WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week

WWE has confirmed a major match for next weeks episode of WWE Raw as The Street Profits are set to defend their WWE Raw Tag Team Championships against The Viking Raiders.
The Raiders made it clear during a backstage promo that they have The Street Profits’ number, pointing out that they’ve only managed to capture titles when they aren’t around.
However, the Tag Team Champions had plenty of confidence in their response, accepting the challenge and putting their titles on the line.
The #StreetProfits just laid down a challenge to the #VikingRaiders with the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles on the line! pic.twitter.com/Gg9MWRiQVj
— WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2020