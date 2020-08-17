Tonight is the go-home edition of Monday Night Raw heading into this weekend’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. Announced for the show is WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who will confront Randy Orton after the “Legend Killer” punt kicked Ric Flair last week.

WWE Raw Results

August 17, 2020

Orlando, FL

Tonight’s WWE Raw coverage kicks off with some technical difficulties during the classic WWE introduction, with Retribution clearly messing with things right from the start tonight.

DREW MCINTYRE ADDRESSES RANDY ORTON

Drew McIntyre says what Randy Orton did last week was unforgivable, and not just because he was a legend, but the fact Ric Flair is a 71-year-old man and someone who was Randy’s friend. McIntyre tells Orton he is pure evil. He says at WWE SummerSlam, Orton isn’t facing an old man, he’s facing a 6’4, pissed off Scottish fire breathing dragon.

As the promo goes on, the camera cuts around to tons of different angles and pictures (it’s really distracting from the promo) and as Drew tries to keep talking, the camera takes away from Drew to a production truck. Retribution can be seen inside the truck as they force the workers to cut the plug and we are instantly taken to commercial.

DREW MCINTYRE ROUNDS UP THE LOCKER ROOM

As we return, Drew McIntyre is seen backstage speaking with a bunch of talents where he says he doesn’t know if we will get to WWE SummerSlam if Retribution keeps this up. He says they have a couple of choices, either keep going and see what happens or band together and fight.

Seth Rollins then appears applauding saying Raw already has a Messiah so they have someone capable of leading the locker room. Seth says being a champion doesn’t make Drew a leader or a teacher as he puts himself over as being the man who taught Drew how to be a champion.

Seth says he taught Dominik Mysterio a lesson, and Ricochet says he heard a birdie that Rey Mysterio will be here tonight to give him a receipt. Seth says he can protect himself, but McIntyre couldn’t even look after Ric Flair and as tensions rise Drew and Murphy have a small shoving match as things calm down.

HURT BUSINESS CALLS OUT RETRIBUTION

MVP comes out and says the Hurt Business is out to make a statement as he calls out Retribution. He says while the roster are worrying about where the group will strike next, they are calling the faction out. MVP asks who benefits most from the actions of Retribution, with the trail going to catering to Apollo Crews and his friends.

MVP believes Apollo put this together while he was sitting on his couch injured from Bobby Lashley. He points out that Retribution showed up when he was competing for the United States Championship.

Apollo then makes his way out and says he knew MVP would be making excuses. Apollo says MVP cannot beat him, without any help, just like Shelton Benjamin last week. MVP points out Apollo has become bitter because his career has been hot and cold as he says that Apollo is scared because if he loses the title, he is heading back to catering.

MVP tells him this is business, and Apollo makes a deal that if he can beat Shelton Benjamin tonight, then he and Bobby Lashley have to stay in catering during the title match.

APOLLO CREWS vs SHELTON BENJAMIN

Apollo Crews starts out in control with several strikes, but Shelton Benjamin reverses with plenty of his own in the corner. Benjamin tries to hit Pay Dirt, but Crews moves and then hits a spine buster. Shelton then reverses Apollo’s attempt to land his finisher and drops him with a DDT.

However, R-Truth is then in the ring after running away from the ninjas and this distraction allows Apollo to roll-up Shelton for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

Of course, this match result doesn’t go down well, with The Hurt Business attacking Apollo after the bell. But Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander and Ricochet hit the ring to try and level things up as the heels are sent packing.

24/7 CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

After the match, R-Truth is shown running down to ringside away from the ninjas again, but he runs into Shelton Benjamin who knocks him down and regains the 24/7 Championship.

BACKSTAGE SEGMENT

Debbie from The Bachelor flirting with Angel Garza, until Ivar appears and invites her to Raw Underground, providing her with a turkey leg.

