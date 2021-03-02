Results
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH, DREW MCINTYRE RETURNS
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will see The Miz defend his WWE Championship for the first time against Bobby Lashley, meanwhile, Drew McIntyre will be back tonight as well. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET!
WWE Raw Results
March 1, 2021
* * *
AEW
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Results: Riho vs Thunder Rosa, Japan Finals
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator
February 28, 2021
* * *
Mei Suruga & Rin Kadokura & Hikaru Shida def. Maki Itoh & Veny & Emi Sakura
The heels attacked en masse before the bell and isolated Shida, putting the boots to her. Itoh delivered mounted punches and a headbutt, but ran right into a single-leg dropkick from the AEW champ. Kadokura took a backbreaker from Veny, but came back with a dropkick and locked in a backbend headlock. Sakura broke up the hold, and the heels swarmed her and Suruga, spending the next few minutes working her over with quick tags. She would eventually counter Road to Valhalla from Sakura. Shida got the hot tag and cleaned house. Her and Sakura traded tilt-a-whirl backbreakers, then traded about a dozen forearms each. Sakura hit a spinning neckbreaker and a crossbody in the corner, but Shida caught her with a kick. They did the spot where everyone ran in one at a time, taking each other out with superkicks. In the chaos, Veny lept off the top rope and crashed through Shida out on the floor. Veny and Sakura both hit moves from the top rope into a headbutt from Itoh. Veny with a big sitdown powerbomb for two-and-a-half. Things broke down into a six-way brawl. Shida hit the Falcon Arrow on Veny, but they kicked out at 2.99. She delivered a running knee, and this time it was enough.
The heels attacked after the match, but Shida fought them off and sent them out to the floor one at a time. Sakura took a few shots at Maki Itoh just to work out some frustration on the way out.
Japan Bracket Finals
Ryo Mizunami def. Yuka Sakazaki
Mizunami dominated the early going using her strength advantage, mostly working holds as Sakazaki tried and failed to chip her down to size. Yuka finally took her down with a series of pinning combinations, but was quickly tossed into the corner and chopped a half dozen times. Yuka rolled into a surprise Calf Crusher but let up in the ropes and hit a sliding lariat. Mizunami caught her with a backdrop suplex and a slingshot German suplex before slapping on an Acaconda Vice. Yuka flailed around trying to get free, before reversing the hold into a front-mounted triangle choke. Mizunami fades, but powers her back up into a big powerbomb to break it up. Yuka hit her with rapid fire forearms and a running knee for two. Springboard frog splash gets two. They traded forearms and Yuka nearly got it with a running hurricanrana into a pin attempt. Mizunami hit a big spear, followed by a second spear and a Fisherman’s Driver to get the win.
U.S. Bracket Semifinals
Thunder Rosa def. Riho
Riho snapped off arm drags and a quick dropkick out of the gate. Thunder Rosa fired back with German suplexes and a lariat, hammering away with rights and lefts on the mat. She locked in a nasty submission wrenching her opponent’s neck backwards. Riho broke the hold and hit a neckbreaker and a Tiger feint kick for two. Rosa caught her with a boot in the corner and slapped on a Dragon Sleeper, but Riho reversed with backbend bridge for two. Riho rolled into a double foot stomp and came off the top rope with a crossbody splash for a nearfall. Rosa backed her into the corner and took a breath before delivering a running dropkick and lariat. Seated dropkick gets two. She tried for a helicopter spin but Riho snuck out and kneed her in the face. They battled on the top rope and Riho hung her up for a double foot stomp. Forearm trade. Riho hit a dropkick, Rosa came right back with a lariat. They traded pinning combinations and Rosa caught her!
NJPW
NJPW Castle Attack Results – Night Two: Ibushi vs Naito, Tanahashi vs Great O-Khan
NJPW Castle Attack – Night Two Results
February 28, 2021
* * *
TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) def. The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay)
The Empire jumped the babyfaces as they were taking off their entrance gear. Cobb held them in place while Ospreay dove over the ropes, but they escaped and he took out his own partner. Kojima lit up Ospreay with Machine Gun chops, Cobb charged in but got caught with chops as well. Eventually The Empire were able to isolate Kojima and work him over with quick tags. Tenzan got the hot tag and beat up Ospreay with corner splashes, knife-edge chops and a vertical suplex. Kojima ran in but got double-teamed and dropped with a twisting back suplex. Empire took turns Mongolian chopping Tenzan over and over again until he rallied back and clotheslined both. Kojima tagged in, hit Cobb with the Kozy Lariat, but it wasn’t enough. He blocked the Tour of the Islands and nailed Cobb with the Koji Cutter to win.
CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) def. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & EVIL & Jay White)
Owens tried to chop down Ishii but it didn’t work so Bullet Club swarmed him. The babyfaces made the save and Ishii ran through everyone, but White sent him into the turnbuckles and went after the injured ribs he targeted the night before. EVIL tagged in for a few backdrop suplexes. Loads of Club shenanigans including outside shots from Gedo and Dick Togo at ringside. At one point Owens slapped on a headlock and they had four guys linking hands in a train to add pressure. Okada got the tag but was quickly swarmed as well. Finally Yano managed to take a few of them out and Ishii rallied with lariats. Okada put Owens in the Money Clip and he passed right out.
IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Tama Tonga (c) & Tanga Loa (c) def. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI to retain
Very good match, right up until the same Bullet Club distraction finish we’ve seen in what feels like every single match on this tour. The challengers got in some early shots on Tanga Loa and even beat up Jado before the match got underway, but Tama made the save and powerbombed YOSHI-HASHI so hard he wasn’t even moving. The referee picked up his arm and it just fell limp on the mat. GoD took turns beating the hell out of him until Goto made the hot tag and suplexed both champions. Goto and Loa beat each other with lariats until they both collapsed. YH came back in because he’s a glutton for punishment, and ran into a Russian neckbreaker. GoD double-teamed with kicks, a punch that I’m pretty sure caught him in the balls, and a neckbreaker combo. Goto tried to make the save but ran into a different neckbreaker combo. YH rallied with forearms and hit Tonga with a headscissors, but Loa dropped him with a flapjack. Dude could get nothing going. Finally Goto got some momentum going, clotheslining them both and delivering spinning heel kicks in the corner. The challengers splashed Loa several times and hit him with a modified version of the Magic Killer where Goto also hit the Ushigoroshi. Tama ran in and took a German suplex, but Loa suplexed him as well. All four guys went down. YH was on spaghetti legs but rallied with dozens of forearms to both champions. Goto blocked a Gun Stun and traded counters with Tama in a tremendous exchange. Loa ran in with a title belt and the ref took it away, allowing Jado to smack YH with a kendo stick. Gun Stun to win.
NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) def. The Great O-Khan to retain
O-Khan took things to the floor and bashed Tanahashi into the barricade, then stood on his neck. Back in the ring he targeted the left knee and transitioned between different submissions trying to rip the man’s leg off. Tana came off the ropes with a flying forearm and hit a somersault senton from the second turnbuckle. O-Khan tried to boot him but got caught with a series of Dragonscrews instead. Tana locked in a Texas Cloverleaf in the ropes before stomping on the knee, returning the favor. O-Khan rolled outside to take a breather, but Tana gave him two more Dragonscrews in the ropes, and reapplied the Cloverleaf doing more damage. O-Khan escaped and hit a series of low dropkicks in the corner. He put on the Claw, but Tana kicked at the knee, went for a Slingblade, but accidentally clobbered the referee. O-Khan knocked him out with straight right fist and went for a steel chair, but Young Lion Yota Tsuji took it from him and slid it over to Tanahashi. O-Khan ran head-first through the chair and Tanahashi dropped him with a nasty Slinglade. Diving crossbody found its mark, but he crashed and burned with the High Fly Flow. He hit two more Slingblades, but O-Khan still took his head off with a lariat. O-Khan applied a modified Torture Rack, tried for The Eliminator, but Tanahashi countered with a small package to win.
El Desperado def. BUSHI & El Phantasmo to win the vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship
Desperado took down both and suplexed BUSHI on top of ELP. They traded shots and BUSHI went for a dive but crashed and burned to the outside. ELP put Despy on the top rope and leg dropped him, then bit his fingers and literally danced on the top rope while maintaining a wrist lock. That’s a crazy amount of balance and coordination. ELP dove off the top rope to the floor, taking both guys down. He ripped off Despy’s mask and put it on himself, then drilled him with a sick cradle Piledriver on the entrance ramp. That temporarily made this a singles match. BUSHI caught ELP with a superkick and a dive off the apron. Back in the ring ELP ripped off his shirt and choked him with hit, really taking plays out of his opponent’s arsenals tonight. ELP delivered kicks in the tree of woe before blatantly standing on the man’s balls. He hit a diving splash, but turned to see Desperado limping back to the ring with a new mask on. Despy beat the hell out of ELP and drove him through the barricade with a suicide dive. He tried for a superplex but BUSHI springboarded into a crazy Tower of Doom spot. ELP rallied and hit the Styles Clash on Despy, then the V-Trigger. He even tried for the One Winged Angel, but Despy countered into a Stretch Muffler, really wrenching on the hold. Modified Angle Slam gets a nearfall. ELP kicked him in the face and hit CR2, but BUSHI grabbed the ref’s hand to stop the three-count with inches left. He went for MX, Phantasmo killed him with a superkick, but he rolled out of the ring before he could be pinned. Despy dropped ELP with Pinche Loco, then rolled into a second Pinche Loco for the 1-2-3!
IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Kota Ibushi (c) def. Tetsuya Naito to retain
They locked up and quickly took things to the mat, jockeying for position and grappling back and forth. Naito slapped on a wrist lock and used it to get a few nearfalls. He hit a low dropkick to the left knee and just sat on the mat smiling and taunting as Ibushi tried to pop it back into place. Naito applied a Figure Four for quite some time, before breaking it to continue slamming Ibushi’s knee into the mat over and over again. Triangle dropkick in the corner. Seated dropkick. Russian leg sweep. This match was like 99% Naito for the first 10 minutes. Ibushi finally came back with a flurry of forearms and chest kicks, but Naito dropkicked his knee and nearly broke his neck with a DDT. He tried for an Avalanche German suplex, but Ibushi snuck underneath and powerbombed the challenger for two. Ibushi continued to drill him with forearms to the back of the head and hit a deadlift German suplex over the top rope for two-and-a-half. Brutal move. Naito countered the Kamigoye with Gloria. Naito hit one hell of a Destino, but it wasn’t enough. He tried for it again and Ibushi drilled him in the face with two running knees. Kamigoye! 1… 2… NO! Ibushi hit a second Kamigoye and this time it was enough.
After the main event, an exhausted El Desperado came down with the IWGP Jr. title and both the IWGP Jr. tag team titles. He brought up that the champions of the two weight classes usually compete at the annual NJPW anniversary show, but this year challenges Ibushi to put both the IWGP Intercontinental and IWGP Heavyweight titles on the line. Ibushi basically said that Despy sucked the last time they wrestled (that would have been 2014) but he’s a different man now, accepting the challenge.
NJPW
NJPW Castle Attack Results – Night One: Ball Shots & Bullet Club Interference
NJPW Castle Attack Results
February 27, 2021
Watch: NJPW World
* * *
Six-Man Tag Team Match: Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima
The Empire attacked before the bell but Tanahashi cleared the ring and dropped O-Khan with a running crossbody. Kojima followed with Machine Gun chops in the corner, but Cobb threw him off the top rope and The Empire swarmed him. O-Khan delivered a series of Mongolian Chops to infuriate Tenzan. Eventually Tanahashi got the hot tag and cleaned house. Dragonscrews for everyone. He traded forearms with O-Khan but missed the Slingblade and got dropped with a big back suplex. Cobb ran in to cut off the tag, but Tana hit him with the Twist & Shout. Tenzan went to work on Cobb but got caught by a springboard elbow from Ospreay. Cobb delivered the Tour of the Islands and held Tenzan in place for the Oscutter. That’ll do it.
Tanga Loa def. YOSHI-HASHI
Loa started swinging right away but YH caught him in an armbar and took things to the mat. Lots of ground work with YH wrenching at the arm and transitioning between various holds. Loa fought back with forearms and heavy slaps. Vertical suplex. Backdrop suplex. YH ducked a lariat and hit a running knee, but it wasn’t enough to stop Loa, who grabbed his wrist and delivered a half dozen stiff forearm shots. He delivered mounted punches in the corner, but YH scooped him up for a running powerbomb and went back after the arm. Loa broke free and connected with a huge spinebuster. In a great sequence, YH delivered a superkick but it didn’t register at all. Loa mocked him and told him to keep going, so YH kept hitting him with superkicks until he went down. He followed with a Dragon Suplex and slapped on the Butterfly Lock, but Tama Tonga ran down and distracted him. Loa hit Apeshit to win.
Bullet Club swarmed YOSHI-HASHI after the match. Hirooki Goto ran out to make the save but got beaten down as well. The next match started immediately…
Hirooki Goto def. Tama Tonga
Tonga went for an early rollup but Goto wasn’t about to be beaten like that. Tanga Loa distracted the ref and allowed Jado to keep hammering away his kendo stick outside the ring. Goto eventually dodged a corner splash and tried for an early GTR. They countered back and forth a few times until Tonga hit a spinning neckbreaker for two. A jumping DDT got him closer to the three but it wasn’t enough. Goto dodged a top rope splash and followed with a sliding lariat, but was too beaten down to follow up. Bullet Club rushed the ring, but Goto took out Loa with a headbutt and clotheslined Jado over the ropes. Tonga tried for a Gun Stun, but Goto basically absorbed it on his feet, powered him back up and hit a Ushigoroshi and the FTR for the 1-2-3.
KOPW 2021 Texas Strap Match: Toru Yano def. Chase Owens
So because it’s Yano, the stipulation the fans voted on is that whoever physically removes the last turnbuckle pad is the winner.
Yano started whipping Owens with the strap as soon as the bell rang. I’m not sure why Owens didn’t even try to stop him, he sort of just sat there selling while being whipped. One turnbuckle removed. They brawled outside the ring and Owens got some revenge with a half dozen lashes as well. Back in the ring he removed a second turnbuckle pad and threw it to Yano, baiting him into a dropkick into the exposed corner. Owens used the strap to pull him into the barricade several times before getting ahold of some tape and… taping Yano’s hands closed.
Owens removed the third turnbuckle and they took turns throwing each other into the steel. Yano eventually hit a low blow but by the time he untapped his hands, Owens had recovered. Owens removed one of the mats outside the ring and tried for a package piledriver, but couldn’t get it. Instead he hit him in the head with the ring bell, went to win the match, but couldn’t reach the turnbuckle because of the dead weight passed out on the floor. After pulling him back into the ring, Yano used the strap to pull his opponent into a spinebuster. Yano removed the fourth turnbuckle to win.
Jay White def. Tomohiro Ishii
White spent the first few minutes of the match bailing to the floor and refusing to lock up. Ishii eventually went after him, but White faked a knee injury and made the referee check on him as he limped up the entrance ramp. Gedo took a cheap shot on Ishii from behind, and White took advantage dropping him on the barricade, possibly busting a rib. White went after the ribs with stops, using the ropes, and slowed things down with a body stretch. Ishii caught him with a snap powerslam, but it took a lot out of him as well. He fired off with right hands in the corner and hit a vertical suplex, but White responded with a DDT and a Death Valley Driver for two.
White gave him chops to the injured ribs before Ishii turned the tables and beat the hell out of him with elbows and knife-edge chops. The referee finally got him to stop, and White took advantage with a jumping Complete Shot for a nearfall. Angry over not putting it away, White dragged Ishii around ringside and snap suplexed into the barricade a few times. He hit a Brainbuster, a urinage slam and the Kiwi Crusher but none of it was enough. He started kicking at the ribs while Ishii screamed in pain, but made the mistake of slapping him in the face and taunting the “Stone Pitbull”. Ishii absorbed chops and strikes and took White down with a single headbutt. Ishii put him on the top rope and jumped into a nasty heatbutt, then hit a Brainbuster for a very close nearfall. He slapped on a Chicken Wing submission but Gedo got on the apron to distract him.
White hit a Dragon Suplex and tried to put the big man to sleep. Regal Plex for 2.99. They both ducked lariats and countered each others big moves. White hit another Brainbuster but it still wasn’t enough. Ishii countered Blade Runner with a German suplex. Enzuigiri. Stack-up powerbomb pin for two. Gedo got back up on the apron, but Ishii threw White into him and delivered a huge lariat. Again they countered each others finishers back and forth. White hit Bloody Sunday and finally connected with Blade Runner to win.
Kazuchika Okada def. EVIL
Okada hit a series of neckbreakers to start and stomped a mudhole in the corner. A low dropkick sent EVIL to the floor, but he went after Dick Togo and ended up getting beaten down by both Bullet Club stars. EVIL threw Okada into the barricade and wrapped a chair around his neck, swinging for the fences with a second chair. He slowed things down for a few minutes, working the knee and trying to create an injury. Whenever Okada showed signs of life, he’d get tossed outside and Togo would put a beating on him. He eventually climbed the ropes and Okada caught him with that jumping dropkick. Okada took both EVIL and Togo up the ramp and dropped them with a double DDT at the top of the stage. He dragged EVIL back to the ring, tried for the Money Clip, but got shot backwards into an exposed turnbuckle.
EVIL hit a DDT and applied a Sharpshooter, sitting down on the hold. He scooped Okada up into Darkness Falls for a nearfall. Okada blocked the STO, sent him into the turnbuckle, but Togo had recovered and smacked him in the back with a steel chair. Okada roared back to life and nailed EVIL with forearms before slapping on the Money Clip. They fell backwards and took out the referee, allowing Togo to rush the ring and choke out Okada before kicking him in the balls. EVIL went for the STO but got kicked in the balls as well. Both guys slowly got back up and traded finisher attempts. Okada hit the Tombstone Piledriver and the Rainmaker to win.
