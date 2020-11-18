WWE Raw Superstar Injured

Earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, both Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were removed from the women’s five-on-five elimination match taking place this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series.

WWE wrote Mandy out of the match by having Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler attack her bandaged shoulder during a six-woman tag team match on Raw. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Mandy is legitimately injured and had to be taken off this weekend’s pay-per-view.

Dana Brooke is not injured, but was scripted out of Survivor Series via an attack at the hands of RETRIBUTION. Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans have filled their spots in the elimination match and will team with Baszler, Jax and Lana against Team Smackdown.