WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WRESTLEMANIA GO-HOME SHOW, MCINTYRE COLLIDES WITH CORBIN
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will be the go-home show for WWE WrestleMania 37 and will see both Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in action. As well as that, Rhea Ripley and Asuka will team up to face the Women’s Tag Team Champions. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET!
April 5, 2021
4/2 NJPW STRONG Results: Rocky Romero vs Kevin Knight, Team Filthy In Action Against Team Brody
April 2, 2021
Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov run down the match card and discuss the 2021 New Japan Cup USA tournament starting next week. This year not only does the winner get the traditional tournament, but they will be awarded the brand new STRONG Openweight Championship!
Rocky Romero def. Kevin Knight
Rocky got the win with a cross armbreaker in about nine minutes. Knight went after the leg and back on the mat early on, but ran into a dropkick. Rocky lit him up with kicks all over the body, Knight came back with heavy blows in the corner, but Rocky gave it right back to him with more chops. The Young Lion set in with European uppercuts one after another, and took him down with a shoulder tackle, but Rocky shook off the Boston Crab. Knight continued to work the back with body slams and knee drops, and eventually got the Boston Crab locked in. He kept trying for a vertical suplex throughout the match and Rocky had different counters for it each time. In the end it was his Achilles heel, as Romero reversed the suplex into a crossface, rolled into a big German suplex, and slapped on the cross armbreaker to get the submission.
Alex Coughlin & TJP def. Jordan Clearwater & Misterioso
Misterioso and TJP spent the first few minutes grappling back and forth looking for advantages, but kept coming up even. When that didn’t work they started trading flash counters. Misterioso got the better of the exchange and went for a dive outside, but Coughlin pounced him clear across the ring. Clearwater tagged in but rushed right into a double-team beatdown. TJP nearly wrenched his arm out of its socket, and Coughlin slowed things down with various holds, working the back with knees and clubbing blows. Misterioso eventually got the hot tag and caught Coughlin with some close pinning combinations, running through both with a double clothesline. Coughlin gave him a backbreaker right into a crazy impressive bridging fallaway slam, all in one fluid move. Clearwater got the tag and rushed in, putting the boots to Coughlin in the corner. He hit a huge lariat, but TJP made the save at the last second. Misterioso went for a dive to the outside but crashed and burned. TJP hit the Mamba Splash on Clearwater shortly after to win.
Team Filthy (Chris Dickinson & JR Kratos & “Filthy” Tom Lawlor) def. Brody King & Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel
The Riegel twins tried to work on Dickinson with some double-team offense at the start, but the “Dirty Daddy” ran through both with clotheslines. Brody tagged in and they started trading heavy forearms. Dickinson took out the big man’s knees and backed him into the heel corner. Kratos and Brody started trading even heavier forearm shots until things broke down into a brawl on the floor. Team Filthy got a hold of Sterling Riegel and beat the hell out of him, alternating with quick tags for quite some time. Kratos mauled his arm, which set up Lawlor to come in and work it over with different holds and submissions. Sterling eventually shocked everyone by trading blows with Dickinson and took him down with a backbreaker. Brody got the hot tag and scared off Lawlor before squashing him and Kratos in the corner. He tried to toss Logan Riegel into an assisted dropkick, but Kratos pounced the poor kid across the ring. Sterling then tried for a crossbody, but the juggernaut swatted him down. Dickinson started pelting Sterling with forearms until the ref called for the bell.
Team Filthy beat down all the babyfaces after the match. Tom Lawlor tried to get Chris Dickinson to break Sterling’s arm but he refused to do it. Possibly out of respect after Sterling stood up to him and traded shots during the match. Kratos had no problem injuring him, however, and brutally snapped his arm backwards and stomped on it. Dickinson shook his head and walked through the corner before the others.
4/2 WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso, Eight-Man Tag Team Title Preview, More
April 2, 2021
* * *
Edge kicked off the show and acknowledged that last week’s violence may have been necessary, because Daniel Bryan had to weasel his way into HIS main event at WrestleMania. He admits he was outplayed, and being the “Ultimate Opportunist” he really should have seen another manipulator coming. Edge said after he beat Daniel with a steel chair and went home, he looked in the mirror and for the first time in a decade he liked what he saw: “I am a man that Roman Reigns aspires to be! I am a WWE Hall of Fame legend! And finally, finally I am once again… the Rated-R Superstar.”
Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode & Chad Gable & Otis def. The Street Profits & Dominik & Rey Mysterio
All four teams cut some old school backstage promos picture-in-picture during the introductions, hyping up next Friday’s four-way match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. The babyfaces cleared the ring right away setting up stereo dives and a huge tope con hilo from Montez Ford. This was a really fun sprint while it lasted. The champions worked over Rey during the commercial but things quickly turned into a brawl outside the ring. Montez and Gable had a great back and forth exchange, ending in the Chaos Theory. Gable held him in place while Otis hit a big splash from the second rope to win.
Paul Heyman approached Adam Pierce and Sonya Deville backstage, asking them to sign a hold harmless agreement so that when “Main Event” Jey Uso destroys Daniel Bryan tonight, they won’t be held accountable.
In-Ring Interview
Corey Graves interviewed both Cesaro and Seth Rollins in the ring at the same time. Rollins bragged about being untouchable during WrestleMania season, running down his body of work. Cesaro said he wouldn’t have taken the match if he didn’t think he could beat Rollins. He may be “unshakable” but he’s now unswingable. Rollins made Corey leave the ring and started screaming at Cesaro to stop provoking him and disrespecting him. He claimed he was going to teach him a lesson and they didn’t have to wait until WrestleMania. Cesaro smirked and told him to “take a swing”, but Rollins tucked his tail between his legs and walked away.
Natalya def. Shayna Baszler
Natalya won the match in less than 30 seconds with a small package. Seriously. Tamina, Nia Jax, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Lana and Naomi all ran out two-at-a-time and each team took turns hitting big moves. Natalya and Tamina got the last work with a modified Hart Attack on Naomi and stared the tag team champions down.
Red Carpet Premiere
Sami Zayn and his incredible shimmering suit took to the ring and talked about the conspiracy against him that has permeated WWE for months and months. He welcomed Logan Paul, who said he was excited to finally be in a WWE ring and was excited to be Sami’s guest of honor at WrestleMania next weekend. When they finally ran the trailer for Sami’s documentary, however, Logan didn’t look convinced of the so-called “conspiracy”. He admitted he spoke to Kevin Owens backstage who claimed there is no conspiracy, and Sami is leaving in a delusion. Sami became (more) unhinged and demanded to know what he thought of the documentary, but KO came from behind and dropped him with a stunner. Logan Paul was actually pretty good here and took it seriously. Owens gives him a shoulder bump on the way out and didn’t even look at him the whole time he was in the ring.
Backstage
Bianca Belair said there’s been a lot of chaos over the past few weeks but at WrestleMania there’s no Reginald, there’s no tag team champions, it’s just the “EST” and “The Boss” and zero excuses when she beats her and takes the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
Bianca Belair def. Carmella
Carmella attacked the number one contender before the bell and dragged her outside by the hair, whipping her into the barricade and the ring steps. She completely dominated the match for 3-4 minutes before Belair caught her with the KOD. Sasha Banks came out after the match and nearly attacked her, but Bianca saw her coming and the two starred each other down.
Backstage
King Corbin cut a promo and said that he carried around the “Scottish Clown” Drew McIntyre for more than a year, so after he takes him out and finishes the job, he’s going to WrestleMania to take his throne.
Apollo Crews challenged Big E to a Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. No rules, no disqualifications, just a beating so loud it sounds like a drum.
Paul Heyman tried to get in Edge’s head before the main event, saying it should have just been a one-on-one match at WrestleMania, and how Daniel Bryan has mathematically lowered his chances of winning. Edge basically told him to get lost, he’s been around the block way too many times for Heyman’s shtick.
No Disqualifications
Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso
Uso hit Bryan in the neck with a chair early and controlled almost the entire match. Edge was on commentary and was clear he wanted Uso to take Bryan out of the WrestleMania equation. Roman Reigns came out mid-match and sat down on the ramp with Paul Heyman, clearly wanting the same thing. Bryan finally rallied at the end with a hurricanrana off the post to the floor. He caught Uso with a missile dropkick and Yes Kicks, but instead of going for the win he got a steel chain and beat his opponent with it. Bryan eventually put him in the Yes Lock to win.
After the match Bryan immediately rolled outside and dropped Edge with a running knee. He threw Edge into the ring post over and over again until he was knocked out cold, then set his eyes on the Universal Champion. Reigns threw a chair at him but Bryan ducked it and hit the running knee. Reigns crawled trying to escape, but Bryan put him in the Yes Lock and wrenched back on the hold until officials were able to pull him off. Bryan closed the show in the ring with bodies laying all around him.
STF Underground Episode 99 – Taking A Look Back At Dynamite 18 Months Later, Hall Of Fame Conversations, Peacock Editing Content
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground! This is episode 99 of STF Underground!
In this episode, dougEwrestling is gone again and Dan Ryno and Mr. Main Event have taken over to talk about all things wrestling! Here are some of the topics covered:
- Taking a look at AEW Dynamite 18 months in
- What’s Gotten Better?
- What’s Gotten Worse?
- Does the WWE Hall Of Fame Actually Mean Anything?
- Should Peacock be editing content from the WWE Network?
- & Much more!
