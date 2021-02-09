Results
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: DREW MCINTYRE FACES RANDY ORTON!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Drew McIntyre is scheduled to compete against his former rival, Randy Orton. Meanwhile, Lacey Evans is set to face-off with Charlotte Flair. Live coverage kicks off at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results
February 8, 2021
SHANE MCMAHON RETURNS!
WWE Raw kicks off with Adam Pearce who welcomes back…Shane McMahon! Shane says he is here to make a blockbuster announcement about the main event of WWE Elimination Chamber, as it is confirmed that Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship inside the Chamber itself.
Shane then asks Adam who the five opponents are, with Pearce confirming they’re all former World Champions
- Randy Orton
- Jeff Hardy
- AJ Styles
- The Miz
- Sheamus
Shane then puts over Adam and the work he has done, saying it was a great idea by him as Pearce looks a little confused. AJ Styles then appears and says Pearce is doing an amazing job, claiming that the odds of Drew losing the title are phenomenal.
Styles tells Pearce he always thought he was a bit of a dumbass, but he says that’s neither here nor there. He then says tonight he’s going to give us a snippet of what will happen at the WWE Elimination Chamber.
Shane is then shown leaving as Drew McIntyre bumps into him and says he would’ve appreciated a little heads up. Drew thought he was going one on one with Sheamus, but Shane says he needed something big, and there’s nothing bigger than him defending the title inside the Chamber, as can prove he is a fighting champion.
JEFF HARDY vs. AJ STYLES w/OMOS
AJ Styles starts out in control, but Jeff Hardy then sends him into the corner and hits several tackles into AJ’s midsection, however, AJ responds with a shoulder tackle in the corner of his own. Jeff hits a back body drop and then smashes AJ’s face into several of the top turnbuckles.
Jeff drops AJ face-first onto the mat once again and then continues his attack in the corner. However, when Hardy leaps over AJ’s head, he appears to tweak his knee, which forces him to the outside. But with Jeff trying to shake of his injury, AJ comes around with a chop block.
Styles then launches Hardy knee-first into the ring post, adding to the damage. Back in the ring, Styles continues to target the knee with some sharp kicks and he then locks in the Calf Crusher, but Hardy is able to make it to the bottom rope.
Hardy manages to dump AJ over the top rope, but this allows Styles to set up for the Phenomenal Forearm. However, as AJ gets ready to bounce off the ropes, Jeff pulls the rope, sending Hardy crashing to the floor as follows up with his classic offense of an atomic drop/dropkick/leg drop move set.
Jeff then connects with a spinning kick and then drops AJ face-first into the canvas, but Styles is able to kick out of the pinfall attempt. Styles once again goes for the leg and he looks for the Styles Clash, but Jeff is able to reverse it and connect with the Twist Of Fate!
Hardy slowly crawls and makes his way to the top turnbuckle, but Styles gets out of dodge when he goes for the Swanton Bomb. AJ then follows up by quickly locking in the Calf Crusher, and this time Hardy has to tap.
Winner: AJ Styles
AEW
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Massive 6-Man Tag, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Wedding Ceremony For Kip & Penelope
It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means!
AEW Dynamite! Results
AEW DYNAMITE: BEACH BREAK
FEBRUARY 3, 2021
BEACH BREAK BATTLE ROYAL
Lots of chaos here to start, but of course we start with the Young Bucks diving on everyone. We get a super kick party right after. We get the Good Brothers coming out and beating on some of the eliminations, which distracts the Young Bucks…which allows MJF to eliminate them! We end up with 6 guys left and half of them are from the Inner Circle – MJF, Sammy Guevara, & Chris Jericho! MJF gets eliminated next and then we are left with Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho and Darius Martin. Darius Martin pokes Jericho in the eyes, but Jericho, blinded eliminates someone –and it’s Sammy Guevara! Jericho looks confused and then Darius Martin comes at him, but Jericho is able to back body drop him over the ropes to win the match for his team.
Winners: MJF & Chris Jericho
BRITT BAKER vs. THUNDER ROSA
Rosa runs to the ring and goes after Rebel! She dumps her over the ropes and out of the ring and Britt uses this to try to lock in the Lock Jaw. Rosa gets out and tries for a quick pin attempt, but Britt gets out. Rosa puts Britt in the corner and she hits Britt with a few chops before taking her and slamming her head into the other corner.
Britt comes back with a strike to the midsection and then an arm drag in the middle of the ring. She maintains wrist control and then puts on a rear chin lock on Rosa. Rosa gets up and puts Britt in the corner again and then follows it up with a dropkick into the corner. Britt falls to the mat and Rosa starts to pummel Baker. She picks her up and puts her in the corner again, and this time goes for a splash, but Britt moves out of the way. She drags Rosa into the corner and drivers her shoulder into the post. They get to the outside and Rosa reverses an Irish whip, sending Britt into the barricade.
Rosa throws Britt back into the ring and tries for a Thunder Driver, but Britt reverses and turns it into her own Air Raid Crash! She goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out at two! She gets the glove from Rebel, and then tries to employ the Lock Jaw, but Rosa is able to immediately get to the bottom rope! Britt gets up and immediately hits a Curb Stomp on Rosa. She tries for the Lock Jaw again, but Rosa turns it into a pin attempt! Each woman tries to keep coming back with a pin attempt and the Lock Jaw.
Rebel comes in and removes the Turnbuckle pad, causing Rosa to release her momentum. Rosa gets up and chases Rebel out of the ring, which allows Britt to drop Rosa face first into the turnbuckle, knocking her out! For good measure, she puts in the Lock Jaw! The Referee sees she is no longer able to respond, and awards Britt the victory.
Winner: Britt Baker
MLW
MLW FUSION Results (2/3): Baklei Brawl, Jordan Oliver Battles Sentai Death Squad, Tag Titles On The Line!
MLW FUSION #120 Results
February 3, 2021
— A recap is shown of Injustice posing as members of the Sentai Death Squad last week to gain a measure of revenge against CONTRA Unit.
— Myron Reed cuts a promo asking if the world forgot that they spent the fall of 2020 getting rid of the CONTRA problem and taking their masks. “Do we have your attention now?”
Jordan Oliver vs. Sentai Death Squad Member
Oliver comes out of the gate with a running dropkick shooting the unknown masked mercenary into the corner. A hesitation dropkick follows for two. He quickly jumps to the second rope and finds a springboard cutter for the quick victory. It looks like Oliver tweaked his ankle or knee at some point as he was limping after the match.
Winner: Jordan Oliver
— After the match a fired up Oliver sends a message to CONTRA. He says he’s not the same kid he was last year, and is now a solid 220 pounds. He tells Jacob Fatu to go back and watch what he just did in the ring, because he’s coming for that strap!
— Salina de la Renta sent in a message saying Savio Vega must feel like a failure after failing to bring back the Caribbean title to Puerto Rico. She knows times are tough and IWA must be lacking money during this pandemic. Salina claims that the new owner and operator of Promociones Dorado is a man of “deep pockets”, and they’ve made him an offer…
— Footage is shown of last week’s Caribbean Strap Match where Savio Vega was inches away from victory before the referee got in his way and basically gave Richard Holliday the win. The ref is none other than disgraced NBA official Tim Donaghy, who legitimately fixed games during his tenure and spent more than a year in federal prison.
MLW World Tag Team Title Match
Buku Dao & TJP vs. Los Parks (c)
L.A. Park and El Hijo del L.A. Park make their way out led by Salina de la Renta and a man who we are told is an associate of “El Jefe” who is protecting his investments. We still don’t know who the mysterious new owner of Promociones Dorado is.
The champions attack TJP before the bell rings and leave the newcomer alone in the ring. Dao locks up with El Hijo and tries to get some momentum going, but as soon as he gets in a few shots L.A. Park takes a cheap shot from the outside and double-teams the kid.
TJP rushes in and goes right after L.A. Park, brawling with him to the outside. The ref gets control of the match and sends all four guys back to their respective corners. El Hijo drops Dao with a short-arm lariat and they once again double-team him as the referee’s tunnel vision is fixed on not letting a rabid TJP get in the ring.
TJP eventually runs in, shoves his partner aside and lays in right hands to El Hijo. Things quickly turn into another wild brawl as we go to the floor. Los Parks drop Dao with a pair of big boots and whip him head-first into TJP.
Back in the ring TJP comes off the top rope with flying headscissors on L.A. Park. The champions bail outside but are met with a suicide dive and a tope con hilo from the challengers. Dao locks in a crossface on El Hijo while TJP puts papa in an octopus stretch, but L.A. Park falls into the others to break both holds.
L.A. rolls outside and TJP does a springboard dropkick to take him out. Back in the ring Dao connects with a tilt-a-whirl DDT for two-and-a-half. El Hijo comes back with a pair of dropkicks as a worried Salina directs traffic.
The referee goes to deal with a brawling TJP and L.A. Park on the outside. A third unidentified Park comes from under the ring and replaces El Hijo. Dao doesn’t realize and goes for the pin, only to get caught by a fresh competitor for the three-count.
Winners & Still Champions: Los Parks
— After the match a frustrated TJP shoves his protege over and walks out on him.
— Laredo Kid sends in a video calling out Lio Rush.
— Rush also sends in a video claiming he doesn’t know who Laredo is but he knows he has some gold, and Lio loves him some gold. He accepts the challenge on one condition: next week it’ll be an Interpromotional Title Fight, MLW Middleweight Champion vs AAA Cruiserweight Champion in the main event!
— Alex Hammerstone has arrived at an undisclosed location, apparently one of CONTRA Unit’s secret strongholds, for tonight’s main event.
Gino Medina vs. Gringo Loco
We start with a series of nice armdrags from both guys into a bit of chain grappling. They break even and Medina starts trash talking him in Spanish, kicking away a handshake attempt. He gets cocky and claims he can take Gringo down with one hand. He then manages to send Gringo flying doing exactly that.
Medina sends Gringo into the edge of the ring and rolls him back inside, laying in kicks all over the body. Gringo eventually trips him up and connects with a superkick. He follows with a corkscrew moonsault from the top rope, just grazing his opponent for two. They both connect with enzuigiris and collapse.
Gringo once again goes to the top. He tries for another moonsault but Medina gets his boots up to block it. Snake Eyes into the corner. Gringo surprises him with a pinning combination, but Medina reverses it for the three-count.
Winner: Gino Medina
— The fighting between Gino and Gringo continues in the back after the match.
Baklei Brawl
Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Kruger
Hammerstone is walking through the dark at some kind of industrial facility with a referee and the camera crew. Mads emerges from the shadows and the two immediately start swinging, bouncing each other off cement blocks, metal gates and various objects.
Kruger bites his opponent’s head and swings a gate into his face. Hammerstone fires back with some nasty forearms, and narrowly avoids a wooden pallet being thrown at him. More brawling.
Hammerstone whips him into a big recycling dumpster, then picks him up and does it again. He goes for the pin but… somehow in the darkness Kruger has been replaced with a smaller Kruger. The guy behind the camera keeps saying “we gotta get the f*** out of here!” The real Kruger comes out of nowhere and drops Hammerstone with a right hook.
And…. I guess that’s how our show is ending this week!
Results
WWE NXT Results (2/3): Edge Appears, Ciampa/Thatcher Face Undisputed Era, Cruiserweight Title Match
WWE NXT Results
February 3, 2021
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
WOMEN’S DUSTY CUP SEMI-FINALS MATCH
DAKOTA KAI & RAQUEL GONZALEZ vs. KACY CATANZARO & KAYDEN CARTER
Dakota Kai starts out dropping Kacy Catanzaro to the mat straight away, showing her strength advantage, and she then places her to the top rope, but Catanzaro is able to take her down as Kayden Carter tags in. The babyface hit a flurry of quick kicks, but Dakota responds with a backbreaker as Raquel Gonzalez tags in.
She talks trash which allows Kayden to attack, but it leads to all four women ending up in the ring as the babyfaces get the best of the situation once again. Kayden goads Gonzalez out of the ring and as they get back in she hits a springboard into the dropkick.
However, as Kacy tags in and looks to dive onto Gonzalez, she just catches her and dumps Kacy back into the ring. Dakota Kai then tags in and gets dropped onto Kacy by her partner with a stomp. Dakota follows it with another great kick, but Catanzaro keeps kicking out.
Kai then knocks Kayden off the ring apron but after a great double team Kacy makes a tag. Carter hits the ring connecting with a couple of dropkicks and she then sends Dakota into her own partner as well. Carter then hits a dropkick to Raquel in the corner, following onto Kai with a splash in the aftermath.
Kai then eats a sharp kick while Carter is on the ring apron, but Raquel then smashes her off, sending Kayden crashing into the announce table. Dakota returns to the action, but Carter is able to make a tag and Catanzaro comes flying in with an attack in the corner.
Kacy then flips over, hitting a kick upon the landing. It sends her opponents to the outside and she then climbs the steel structure, diving down to hit both of them with a crossbody! Carter comes back in but Dakota takes them both out with some kicks.
Gonzalez then tags in and she throws Carter into the air as Dakota catches her with a peel kick in mid-air, but Kacy breaks up the pinning attempt. Carter then attempts a sleeper hold, but Raquel breaks out only to get hung up on the second rope, with Kacy following up with a dropkick on the second rope.
Catanzaro then heads to the top rope and she lands her incredible finisher, but Dakota tries to break it up, but she doesn’t quite make it in time so Gonzalez kicks out. Dakota then sends Kayden crashing into the barricade and this allows Gonzalez to plant Kacy to the mat to end this one.
Winners: Raquel Gonazlez & Dakota Kai
TONI STORM INTERVIEW
Toni Storm is shown backstage where it is revealed at NXT Takeover she will challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship in a triple threat against Io Shirai and Mercedes Martinez. Toni says Io Shirai has been untouchable to anybody who isn’t called Toni Storm. She says last week was a preview, and neither Io nor Mercedes can stop her.
LEON RUFF vs. AUSTIN THEORY w/JOHNNY GARGANO
Leon Ruff starts out using his speed to avoid Austin Theory several times, catching him with a dropkick and then another strike to the face. However, as Ruff goes charging in again, Theory trips him into the second turnbuckle and from there Theory begins to dominate.
Theory hits an excellent snap suplex, but Ruff is able to kick out. Leon finds a way to fight back though, hitting several forearms in a row. Ruff then kicks away the knee and follows up with a running knee strike. Ruff then gets distracted by Gargano, who eats a kick to the face as Ruff hits a missile dropkick to Austin.
However again Gargano provides a distraction, and Ruff and Theory then have the same idea and they collide and knock each other down. The rest of The Way comes to check on Gargano, but their Dusty Cup opponents come out and attack them.
Ruff then takes a page out of Eddie Guerrero’s playbook and pretends to be hit, selling it so Gargano is sent to the back. Back in the ring, Ruff hits an excellent flying Cutter, but Theory gets his leg on the ropes. Ruff then dives to the outside but Theory catches him and drops Leon ribs-first onto the barricade. In the ring, Theory hits the ATL and wins.
Winner: Austin Theory
After the match, Theory hits the move once again and he then looks to get the ring bell to attack him. However, Dexter Lumis is there to stop him, and he tries to lock in his submission finisher, The Silence. Theory wriggles away, but Lumis manages to pull a chunk of Austin’s hair out in the process.
