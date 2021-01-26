Results
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH, DREW MCINTYRE RETURNS!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw which is the go-home show for the WWE Royal Rumble, featuring Asuka defending her WWE Raw Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE RAW RESULTS
JANUARY 25, 2021
DREW MCINTYRE RETURNS
Drew McIntyre starts out by saying how good it feels to be back as he thanks the fans for their messages of support during his battle with COVID-19. Drew pushes that he did get lucky with the virus and his symptoms, and he dedicates his performance on Sunday to anybody dealing with it.
He says he’d be out of his mind to take Goldberg lightly. Drew says he’s watched Goldberg since he was a teenager and he puts over Goldberg’s streak. He also notes Goldberg has a new streak, which is ending title reigns when he returns nowadays, but he promises to end that on Sunday.
However, Drew is interrupted by The Miz and John Morrison, as Miz puts over the title match as Kong vs. Godzilla. However, he says there tends to be consequences when something like that happens, and he says, both of them could end up injured.
They then reveal that they will be beating the hell out of whoever is champion by the end, as Miz promises to cash-in his Money In The Bank contract. However, it appears someone else disagrees with that…Goldberg is here!
Goldberg stands face to face with Drew and just says, he’s next. Morrison and Miz then keep talking trash, but Goldberg and Drew then pull them into the ring. Goldberg nails Miz with a Spear while Drew hits Morrison with a Claymore and then they go back to staring each other down as Drew raises his title into the air.
BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW
Charlotte Flair is asked about what is on her mind where she says that she performs well under pressure. Flair says she always defies the odds, and if there’s one person she can bet on it’s herself. Flair is then asked about Lacey Evans, and Flair claims this might be Ric’s darkest situation. She says it’s one thing to have the name of Flair, but it’s another to carry the weight of that.
CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. SHAYNA BASZLER
Straight away, Charlotte Flair takes the fight to Shayna Baszler and she then slides out to kick Nia Jax as well. This allows Baszler to come from behind and look for a submission, but Charlotte fights out and then ends up locking in the Figure Four straight away.
However, as the submission gets locked in, Nia Jax gets involved, hitting a Leg Drop to Flair, ending the match.
Winner (via DQ): Charlotte Flair
Afterward, the two heels attack Flair until Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke hit the ring and make the save! The tides then turn until Lacey Evans appears, which leads to a mass brawl taking place.
CHARLOTTE FLAIR, MANDY ROSE, & DANA BROOKE vs. SHAYNA BASZLER, NIA JAX, & LACEY EVANS
To the surprise of nobody, it’s now six-woman tag team action. Lacey starts out the match with Mandy Rose, with Evans mocking Flair by doing Ric’s classic strut. However, it is Mandy who takes control of the match and she brings in her tag team partner and they connect with a double suplex.
Dana then tags in Flair, but Evans quickly scrambles away and tags in Shayna, with the MMA star unloading on the Queen with chops and kicks. While Baszler gets a good kick to the leg of Charlotte, she responds with several chops and a fallaway slam.
Rose and Brooke then hit a nice double team as they isolate Shayna into their corner, with Charlotte then returning as she hangs up Baszler on the second ropes, nailing a kick to the face. She then drags Baszler down to the floor and the two women brawl, with Flair being sent into the ring apron.
Things then get sloppy and it seems like the finish is messed up. Baszler pushes Flair back into the ring and she beats the 10 count but Baszler just misses out and the referee calls it as a count-out. It was odd.
Winners: Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose, & Dana Brooke
AEW
STF Underground Episode 90 – Is Tomasso Ciampa Royal Rumble Bound? Hard To Kill Recap, Where Does AEW Go After A Lackluster Dynamite?
Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we talk about:
- AEW Dynamite’s Lackluster Episode
- Is Tomasso Ciampa Main Roster Bound?
- Hard To Kill Recap
- Can MSK Succeed In The WWE?
- “Wrestling Apologists”
- Dusty Cup Surprises
- AND MUCH MORE!
FOLLOW US
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
Results
WWE NXT Results (1/20): The Fight Pit Returns, Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Begins!
WWE NXT Results
January 20, 2020
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
DUSTY RHODES TAG TEAM CLASSIC (FIRST ROUND)
KUSHIDA & LEON RUFF vs. THE WAY
Leon Ruff requests to start the match, but Austin Theory wastes no time in dropping him to the mat with a shoulder tackle. Ruff then tries to avoid Theory with his rope jumps, but Theory catches him, only for Ruff to respond with a dropkick as Kushida tags in.
The two men work together to kick away the arms of Theory, and Kushida continues to work on the arm, isolating Austin until a distraction from Johnny Gargano allows Theory to drop his opponent and tag out. The North American Champion comes in aggressively, stomping away on Kushida, but he fires back with several forearms of his own.
Theory then tags back in and nails a massive dropkick straight away and he works the arm of Kushida as Gargano tags back in with the two men dropping Kushida with elbow strikes. Gargano connects with a dropkick to the back of Kushida’s head, and once again Theory returns to action, with frequent tags taking place.
Leon Ruff finally tags in though and he hits a missile dropkick and then another great strike to remain in control. Ruff misses with an attack in the corner, but Gargano pops up on the apron to distract him, with Ruff punching him back down.
However, this allows Theory to take out Ruff with a spinning sit-out powerbomb, but Ruff is able to kick out! Gargano returns to the match and drops Gargano with a swinging neck breaker, but Ruff once again fights out and keeps the match alive.
Ruff manages to send Gargano out of the ring, but Theory is there to stop him from making the tag, only for Ruff to hit an enziguri. But just as he dives to make the tag, Gargano pulls Kushida away. Theory then attacks him from behind and the heels hit a great double team, but Ruff kicks out again.
Theory then sets him up for a powerbomb, but Ruff gets himself to the ropes and launches himself into Theory, hitting a cutter to layout Theory. Both teams tag out and Kushida comes in hot, attacking Gargano until Theory gets involved again.
However, Kushida hits a handspring and takes out Theory with an elbow as he then launches out of the ring to take out Gargano with a DDT to the floor. Back in the ring, Gargano tries to turn things around, but Kushida reverses and locks in an armbar, yet Theory breaks it up.
Kushida launches Theory out of the ring, but Gargano takes control anyway as he brings Theory back in. He plants Kushida down to the mat as Gargano follows up with a superkick, and this time it is Kushida kicking out to keep the match alive.
Gargano then looks to nail a knee to the head, but Ruff appears from behind, knocking Theory out of the ring as he then dives to the outside to keep the attack going. Back in the ring, Kushida catches Gargano with a huge forearm as he then suplexes the champion into the bridge, earning the victory!
Winners: Kushida & Leon Ruff
PETE DUNNE SENDS A MESSAGE TO FINN BALOR
A video package is shown where Pete Dunne says he and Finn Balor are similar, but the difference is he stayed and built an entire brand but as a thank you, he gets compared to Finn. He says he is the real threat to the title and their match is inevitable, and when that day comes, Finn will pass the torch.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Malcolm Bivens is shown outside of William Regal’s office, where he says Tyler Rust is a future North American and NXT Champion. However, Rust comes out of the office and says he got here early and got the match against Bronson Reed. However, Bivens whispers to him that it wasn’t the direction they were going in, but he then snaps out of it and says they have a match to prepare for.
KARRION KROSS vs. ASHANTE ADONIS
Adonis tries to start out catching Karrion Kross with a few strikes, but he just responds by suplexing him and then launching him across the ring. Once again, Kross suplexes Adonis and he then follows it with a huge blow to the back of the neck, and just like that he picks up the victory.
Winner: Karrion Kross
After the match, Karrion Kross heads back to the ring and locks Adonis’ tag team partner, Desmond Troy into the Straight Jacket submission, leaving both men layin.
AEW
AEW Dynamite Results (1/20): The Inner Circle’s Inner Battle, Young Bucks Confront Don Callis
It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite! Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS
JANURAY 20, 2021
ON STAGE SEGMENT
We start with the entire Dark Order on the stage and -1 is on there on 10’s shoulder’s! They’re decorating a cake for him and lighting the candles. John Silver gets on the mic and asks the crowd to sing happy birthday to Brodie! The Dark Order signs with the crowd and they give him a round of applause.
But out comes Luther and Serpentico and he starts to give crap to -1 for calling him stupid. He tells him that he looks stupid and he’s a doofus. The Chaos Project doesn’t like children or the Dark Order. They are going to ruin his birthday he says and the Dark Order starts to attack him. Out comes Th2 to even the odds, but then Hangman Page comes out and dives onto everyone. I guess we’re starting the match?
TH2 & CHAOS PROJECT vs. THE DARK ORDER & HANGMAN PAGE
John Silver is in the ring and he’s getting the best of Serpentico. Silver tags in Hangman Page who. comes in with some clotheslines and then crushes Jack Evans with a spine buster. The match spills with everyone to the outside and Hangman gets up top and hits moonsault onto everyone. More chaos and Colt Cabana puts Luther through the table face first into the cake.
Back in the ring, Page hits Serpentico with a Buckshot Lariat and Alex Reynolds gets the pin for the victory.
Winners: The Dark Order and Hangman Page
After the match, -1 gets on the mic and he tells them that his birthday was 3 days ago and then he hits Serpentico with a kendo stick shot to the head. He grabs some papers and throws them in his face!
In the ring, John Silver asks Hangman Page if he will join the Dark Order. Hangman says he can’t, and he’s done the group thing before and he can’t. He grabs a beer and leaves.
(continued on next page…)
WWE Backstage To Reveal 30th Entrant In Men’s Rumble, 1st & 2nd Entrants In Women’s Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Added To Royal Rumble
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH, DREW MCINTYRE RETURNS!
WWE Announces Bad Bunny Performance For Royal Rumble This Sunday
Handcuff Stipulation Added To 1/27 AEW Dynamite Match
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
AEW Dynamite Results (1/13): NWA & TNT Titles On The Line, Eddie Kingston vs. Pac, “The Elite” In Action?
AEW Dynamite Results (1/20): The Inner Circle’s Inner Battle, Young Bucks Confront Don Callis
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
Jonathan Coachman Believes His 2018 WWE Commentary Run Was A Mistake
-
AEW1 day ago
Matt Hardy Involved In A Car Accident This Weekend
-
WWE13 hours ago
NBCU’s Peacock Acquires Exclusive U.S. Streaming Rights To WWE Network
-
AEW1 day ago
Lio Rush Gives His Opinion On AEW Using Wrestlers As Fans At Ringside
-
WWE2 days ago
Drew McIntyre Responds To The Undertaker Calling WWE’s Current Product ‘Soft’
-
WWE1 day ago
Alexa Bliss To Challenge For Raw Women’s Title After Last Week’s Bizarre ‘Transformation’
-
AEW1 day ago
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #3)
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Set For WWE Royal Rumble