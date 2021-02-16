Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw airing on the USA Network at 8/7c. Tonight’s show is the final stop before Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, and it will be headlined by a six-man gauntlet match to determine who will enter the Raw Chamber match last.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results

February 15, 2021

* * *

MizTV

The Miz kicks off the show and welcomes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to the ring for another episode of MizTV. He recaps everything that happened between McIntyre, who he repeatedly calls “Andy”, and his former friend Sheamus over the last two weeks. He also recaps the Elimination Chamber match coming up this Sunday.

McIntyre finally tells him to shut the hell up and warns Miz that if he speaks again, it will be the last time he opens his mouth tonight. No sooner did he get the words of his mouth did Miz once again try and cut him off. McIntyre drops him with a single headbutt and hurls the MITB briefcase across the ThunderDome.

McIntyre raises his title and takes his leave. Miz uses the ropes to slowly pull himself back up and claims that we’re already starting to see the pressure form cracks in the WWE Champion. He rants about being Mr. Money in the Bank and deserving more respect, so he’s officially pulled himself from the Elimination Chamber match, refusing to compete.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Matt Riddle & The Lucha House Party def. The Hurt Business (MVP & Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin)

Bobby Lashley is shown watching this match from backstage. Dorado starts things off but gets in zero offense before Cedric throws him to the wolves. Hurt Business picks him apart with quick tags for a bit before Metalik tries to get involved. LHP dump everyone to the outside and try for stereo dives, but they’re caught and slammed into the ring apron. Riddle is taken out from behind by MVP as we go to commercial.

When we come back it’s Metalik being swarmed. Benjamin hits a snap vertical suplex. He runs out of the corner but Metalik catches him with a headscissors takedown and makes the hot tag to Riddle. Riddle drops Cedric with a series of quick kicks. Dropkick. Running senton. PK connects.

MVP makes a blind tag and once again attacks from behind, but this time all three opponents are all over him. Cedric sneaks in and drops Metalik with a Lumbar Check, but Riddle hits him with a kick. Dorado flies to the outside taking Benjamin out of the equation, and Riddle hits the Floating Bro on MVP to win.

Bobby Lashley runs out and breaks up the babyfaces’ celebration on the ramp. He takes them all out three-on-one and the Hurt Business stands tall over Riddle.

Backstage

The Miz confronts WWE producer Adam Pearce and calls himself an A-List Superstar who doesn’t deserve to be manhandled inside the Elimination Chamber. His briefcase also doesn’t deserve to be thrown around the arena with such blatant disrespect. Miz claims that the man who fills his spot in the Chamber should be a young, hungry up-and-comer looking to reach up and grab that brass ring. His replacement should be… John Morrison. Pearce shakes his head and says he’ll take it under advisement.

