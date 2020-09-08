WWE Raw Women’s Title Match & Champion vs. Champion Match Set For 9/14 WWE Raw

After WWE failed to announce any matches until an hour before WWE Raw this week, the company has already set two big bouts for next week.

WWE has wasted little time in stacking the card for the 9/14 edition of the red brand with two major matches, including one title bout.

Asuka will be putting her WWE Raw Women’s Championship on the line in singles action as she goes one on one with Mickie James.

Plus, the brand-to-brand invitational has randomly made its return and next week will see a champion vs champion match happen. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro will be competing against The Street Profits after appearing on WWE Raw this week to challenge the Raw Tag Team Champions.