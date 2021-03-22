Results
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: ORTON SUMMONS THE FIEND, LASHLEY vs SHEAMUS, FASTLANE FALLOUT
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network. We are less than three weeks away from WrestleMania with a whole lot of card left to fill for the two-day extravaganza. Rhea Ripley makes her highly anticipated debut this evening, plus Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles, Randy Orton summons The Fiend and more!
WWE Monday Night Raw Results
March 22, 2021
No talk, all action this week as we head to the ring for our first match of the night. The WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is in the building!
Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus
Lashley immediately backs his opponent into the corner and starts hammering away with forearms until the ref breaks it up. He slaps on a headlock and wrenches at the jaw a bit. Sheamus starts to rally but gets dropped with a neckbreaker and the champion slaps the hold back on. The other three members of the Hurt Business come to ringside and distract the ref while Benjamin drops Sheamus with a shoulder tackle outside of the ring. Commercial time.
Lashley continues to dominate after the break. Cedric Alexander gets up on the apron to distract the ref again, but the champ yells at him to get down, saying “not now” and “this isn’t the time”. Sheamus rolls him up and gets a close nearfall while Lashley is distracted, before setting in with Ten Beats on the apron. He takes him across the ring and does Ten Beats again in front of the other Hurt Business members, before flying off the top rope with a double ax handle to the floor!
Back in the ring Sheamus hits a diving clothesline for two. Lashley goes after his back, which is still painted with welts after that match with McIntyre last night. Sheamus shakes him off and manages to get him up for White Noise. He sets up for the Brogue Kick, but Alexander again gets involved and trips him up at ringside. Lashley hits a huge urinage slam and applies the Hurt Lock for the submission.
Winner: Bobby Lashley
The Hurt Business continues to attack Sheamus after the match. Drew McIntyre rushes down and slams Cedric into the barricade, then charges Shelton into another barricade, whipping him around. He gets in the ring and comes face to face with Lashley, who raises up the WWE Championship and stares him down. The two start trash talking and shoving each other around, but MVP gets in between them and tells them to save it for WrestleMania.
Backstage
Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are celebrating backstage. Bobby Lashley storms up and claims he didn’t need their help, and he didn’t want their help, because he’s the WWE Champion. MVP said they disrespected and tarnished Lashley’s reputation, calling it an embarrassment, just like when they lost the Raw Tag Team Championships. Damn.
A long video package airs recapping the entire Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt program leading into what happened last night at WWE Fastlane and the return of The Fiend. We’re told we’ll take a look back at what happened later tonight. I swear that’s what we literally just did…
Results
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Fastlae. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage, beginning with the kickoff show at 6:00 PM ET. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
Quick Results
WWE Fastlane 2021
March 21, 2021
Pre-Show: United States Championship Match (Results)
Riddle (c) def. Mustafa Ali
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match (Results)
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) def. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks
Intercontinental Championship Match (Results)
Big E (c) def. Apollo Crews
Braun Strowman def. Elias (Results)
Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura (Results)
No Holds Barred Match (Results)
Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus
Alexa Bliss def. Randy Orton (Results)
Universal Championship Match (Results)
Roman Reigns (c) def. Daniel Bryan
NWA
NWA Back For The Attack Results: Nick Aldis Defends The ‘Ten Pounds Of Gold’, Thunder Rosa In Action!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of NWA Back for the Attack, streaming live on FITE TV! Nick Aldis defends the Ten Pounds of Gold tonight in a tribute to the late Joseph Hudson, plus the “Masterpiece” Chris Adonis debuts in a big NWA National Heavyweight title match, Thunder Rosa in action and more!
NWA Back for the Attack Results
March 21, 2021
The world’s heavyweight champion Nick Aldis started the show and talked about the setbacks suffered by the professional wrestling industry over the past year. “Setbacks are just the setup for the comeback!” Aldis said everyone in the NWA from the wrestlers to the ring crew to the announcers are here to deliver for the fans, and they are here to deliver for the memory of Joseph Hudson.
Tyrus def. JR Kratos
Tyrus took to the podium before the match and was furious that the NWA didn’t give him an interview before his debut, but was used to the blatant disrespect.
Kratos tried to the big man (or… bigger man) off his feet with heavy shoulder tackles, but Tyrus wouldn’t budge. He tried to scoop him up but Tyrus quickly threw him into the corner and bludgeoned him with rights and lefts.
Kratos came into the match with his left arm and elbow heavily bandaged, and it quickly became a target. Tyrus sat on his back and wrenched the arm backwards at awkward angles, using the ropes for leverage. Big leg drop to the arm.
Tyrus set up for the Vader Bomb but crashed and burned on the mat. Kratos took advantage with shoulder tackles and heavy punches before heading to the top rope. A diving clothesline finally took Tyrus down, but it wasn’t enough for the three-count. They got to their feet and started trading blows. Tyrus hit a big splash in the corner and followed with an elbow drop to win. Alright…
NWA World Television Title Match
Pope (c) vs. Thom Latimer – Draw
There used to be a 6:05 time limit on TV title matches, but they have now changed it to 10 minutes.
Pope came out of the gate swinging with a great flurry of offense. He splashed Latimer in the corner and hit the ropes, but nearly got his head taken off with a clothesline. The challenger set in with a headlock. Pope tried to rally with a sunset flip pin for two, but again Latimer dropped him with a jumping neckbreaker to take the champion back to the mat. Headlock city, baby!
Latimer put the boots to Pope and made the mistake of climbing the ropes. Pope ducked a double axe from the top and sent him flying into the bottom turnbuckle with a nasty release German suplex. Finally the champ was able to get some solid momentum going with a clothesline, Atomic Drop and a DDT in the center of the ring for two.
At the 7-minute mark, Pope ran out of the corner right into a Black Hole Slam from the challenger. Latimer again climbed the ropes for some reason, and Pope leaped to the top and caught him with a superplex. Pope dropped not one, but THREE diving elbows from the top. He got some great distance on the last one. 1… 2… nope.
The two started trading punches and Latimer got a big boot for another two. He put Pope on the ropes but got caught with a crazy neckbreaker combo. Both men down as the clock is ticking. They started trading punches again with about 10 seconds left, and continued to trade until the clock expired.
NJPW
3/20 NJPW New Japan Cup Semifinal Results: David Finlay vs Will Ospreay, EVIL vs Shingo Takagi
NJPW New Japan Cup Results
March 20, 2021
The finals are set! Not even an earthquake could stop today’s New Japan Pro-Wrestling event in Sendai today, as Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi both advanced to the last round. This sets up a huge rematch from their five-star-plus collision in the 2020 G1 Climax and 2019 Best of the Super Junior Finals.
— The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan) def. Juice Robinson & Yuya Eumura in 8:44. Cobb pinned the Young Lion after a Tour of the Islands.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: CHAOS (SHO & YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano) def. Bullet Club (Jado & Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale) in 7:58. Yano rolled up Jado with a schoolboy pin.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) in 11:19. Sanada tapped out DOUKi with the Skull End.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi def. Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi & KENTA & Jay White) in 10:26. Ibushi pinned Yujiro after the Kamigoye.
— New Japan Cup Semifinals: Will Ospreay def. David Finlay in 21:04 with the Stormbreaker
— New Japan Cup Semifinals: Shingo Takagi def. EVIL in 22:43 with Last of the Dragon
The 2021 NJPW New Japan Cup finals take place on Sunday, March 21 at Xebio Arena Sendai at 1:00 AM ET, streaming live exclusively on NJPW World.
