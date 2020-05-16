WWE Raw Superstar AJ Styles To Compete In Smackdown Tournament; Big Match Set For Next Week

It was announced tonight on Friday Night Smackdown that the “Phenomenal One” AJ Styles will be a part of the tournament to crown a new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

While details are unclear, the Monday Night Raw Superstar will be facing off against Shinsuke Nakamura in a first round tournament match next week on Smackdown. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus has also been announced on the other side of the bracket.

The Intercontinental Championship was recently vacated after WWE announced that Sami Zayn was unable to compete. He had not been seen since the WrestleMania 36 tapings in late March, believed to be due to the COVID-19 pandemic.