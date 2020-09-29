WWE Raw Videos: Mysterio Family Drama, Keith Lee Wins, Mustafa Ali Back In Action, Owens vs Black, More

Mysterio family drama was taken to the next level this week during an in-ring segment with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler.

Seth Rollins revealed hidden text messages between his so-called disciple, Murphy, and Mysterio’s 19-year-old daughter Aalyah, leading to an argument that saw her storm off the show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fd5GoBA65Wc

Later in the night, Dominik Mysterio faced off against Murphy in singles action and lost the match when Aalyah came down to ringside and distracted her brother. After another argument, Aalyah wound up slapping Dom in the face. Highlights below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmqEQP-4Uo8

Keith Lee picked up a much-needed win over Andrade on Raw after spending the last month mixed up in Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre’s business. Andrade cut a promo before the match trashing both Zelina Vega and Angel Garza, so it looks like he’s back to running solo going forward.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMl4wYK8MhM

The rivalry between Aleister Black and Kevin Owens took a strange turn this week, but who actually benefitted from the angle remains to be seen. Black was DQ’d when he accidentally hit the referee, then turned around into a stunner from KO.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etE_AnGW_-A

Mustafa Ali returned to action this week, joining in the fight against The Hurt Business. He scored a six-man tag team victory teaming with Ricochet and Apollo Crews against MVP, Shelton Benjamin and United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Cedric Alexander was nowhere to be seen.