WWE RAW RESULTS

June 15th, 2020

RANDY ORTON ADDRESSES HIS BACKLASH VICTORY

We kick tonights show off with the victor from the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever,’ Randy Orton. Prior to the match it is confirmed by commentary that Edge suffered a legitimately torn tricep during the WWE Backlash main event last night.

Orton says last night he did exactly what he said he would, which was writing the final chapter in Edge’s story of redemption but he also gave him closure. The Viper says from the moment he saw Edge at the Royal Rumble, he knew that Edge wasn’t going to be the competitor he was back in the day.

Randy Orton says all Edge needed to do was trust him, just like he did years ago when Edge saved him from his own self-destruction. Orton says at WrestleMania, he wasn’t the last man standing, but after last night, he is now the greatest wrestler ever and he doesn’t need a WWE Title to prove it.

However, what he does need is to thank Edge. He thanks him for reigniting the fire in his gut, which he only feels hurting other legends and he now remembers what it feels like to be the legend killer. Orton says he knew when Edge’s injury happened and he could have ended it straight away, but he had to make Edge suffer.

He says Edge isn’t here because he’s on an operating table while doctors try to reattach the muscle to the bone. Orton says he hears Edge will be cleared in July…July of 2029. He hopes their paths will cross again in nine years…but someone has heard enough of this.

Christian is here! Christian asks Orton what kind of man he is, Christian says Orton is cold and calculating, but he’s also a son of a bitch. He says Orton is wrong, and Edge’s career is not over and Orton doesn’t get a say in how this story ends and Edge will get his closure on his terms.

Orton says this has never been about Christian and it never has been and he is just jealous of Edge. However, Orton says he sees that look and knows what he wants… he wants one more match. Christian tries to deny that but Orton says that Christian is just like Edge, he cannot accept that this was taken away from him before he could say goodbye.

The Viper says he knows that Christian isn’t medically cleared to compete, and therefore he challenges him to an unsanctioned match…TONIGHT! Orton adds that the offer only lasts for tonight, and if he doesn’t accept it proves what we already know, he is nothing more than a coward.

BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW

Backstage Charly Caruso is joined by Angel Gara and Zelina Vega as they look at what happened at WWE Backlash as Andrade failed to regain the United States Championship from Apollo Crews. Zelina points out there are no arguments as nobody cost anybody the championship.

Angel cuts her off and says he was just trying to help and when you care dearly about someone you must be willing to let it go. He says he feels for Andrade, and they feel for Kevin Owens as Zelina says Angel will prove KO is inferior.

Angel Garza then asks Charly if after the match she can come to the ring for a special interview. Andrade then appears and shakes his hand and says he hopes Angel beats Kevin Owens, but if he doesn’t, Andrade hopes Garza gets over his disappointment.

KEVIN OWENS vs ANGEL GARZA

Straight from the bell, Angel Garza takes the fight to Kevin Owens and while the two brawl early on, Andrade then makes his way down to the ring. This distraction allows KO to catch Garza out, and KO rips off the pants and launches them into Angel Garza.

He ends up getting sent onto the outside as Angel and Andrade argue about the situation until Zelina Vega gets in the middle of them and says she is sick of this so she walks away. With Zelina gone, Angel manages to regain control for a brief moment as he misses with his bronco buster attempt.

Owens then chops Garza and goes for a cannonball, but Angel pulls away and then connects with a big boot as he hits a dropkick from the top rope. Kevin Owens looks to regain control but Andrade provides a distraction which helps Angel.

However, Andrade then stands on the apron for too long and as Garza tries to regain the referee’s attention, Owens takes advantage and hits a Stunner.

Winner: Kevin Owens

After the match, Andrade and Angel Garza argue as Zelina Vega returns down to the ring and tells them they need to stop fighting against each other and need to fight together.

(Results continue on the next page…)