WWE Raw Videos: Keith Lee & Braun Strowman Break The ThunderDome, Mysterio Family Drama & More

Kevin Owens invited Bray Wyatt to Monday Night Raw this week after being brutally attacked by The Fiend on Smackdown just three nights prior. Instead, Wyatt showed up in the Firefly Fun House, sang an awful song, and KO was knocked out by Aleister Black. Highlights below.

The WWE 24/7 Championship changed hands again over the course of multiple segments this week, mostly involving R-Truth, Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak.

Braun Strowman came to Raw looking for action again this week, and demanded an opponent after finding out there would be no Raw Underground. Keith Lee answered the challenge, and after a quick count-out decision the two proceeded to break half the ThunderDome and launch each other off the stage.

The Mysterio family drama continued this week over the course of multiple segments. Seth Rollins gave Murphy a chance to apologize for his recent actions, then beat the hell out of him with a kendo stick when he refused. Aalyah Mysterio then came to his rescue, much to the display of her family.