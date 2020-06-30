WWE Raw TV Event Scheduled For September In Cleveland

In an interesting note, a WWE Raw television taping has been scheduled for September, outside of Florida, with tickets now on sale for fans to purchase.

Originally, WWE was set to put on a WWE SmackDown event on April 17 in Cleveland, Ohio, at The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. However, that date has now been rescheduled to a WWE Raw TV taping, which is advertised as taking place on Monday, September 28.

This could give a strong indication as to when WWE is planning on bringing live television tapings with fans back to the world. However, it could also be a case of this being the only date available for WWE to slot in, and that’s what the company took when the first sow was pulled due to COVID-19.

Fans who did happen to have tickets for the original WWE SmackDown show can still attend this taping with their original ticket being valid. However, other tickets can be found at the arena website from $20.

WWE hasn’t held an event outside of the WWE Performance Center since March, and it is unconfirmed when the company plans to change that. With the COVID-19 pandemic still very much being a threat to the world, and consistently changing, it remains to be seen when any changes to WWE’s current taping schedule could actually happen.