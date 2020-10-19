Tonight’s WWE Raw will be the season premiere of the red brand following the WWE Draft, with plenty already announced ahead of the show.

– Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka will be putting her WWE Raw Women’s Championship on the line tonight on the season premiere of the show as she defends her title against the number one contender, Lana.

– Braun Strowman vs Keith Lee

A major big man match has also been announced for tonight’s show as Braun Strowman collides with Keith Lee. After their previous unsanctioned match ended in chaos, with both men being launched off the stage, crashing into tables underneath, this time, it is a sanctioned match which sticks on their records.

– Firefly Fun House

After Bray Wyatt was drafted to WWE Raw last week, he has been announced to appear on the show tonight as he brings the popular Firefly Fun House segment to the red brand.

– Elias concert

Elias made a surprise return to WWE Raw last week, smashing Jeff Hardy with his guitar. Tonight, he will continue his storyline with Jeff by having a concert, all about the WWE veteran.