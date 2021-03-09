Results
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: THE HURT BUSINESS CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will see The Hurt Business have a championship celebration, meanwhile, Braun Strowman will be demanding an apology from Shane McMahon. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET!
WWE Raw Results
March 8, 2021
***
BOBBY LASHLEY ARRIVES EARLIER TODAY
The Hurt Business are shown heading into the arena where Bobby Lashley is interviewed and he says he’s a happy man. He says he’s been through so much it would have broken most people, but he’s not a normal man. Lashley says he had to wait 16 years dealing with obstacles and locker room politics.
Lashley says last week he punished The Miz because he was trying to delay the inevitable. He says tonight he will let everyone know what happens when they step in the ring with him, as he is going to be walking into WrestleMania as the WWE Champion.
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
BOBBY LASHLEY (c) vs. THE MIZ
Before the match begins, The Miz says he stands here empty-handed and he says that Shane McMahon pulled a fast one, after everything he has done for the company. Miz says he had stomach cramps last week, yet he still went out and defended his championship, which he claims he did successfully and he got counted out.
Miz says he was forced and threatened to defend his title twice in one night. Miz also says after the match, Bobby brutalized him, yet he has no reproductions coming at him. Miz says WWE did one thing right, making the rematch, and he says anyone who was blogging or talking about the win needs to stay close as there will be the # AND NEW, because he’s The Miz, and he’s awesome.
When the match gets underway, The Miz quickly gets out of the ring as he looks to avoid Bobby Lashley. He does it again and then tries to hang up Lashley on the top rope, but that just fires up the champion who pulls him back into the ring with a stalling suplex.
Lashley looks to charge into Miz in the corner, but he sidesteps it and sends Lashley into the ring post, and outside the ring, Miz pushes him into the post once again. However, the WWE Champion quickly responds by leveling Miz with a clothesline.
Back inside the ring, Lashley drops Miz with another clothesline and he then catches Miz in the corner as he attempts to retaliate, simply tossing him across the ring. Things spill outside of the ring again and Lashley just launches Miz into the barricade repeatedly.
Lashley then sends Miz crashing into the ring post, continuing to dominate. Back in the ring, Lashley hits a flat liner as he then connects with a spine buster. Bobby sets in the Hurt Lock and defends his WWE Championship.
Winner (and still WWE Champion): Bobby Lashley
NJPW
NJPW New Japan Cup Results (3/6): Kazuchika Okada vs Shingo Takagi, KENTA vs Juice Robinson
NJPW New Japan Cup Results
March 6, 2021
* * *
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Jay White & Taiji Ishimori) def. David Finlay & Toa Henare & Yuya Uemura
Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA & Tetsuya Naito)
New Japan Cup Match
Minoru Suzuki def. Tomoaki Honma
New Japan Cup Match
KENTA def. Juice Robinson
New Japan Cup Match
Shingo Takagi def. Kazuchika Okada
The left side of the bracket is now through the first round. Second round matches so far include EVIL vs. Jeff Cobb and Great O-Khan vs. Toru Yano on 3/11, and Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi and Minoru Suzuki vs. KENTA on 3/13.
Results
WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso In A Steel Cage Match
Welcome to our live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX!
WWE Smackdown Results
March 5, 2021
* * *
Michael Cole welcomed Daniel Bryan to the ring to kick off the show. Bryan acknowledged that Edge vs Roman Reigns is the dream match everyone wants to see in the main event at WrestleMania 37. He talked about rolling out of the ring at the Elimination Chamber feeling like a failure, watching Edge spear the champion and point to the WrestleMania sign. Bryan admitted that he’s been putting his own career on the backburner for the sake of giving back to the younger stars who are ready and deserve his spot. But he’s wrestled more in the last three weeks than Reigns or Edge have in the last three months, and promises to be the one who ruins everyone’s WrestleMania dream match.
Roman Reigns came out with his entourage and mocked Bryan for finally finding his ambition again. He claimed that Bryan doesn’t really love wrestling anymore, so much as he needs it. Reigns said that Bryan needs him at the Head of the Table just like everyone else in WWE. Jey Uso took the mic and told Bryan that he wasn’t walking out of the Steel Cage tonight. He didn’t lock Roman out of the cage, he locked himself inside with a pitbull. Uso took a shot at him, but Bryan easily sent him over the top rope like a chump and stared down the champion.
King Corbin def. Montez Ford
This was supposed to be a tag team match but Corbin refused because he’s a singles star, and demanded a singles match against either member of the Street Profits. Corbin won a short but solid match with the End of Days after Sami Zayn caused a distraction outside the ring. Zayn demanded that he return the favor in his match, but Corbin refused and stormed off.
Angelo Dawkins def. Sami Zayn
Another short but solid match with a distraction finish. Zayn had it won after an Exploder Suplex into the corner and lined up for the Helluva Kick, but noticed Montez Ford yelling at the documentary crew outside the ring. Dawkins rolled him up for the win. Zayn screamed at the doc crew and lost his mind after the match, choking out one of the camera guys and demanding to know who hired him and if he was with “the company”.
Reginald tried to give Carmella a bottle of champaign backstage, but she called him a snake and knocked the bottle out of his hands. Carmella called Reginald out for his obsession with Sasha Banks and fired him!
Dominik Mysterio def. Chad Gable
Dominik once again looked really good working through the basics here, and Gable being Gable was able to handle more of the technical stuff and make it look good. Commentary played up that Dominik was going to be a big star in the future but he was still just starting out and Gable was at the peak of his ability. Then Dom dodged a moonsault and rolled him up to win. Rey Mysterio immediately took to the apron and dove onto Otis, taking him over the announce table.
Results
WWE NXT UK Results: Kay Lee Ray Defends Against ‘The Final Boss’ Meiko Satomura
WWE NXT UK Results
February 4, 2021
* * *
Ilja Dragunov def. Sam Gradwell
Gradwell was all trash talk from the start and Dragunov completely ignored it, taking him to the mat over and over. Dragunov connected with knee strikes and heavy elbows, and when Gradwell continued to taunt him, a stiff boot to the face. Gradwell caught him in the ropes and set in with kicks to the back of the neck and side of the head. Double underhook suplex. Clubbing blows to the back. Dragunov roared back, literally, with wild elbow strikes and slaps upside the head while maintaining wrist control. Gradwell gave them right back, but got caught with two German suplexes. Dragunov hit a sky high diving senton for a nearfall. He started pummelling the man with nasty elbows until the referee called for the bell.
Dragunov completely snapped after the match, putting Gradwell back in a submission and continuing to beat the hell out of him. Referees pulled him off, but he backed one into the corner and tore at his shirt, screaming in his face until “snapping out of it”. Dragunov tried to apologize to the refs and left freaking out while Gradwell looked on smiling and laughing.
Teoman is coming next week:
👁 NEXT WEEK. 👁#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/3SLyZxG8LZ
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) March 4, 2021
Supernova Sessions
Noam Dar read “reviews” from fans talking about how great he is. He invited Tyler Bate onto the show as his special guest, leading to an awkward conversation about zen. Bate discussed his vegetarian lifestyle and Dar dumped a bunch of broccoli and spinach on him, which he thought was hilarious for some reason. I think the intention was to do some kind of Tim & Eric or Between Two Ferns ironic comedy sort of thing, but it didn’t connect for me at all.
Ben Carter vignette talking about his career starting in the U.S. and having to learn the British style.
Isla Dawn vignette, doing some neat occult stuff.
Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams def. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter
Great fast-paced exchange between Williams and Carter trading pinning combinations and looking for submissions. Smith tagged in and tossed Williams around the ring with ease. Jordan came in and caught him with a few dropkicks, and took the big man down with a flying crossbody from the second rope. He slapped on a side headlock, but Smith easily tossed him into the corner and took turns with his partner clobbering him with clotheslines and heavy body shots. Williams eventually got the hot tag and cleaned house, sending them both to the floor. Jordan and Williams hit stereo suicide dives and a wheelbarrow facebuster/diving senton combo for a very close nearfall. Both teams traded offense but Jordan ended up getting a pin on Oliver Carter with an assist from his partner at ringside.
NXT UK Women’s Championship Match
Kay Lee Ray (c) def. Meiko Satomura
Kay Lee tried to lock up right away and Meiko easily out-grappled her and sent the champion out to the floor. Kay Lee took it personally and went after her with stiff kicks and elbows in the corner. Meiko fired back with body kicks and a spin kick, catching her under the jaw, before locking in an STF. Kay Lee dragged them both across the ring to get to the ropes, and Meiko continued pelting her with kicks all over the body. The champion caught her with a Koji Clutch out of nowhere to turn the tide. Kay Lee transitioned into a body stretch and slowed things down for a beat. She made the mistake of trying to trade kicks with the Japanese legend and got destroyed by a spinning wheel kick and a half dozen more kicks in the corner. Kay Lee rolled out to the floor and baited the challenger into a Hangman’s DDT from the apron. She broke the ref’s count in order to set up for a Gory Bomb on the apron, but Meiko struggled free and hit a Death Valley Driver! This time it was Kay Lee barely making it back into the ring on time. Meiko drilled her in the head with a running knee and walked circles around her, looking for the killing blow. Brainbuster for 1… 2… no. Meiko put her on the second turnbuckle, but Kay Lee surprised her with a Tornado DDT and immediately reapplied the Koji Clutch. Meiko nearly faded but started flailing around with her legs until reaching the bottom rope. Kay Lee climbed to the top rope but Meiko hit her with a bicycle kick to knock her down! Death Valley Driver for 1… 2… still no. This time Meiko climbed the ropes, dropped the champion with a kick to the head, but Kay Lee got her knees up to block a diving splash. Superkick. Gory Bomb. 1… 2… no. A frustrated Kay Lee tried and failed to lift the dead weight of her opponent for another Gory Bomb, so she instead climbed the ropes, taking far too long. Meiko dodges a Swanton Bomb, tried for the Scorpion Kick, Kay Lee blocked it, went for the Gory Bomb, but Meiko countered with Code Blue! Superkick from the champion! Bicycle kick from the challenger! Both women down. Kay Lee definitely pulls her up and delivers one final Gory Bomb to get the job done.
This was a tremendous match, maybe ****1/4 that I can only imagine would have been one of the better WWE matches in many, many years with a building full of rowdy UK fans.
