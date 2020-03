WWE Monday Night Raw remained the #1 show on cable television this Monday evening, despite dropping 4.2% from the week before and the second lowest viewership of the year.

Raw averaged 2.16 million viewers overall. The first hour was watched by 2.16 million, grew slightly to 2.22 million in the second hour, and fell to 2.11 million in the third hour. The show averaged a 0.69 rating in adults 18-49, down from 0.74 in the same demographic the week before.