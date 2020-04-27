WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WWE CHAMPIONSHIP CONTRACT SIGNING, MITB BUILD CONTINUES!

WWE RAW RESULTS

Apri 27th, 2020

MVP’S VIP LOUNGE

MVP welcomes us to WWE Raw and the only nightclub in America that is still open…the VIP Lounge. He welcomes out the three men who will be competing in the WWE Money In The Bank this year for the red brand, with MVP stating his pick to win it all is MVP.

MVP asks Rey Mysterio what it means to win, but before he can answer he does it for him, stating it would add to his legacy. He then says for Aleister Black it would push his star to the next level, and for Apollo Crews, he doesn’t give an answer.

Instead, he begins to talk, only to be cut off by Zelina Vega and her men. Vega says nobody wants to hear what Apollo has to say, but what the WWE Universe can’t get enough of is her group. She claims they are the future of WWE Raw.

Vega says that they don’t measure up to her trio, and the future that those in the ring represent is a bleak one, where the Money In The Bank contract resides somewhere that isn’t WWE Raw. She says that they need to show that they’re willing to do what is best for WWE Raw. Vega suggests her trio takes their place.

Rey Mysterio then says he is picking up a vibe that they came out here to pick a fight with them, and to the surprise of nobody at all, the six men begin brawling.

ALEISTER BLACK, APOLLO CREWS, & REY MYSTERIO vs ANDRADE, AUSTIN THEORY, & ANGEL GARZA

Aleister Black takes Angel Garza down to the mat straight away, starting out in control until Garza catches him with several strikes. But when Garza gets a little too confident, Black punishes him by dropping Angel back down to the mat, working the arm.

Apollo Crews then makes his way in and Gara immediately gets out, only for Austin Theory to be dropped to the mat with a huge stalling suplex. He follows it up with a dropkick and then some fantastic arm drags in order to stay in control to bring in Mysterio.

The WWE veteran then fires Theory into the turnbuckles and picks up a near fall. Theory gets to the tag with Garza, but their double team fails as Mysterio sets them both up for a 619. However, a blind tag by Andrade allows him to attack, but he is then set up for a 619 as well.

Andrade rolls to the outside to join his teammates, but they then get wiped out by Black and Crew as they fly over the top ropes. Despite that, when we return from commercial it is the heels in control of Aleister Black. Theory does a solid job of isolating Black, stopping him making a tag as he continues to wear down on him.

Theory then dumps Black, slamming him headfirst into the top turnbuckle before following up with a suplex. The group then keep Black in their corner, making frequent tags to stay fresh. Black finally catches out Theory by playing possum, and he connects with a big kick to the chest to tag in Mysterio.

Rey hits the ring to battle with Andrade as they get going with their rivalry, hitting a seated senton and then a sharp strike to the face of the United States Champion. However, Andrade responds by planting him face-first into the ring, but Rey then gets back in control with a springboard crossbody to Angel Garza.

Angel doesn’t take kindly to that though and immediately gets aggressive, launching his pants at Rey as he then dumps him out of the ring. Back in the ring and once again the trio isolates Rey, taking out Black and Crews to really leave him on his own.

Andrade looks for his Hammerlock DDT, but Rey manages to reverse with a strike, yet there is nobody for him to tag. However, Mysterio continues to battle and spikes Andrade with a huge DDT, finally making the hot tag! Crews hits the ring and charges in with passion and speed.

Crews wipes out Austin Theory with a big powerslam, but Andrade breaks it up to save the match as he then takes out Black. Theory connects with a huge elbow strike as he then drops Apollo’s head down onto his knee, yet somehow Crews kicks out.

Apollo then gets dumped to the outside and everyone hits the ring with a chain reaction of moves that takes everyone out. Andrade brings Apollo into the ring and connects with his back spinning elbow, but it’s not enough to get the job done.

Andrade tries to hit his finisher and instead, Apollo counters with a huge powerbomb to secure the win for his team.

Winners: Apollo Crews, Rey Mysterio, & Aleister Black

(Results continue on the next page…)