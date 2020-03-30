WWE RAW RESULTS

March 30th, 2020

THE UNDERTAKER SENDS A MESSAGE

We kick start the show with The Undertaker backstage, calling out AJ Styles or.. Allen Jones since we are using real names now. He says AJ is writing cheques his ass can’t cash, and he has heard a lot worse from a lot better than AJ.

‘Taker admits that there are truths about what AJ has said. He agrees that AJ didn’t want to challenge him 15 years ago. He claimes AJ was happy being a big fish in a small pond and couldn’t hang with the likes of Stone Cold, The Rock, Triple H (he names more,) he says he waited until they were all gone…except for him. ‘Taker admits he has more matches behind him than he has in front of him and he says AJ’s foolish pride is making bad decisions for him.

He says that AJ crossed the line when he mentioned her (Michelle McCool.) He thinks AJ is mad because she does the Styles Clash better than he does. He says AJ is going to pay the price for disrespecting her in a boneyard match. He tells AJ to try him, and he’ll make him famous.

He wants AJ to bring his two assclowns with him, and they can all feel his wrath. He warns AJ he will feel the pain, and he will suffer and most importantly, he will Rest In Peace.

BECKY LYNCH PROMOO

We return from commercial with the Raw Women’s Champion out and reminds us that last year at WrestleMania she faced two champions in one night. She says that she made a lot of bold predictions and talked a lot of trash, and she has been walking that razor blade lifestyle ever since.