ELP was rusty after being gone a long time (not actually rusty just playing it up that way) and Rush controlled a lot of the action. Both guys went all out. Rush did an awesome moonsault on the outside at one point. ELP won last year’s Super J-Cup and he’s basically the Bullet Club a-hole that will blatantly cheat whenever it suits him with no regard to New Japan traditions or customs. You know, like not cheating in a prestigious tournament. After a great match, ELP shoved Rush into the ref, gave him a low blow and stole the win.
Danny Limelight & JR Kratos def. Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero in 12:49. Limelight got the win for his team, continuing to build momentum.
ACH def. Chris Bey in 8:27 to advance to the Super J-Cup finals. Bey targeted ACH’s back after he banged it up in the first round. ACH ended up countering the Art of Finesse with a German suplex and hit a 450 to win a quick match.
El Phantasmo def. Blake Christian in 7:24 to advance to the Super J-Cup finals. Blake looked like hell. His face was swollen and he had to wear a strip on his nose. ELP of course punched him in the face and went after his nose as much as humanly possible and won with a superkick.
Hikuleo & KENTA def. Kevin Knight & Ren Narita in 10:02. Knight makes his debut here as a last minute replacement for the injured Karl Fredericks. This was also Hikuleo’s return after a long period off, and Narita’s return as he’s been on expedition and is now with the U.S. crew. KENTA tapped the new guy out with a Boston Crab.
El Phantasmo def. ACH in 16:11 to win the 2020 Super J-Cup. Good match. 16 minutes feels a bit longer when the other matches are kept relatively short, and they ran a pre-match angle which helped as well. ELP attacked ACH during his entrance and DESTROYED THE J-CUP by attacking him with it. ELP did Bullet Club leader moves during the match just to be “that guy”, including a Styles Clash and a V-Trigger, which he called out by name while doing it. ACH went for the 450 twice but couldn’t get it. ELP threw him into the ref, hit a low blow, but this time only got a nearfall. He finished it off with a superkick and the CR2 to win the cup.
ELP grabbed the broken remnants of his shattered trophy and celebrated his second consecutive Super J-Cup victory. Naomichi Marufuji and Jushin Thunder Liger are the only other two-time winners.
ELP continued to destroy the trophy and spat on the golden jacket that comes with winning the tournament. He laid claim to the junior heavyweight division and challenged the only man currently standing in his path, the winner of the Best of the Super Jr., Hiromu Takahashi. We have a challenge for Wrestle Kingdom!
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution Results: Three Titles On The Line, Kenny Omega Appears!
Quick results are below. Use the navigational tabs at the top and bottom of this page for our more detailed play-by-play coverage.
IMPACT Wrestling: Final Resolution
December 12, 2020
Old School Rules Match
Tommy Dreamer def. Larry D
Tag Team Match
Havok & Nevaeh def. The Sea Stars
Intergender Tag Team Match
Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb def. Eddie Edwards & Alisha
Eric Young def. Rhino
X-Division Title Match – Open Challenge
Manik def. Rohit Raju (c) | NEW CHAMPION!
Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) def. Rosemary
Karl Anderson def. Ethan Page
IMPACT World Title Match
Rich Swann (c) def. Chris Bey
Results
WWE NXT Results (12/9): Karrion Kross Returns, Pete Dunne Battles Killian Dain, Gonzalez In Action!
WWE NXT Results
December 9, 2020
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
ALL EYES ON FINN BALOR
Just as he promised, tonight all eyes are on the champion, as Finn Balor kicks off WWE NXT. Balor says that War Games is done and the time for team sports is over. He’s not interested in factions or bragging rights, because the champion is back!
Finn says some people love him and others hate him. But Balor says if people want to get to know him, they can come see him in this ring. Well, it seems like one man wants to see him…Pete Dunne is here!
Pete says he and Finn are cut from the same cloth, as he came from overseas and made a name for himself, just like Finn. Pete says he’s glad Finn is back, but t’s a matter of time before he puts Finn on the shelf, as the NXT Title will be his.
However, it seems that Kyle O’Reilly disagrees. He says he wants to insert himself into this conversation and he says Pete is tough, but Undisputed Era left War Games with a win. Kyle says he knows Finn didn’t forget about him, and while he technically won the match, he spent the last two months eating from a straw.
But before Finn can comment, Damian Priest is here and he says he’s been looking forward to this for a while. Priest says that Finn vs Priest is a marquee match, but Pete asks if he’s the geezer who couldn’t beat Leon Ruff. Priest asks if Pete is the person who gets paid by Pat McAfee to not talk as Kyle then asks when the last time Priest won a match was.
Finn gets out of the ring and tells them that they should learn some manners as they cut him off. He says at NXT New Year’s Evil, he will defend the title, but who he does so against…that’s Regal’s job. However, just as he’s about to finish, Karrion Kross’ music hits!
Scarlett makes her way out and walks around Finn, but the champion says he knows what she will say tick-tock. He tells Scarlett to tell her boy that when he’s ready, Finn is ready.
Before Scarlett leaves, Priest asks if she always tells her boy to wait in the car and the next time he wants a fight, all he has to do is step to her like a man. Scarlett simply looks at Priest, and laughs.
KILLIAN DAIN ATTACKS PETE DUNNE
Pete Dunne is then shown backstage where he says he didn’t come back to NXT to wait for an opportunity. But before his interview can continue, Killian Dain attacks Pete Dunne, with Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan coming to help him as Drake Maverick backs up his partner.
JAKE ATLAS vs ISAIAH ‘SWERVE’ SCOTT
Isaiah Scott starts the match out on fire, sending Jake Atlas to the floor as he follows up with a big boot to the face from the ring apron. As they head back to the ring, Atlas tries to turn things around but misses wildly with the springboard crossbody.
Scott connects with a flat liner, but Atlas manages to kick out to keep this one going. Jake then reverses Scott’s ideas and follows up with a clothesline and follows up by planting Scott to the mat. The two men then go back and forth with a few shots each, but Scott comes out on top with a sharp kick to the head of Atlas.
Atlas tries to roll away but he gets caught in an arm submission, which he smartly gets out of with a pinfall attempt. However, Scott returns to focusing on the arm, attacking the area to try and work a submission, but Atlas once again reverses for a pinfall, and this time it works!
Winner: Jake Atlas
After the match, Jake Atlas looks to shake hands with Scott, but he denies it and storms out of the ring.
TOMMASO CIAMPA CALLS OUT CAMERON GRIMES
Tommaso Ciampa is shown backstage, saying now nobody is safe. He’s going to let the past die in the past, and he’s going to move forwards. Ciampa calls out Cameron Grimes, saying he’s loud, brash, and ignorant. However, Ciampa says to be that loud he has to be confident or maybe, he’s insecure. Ciampa says, tonight we will find out which is true for Grime.
