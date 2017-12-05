ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

This week’s edition of WWE Raw was bookended by two big title matches, with Roman Reigns defending the Intercontinental Championship against Jason Jordan in the show’s opening bout, and the main event featuring The Bar successfully defending the Raw Tag Team Titles against The Shield.

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 2.813 million viewers, which is up from last week’s 2.759 million viewership average.

Below is the hourly breakdown for this week’s Raw:

-The first hour averaged 3.147 million viewers

-The second hour averaged 2.862 million viewers

-The third hour averaged 2.430 million viewers

This week’s edition of WWE Raw, which also featured Absolution continuing its dominance, and the arrival of “Woken Matt Hardy”, ranked #6 for the night in overall cable TV viewership, behind Monday Night Football on ESPN and various news shows such as Rachel Maddow and Tucker Carlson.

This week’s Raw continued the trend of seeing a sizeable viewership drop from the first and third hours. This is also the second consecutive week that Raw has averaged less than three million viewers for the three-hour program.