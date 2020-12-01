Results
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: TRIPLE THREAT #1 CONTENDER’S MATCH, A MOMENT OF BLISS!
WWE Raw Results
November 30, 2020
Orlando, FL
November 30, 2020
Orlando, FL
A MOMENT OF BLISS
We kick off tonight’s show with A Moment Of Bliss, which has a new look for tonight that is more fitting with her new character, with her doll caged in the middle of the ring. She starts out by recapping what happened last week in the main event as she giggles at Orton.
Alexa says she cannot believe he did that to him, but she asks if Randy has asked himself why. Randy says he knows Bray Wyatt very well, but The Fiend, he hasn’t been formally introduced to, but Alexa says The Fiend is one of her best friends.
Orton claims he and The Fiend have a lot in common, but the difference is all The Fiend’s pain is on his exterior, for everyone to see. However, Orton bottles his up and suppresses it so that he can blend in. Orton says they both hear voices, but those that The Fiend hear are his.
Randy says that years ago, he had to find out Bray’s weakness, and he found it and burned it to the ground. Now, Orton says he knows what he has to do…he has to find The Fiend’s weakness. Orton stares at Bliss and says, it looks like he has, while she just smiles back at him.
Alexa asks if that’s what the voices are telling him, as she becomes more serious. Alexa asks who is manipulating who and she stares Orton down as the lights begin to go out. When they come back on, Orton has Bliss in his arms while The Fiend stares at them.
The Fiend asks for Orton to pass her to him, which he does as he then backs out of the ring, smiling and asking who is laughing now?
VIDEO PACKAGE
WWE will be looking back at some moments from Drew McIntyre’s 2020 ahead of his return tonight. First up is a quick video package showcasing Drew’s victory in the 2020 Royal Rumble match.
SYMPHONY OF DESTRUCTION MATCH
JEFF HARDY vs ELIAS
The two men waste no time throwing hands in this one as things quickly spill to the outside. Jeff Hardy tries to launch himself off the stairs with a violin, but Elias puts a stop to that with a knee to the face of the WWE veteran. Elias then drops Jeff down from his shoulders as Jeff crashes face-first into the ring apron.
Elias then hits Jeff onto a piano, but inside is R-Truth who then runs around as people begin chasing him. Jeff Hardy takes out Drew Gulak, hitting him with a guitar, meanwhile, Elias does the same to Lucha House Party, because why not?
The match returns to the ring as Jeff takes down Elias with the Atomic Drop and then the classic low dropkick. However, Elias ends up launching Jeff into the turnbuckles where a guitar has been positioned, with Hardy going head-first into the instrument.
Elias then places some guitar picks in between his knuckles as he then beats down on Hardy with the added power. Elias bounces Jeff’s head onto a drum kit and begins playing the instrument, crashing the sticks onto Hardy as he then sends him into the ring post.
He then tries to drive Hardy into a gong, but Jeff avoids it as Elias crashes in knee-first and Hardy follows up by sending Elias crashing into the drum kit. Back inside the ring, Jeff tries to use a guitar, but Elias stops him and goes for a powerbomb which Jeff counters.
He then goes for a Whisper in the Wind, but Elias swats him out of the air by smashing him with a guitar. Elias then uses part of the guitar to attack Jeff, but he avoids it and Elias sends it into the amplifier, which electrocutes him. Hardy follows up by smashing a bass onto his back as he then sets Eliasup onto a table as he places an array of strings instruments onto him.
Hardy then hits the Swanton Bomb from the top of the ring post and crashes through the table, but Jeff smacks his head on the bottom of the steel stairs in the process which looked like a horrendous bump. However, Hardy picks up the victory and thankfully, appears to be okay.
Winner: Jeff Hardy
NJPW
NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. Results (11/29): Hiromu Takahashi vs Robbie Eagles, Updated Standings
NJPW Best of the Super Jr. Results
November 29, 2020
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
— Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma def. Gabriel Kidd & Yuji Nagata in a non-tournament match.
— Ryusuke Taguchi def. Yuya Uemura
— El Desperado def. DOUKI
— SHO def. Master Wato
— Taiji Ishimori def. BUSHI
— Hiromu Takahashi def. Robbie Eagles
Current Standings:
- Hiromu Takahashi: 10
- Taiji Ishimori: 10
- Master Wato: 8
- El Desperado: 8
- SHO: 8
- Bushi: 6
- Ryusuke Taguchi: 6
- Robbie Eagles: 4
- DOUKI: 0
- Yuya Uemura: 0
Next BOSJ Lineup (Dec. 2)
- Yuya Uemura vs. DOUKI
- Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Robbie Eagles
- Master Wato vs. BUSHI
- Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado
- SHO vs. Hiromu Takahashi
AEW
AEW Dynamite Results (11/25): Inner Circle Returns To Action, World Title Contract Signing, Taz Goes Too Far & More
AEW Dynamite Results
November 25, 2020
Jacksonville, FL
— Hangman Page def. John Silver in the opening contest. I missed most of it because of a minor household emergency, but as soon as the show is over I’ll go back and get this updated. From what I heard they had a great match, and The Dark Order continued to court Hangman Page, even offering him a spot in the faction.
— Kenny Omega was interviewed about his upcoming world title match. He asked Jon Moxley to leave his garbage hardcore wrestling at home and prove he can beat him in a straight professional wrestling match. He knows people won’t properly acknowledge him as the best wrestler in the world until he has the AEW World Championship.
— Will Hobbs def. Lee Johnson. Introduced as “Powerhouse Hobbs”, the big man won what was essentially an elevated squash match while Taz put him over on commentary. A nice way to subtly continue the Taz/Cody rivalry too with their respective rookies facing off.
— Taz dismissed Will Hobbs to take care of a little business. He complained that the FTW title was not properly promoted in AEW or treated with the respect it should be. He demanded a member of management come to the ring to address his complaints directly, but they cut off his mic. He grabbed another mic and threatened to go to the announce table and say some s–t that Tony Khan really won’t like. Cody Rhodes eventually came out and, clearly very pissed off, did his best to placate Taz and give him what he wanted. He announced Cody & Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs for next week’s Dynamite, but Taz still wasn’t satisfied. Taz started going off on him for his “corporate bullshit” and threw out phrases like “best in your future endeavors” and “creative has nothing for you”. Finally Cody snapped and asked why Taz’s son was training with him and not his dad to be a professional wrestler. He turned his back to leave and Taz actually put him in the Tazmission! Members of the Nightmare Family ran out to break it up. Phenomenal segment.
— TH2 def. Top Flight. Another good match, albeit it with a few rough spots here and there. All four guys can do crazy athletic things, but Top Flight is still young enough they’re bound to have a misstep here and there at the speed they’re working. Still very, very good. TH2 played the heels and continued to beat down Top Flight after the match until the Young Bucks ran out to make the save.
— Chris Jericho & Jake Hager def. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian. MJF and Wardlow really came through for the Inner Circle this week. Daniels got clocked with the diamond ring allowing Jericho to hit the Judas Effect. Hager got the pin. After the match Scorpio Sky came out swinging a steel chair and chased them all off.
— After a recap of what happened last week, Kenny Omega made his way out first for the world title contract signing. Jon Moxley attacked him while he was in the tunnel and beat the absolute hell out of him. Moxley said in one week Omega was going to have to dig down and be the Kenny Omega everyone is always saying he can be, because it’s going to take the six-star man to put down the greatest wrestler in the world. Mox signed on the dotted line and walked out with Omega still laid out in the ring.
— Hikardu Shida (c) def. Anna Jay to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship. There was a hype video beforehand that was all about how hard Anna has been working behind the scenes since her debut, and her friendship with Tay Conti taking her to the next level as an athlete. She was definitely much improved since her last big opportunity but not quite enough to beat the unbeaten champ here. After the match, Abadon made her return from injury and scared the hell out of Shida. She crawled across the ramp and licked the title belt, smearing blood all over it.
— The Butcher & The Blade def. Rey Fenix & PAC. An awesome main event to cap off a night of very good matches. Eddie Kingston was on commentary trolling Tony Sciavone and thrashing Death Triangle the entire match. Fenix was about to win on the top rope when Kingston ran down and pushed him all the way to the floor. PAC went out after King, and B&B hit their finisher on Fenix to win.
— The show ended with Eddie Kingston and The Butcher & The Blade beating down the two present members of Death Triangle as commentary wondered aloud who could possibly defeat these men. Enter the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer who hurled himself over the ropes to take out B&B before getting into a wild show-closing brawl with Kingston.
Results
WWE NXT Results (11/25): Ladder Match With WarGames Implications, A Surprise Return & A Shocking Heel Turn
WWE NXT Results
November 25, 2020
Orlando, FL
November 25, 2020
Orlando, FL
CANDICE LERAE vs EMBER MOON
As soon as Ember Moon hits the ring she tries to attack Indi Hartwell, who is accompanying Candice LeRae tonight, but she’s stopped. Moon then tries to start out on the offence as the match begins too, but LeRae is able to run and avoid her, hiding behind the ropes early on.
However, after a quick team talk with Indi, Moon connects with a dropkick which sends her out of the ring, knocking Hartwell in the process. Moon continues the attack and drops Candice onto the announce table before following up with a forearm to Hartwell.
Back in the ring, Ember launches Candice straight back out with a fallaway slam. Candice tries to get away by heading up to the entrance but Ember Moon is there to give chase as she brings her back into the ring. But when they re-enter, Candice is able to take advantage of being in first, beating down the back of Ember.
The two women then seesaw with pinfall attempts, and it results in Moon nailing Candice with a huge kick. However, Candice responds with a clubbing clothesline, showing the aggression that she has as well. The momentum swings again though as Ember connects with a suplex and then nails another big kick.
However, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez then make their presence known, heading down to ringside to get a closer look at the action. Back inside the ring the two women continue to go back and forth, but LeRae manages to take down Ember and lock in the Gargano Escape in the middle of the ring.
Moon is able to reverse out of it, but as she hoists up Candice, she adjusts in mid-air and locks in a sleeper hold, but Moon manages to get herself out of that. Eber then starts lighting up Candice with several kicks as she then charges into the corner.
Moon follows it up with a suplex as she heads to the top rope. However, while that happens, Dakota & Raquel get on the apron to distract the referee as Indi sacrifices herself and takes the Eclipse to save Candice. She then comes back in with a superkick as Candice connects with the Wicked Step Sister.
Winner: Candice LeRae
After the match, the women try to attack Ember, but she roles out of the ring as Toni Storm makes her way down to the ringside area. The two women get ready to hit the ring and fight, but Toni pulls her back! Storm turns heel and destroys Ember, launching her into the steel stairs as she then throws Ember to the wolves.
The other women then just pick the bones, beating down on Moon as Gonzalez plants her to the ring with authority while Toni Storm just laughs.
LEGADO DEL FANTASMA CHAT
Legado Del Fantasma is shown chatting about how they’ve taken the Cruiserweight Title to the main show as they look over the people they’ve beaten so far. Santos Escobar says he’s heard Chris Stallion is the next challenger, and they mock him.
